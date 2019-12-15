No-Gi Worlds Results, Hugo Submits Cyborg For ABS Gold And Leon vs Canuto Put On Match Of The year!

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2019, was the date set for the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championship, the biggest tournament offered by the most prestigious BJJ federation without the kimono.

Although missing some of the sport’s bigger names — who decided to take some time off competition after the grueling ADCC tournament in late September, the event still gathered plenty of high-level talent, particularly from the men’s division who had plenty of the new generation of competitors make the trip to Anaheim. Below is a short description of each division and match results from the quarter-finals onwards. For full a more complete listing of the results, please check the grappler’s bios on BJJ Heroes and the individual records there displayed.

No Gi Worlds Full Results

Location:

Anaheim Convention Center

West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA-USA

MALE ROOSTER WEIGHT DIV

One of the smallest divisions in the male categories, the roosters saw newcomer Thalison Soares put on a fantastic display of back taking prowess. Quite a spectacular debut, where he also showed great composure, particularly in his final win over the veteran Rodnei Barbosa.

¼ FINALS

– Marko Tapani def. Kristian Woodmansee by DQ (attacking reaped leg)

– Thalison Soares def. David Zennario by RNC

– Rodnei Barbosa def. Taniel de Jesus by RNC

– Nobushiro Sawada (BYE)

SEMI-FINALS

– Rodnei Barbosa def. Nobushiro Sawada by decision (4×4 pts)

– Thalison Soares def. Marko Tapani by RNC

FINAL

– Thalison Soares def. Rodnei Barbosa by 2×0 pts

MALE LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT DIV

As expected, dominant performances by Cicero Costha’s students, Hiago George, and Joao Miyao. Two veterans of the game who never cease to impress.

¼ FINALS

– João Miyao def. Red Alarcon by 13×2

– Anthony Guy def. Suraj Budhram by triangle choke

– Junny Ocasio advanced — no-show by Lucas Pinheiro

– Hiago George advanced — no-show by Jonas Andrade

SEMI-FINALS

– João Miyao def. Anthony Guy by RNC

– Hiago George def. Junny Ocasio by armlock

FINAL

– João Miyao closed out the division with fellow teammate Hiago George

MALE FEATHERWEIGHT

A stacked division saw Alex Sodré and Gabriel Sousa meet in the final. Two of the most exciting athletes of the new generation, Sodré looked particularly good on his way up to the final, with very dominant performances. That, however, did not translate so well to the actual final match, which was a very boring stalling fest. With no clear winner in sight, a victor was chosen by the referees.

¼ FINALS

– Cole Franson def. Silvio Duran by 8×2

– Gabriel Sousa def. Alejandro Lecoq by 11×2

– Alex Sodré def. Tom Halpin by 6×0

– Gabriel Marangoni def. Thiago Abud by straight ankle-lock

SEMI-FINALS

– Gabriel Sousa def. Cole Franson by 0x0 pts, 2×0 adv

– Alex Sodré def. Gabriel Marangoni by decision, 0x0 pts

FINAL

– Alex Sodré def. Gabriel Sousa by decision

MALE LIGHTWEIGHT DIV

Blessed by the grappling gods, Tama advanced to the finals of this balanced division seeing two mistakes cost his opponents their matches, in the quarter and semi-finals. For the final the Ecuadorian athlete looked absolutely fantastic, beating Rodrigues in a decisive fashion. Tama is this way the first adult black belt world champion from Ecuador.

¼ FINALS

– Johnny Tama def. Natan Chueng by 4×2

– Fabio Caloi def. Lucas Araújo by decision

– Athos Miranda def. Pedro Veras by decision

– Ygor Rodrigues def. Frederico Alves by RNC

SEMI-FINALS

– Johnny Tama def. Fabio Caloi by 2×0

– Ygor Rodrigues def. Athos Miranda by advantages, 0x0 pts

FINAL

– Johnny Tama def. Ygor Rodrigues by 7×0 pts

MALE MIDDLEWEIGHT DIV

In one of the biggest weight classes in terms of numbers of athletes in the black belt division, we saw very even matches from the first rounds up to the final. Any of these men: Guaresi, Cesar, Brosche, and Satava, could have easily made it to the final on a different day. Very hard-fought matches.

In the final, we saw, arguably, the best match of the day. Dante and Canuto brought the thunder to the mats, with sweeps, guard passes, takedowns, and tight submission attempts. A spectacular display by both men, though a definite advantage for Leon throughout most of this heated battle.

¼ FINALS

– Jeferson Guaresi def. Jonathan Satava by decision, 0x0 pts

– Jaime Canuto def. Sebastian Brosche by 2×0

– Dante Leon def. Pedro Rocha by triangle-armbar

– Felipe Cesar def. Diego Ramalho by 4×2 pts

SEMI-FINALS

– Jaime Canuto def. Jeferson Guaresi by decision

– Dante Leon def. Felipe Cesar by 4×2 adv, 0x0 pts

FINAL

– Dante Leon def. Jaime Canuto by 4×2 pts

MALE MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT DIV

Big shame we didn’t get to see the Brazilian, Marcos Martins compete on the last day, after such a brilliant performance on Day 1, but unfortunately, an injury prevented him from showing up for the quarter-finals.

In this weight class Gabriel Almeida looked particularly impressive, he who had the toughest bracket of this weight class. The champion, Ribamar, on the other hand, has been the king of the anti-BJJ game. This “anti-game” is exactly what he implemented against Gabriel in the final, back-pedaling throughout the 10 minutes of the match. An important win for the Manauara’s career, but not one the fans will remember for long.

¼ FINALS

– Marcos “Petcho” was injured from yesterday’s match, Gabriel Almeida advanced

– Rafael Paganini def. Kenji Sette by arm-in guillotine

– Jonnatas Gracie was injured from yesterday’s match, Manuel Ribamar advanced

– Mathias Luna def. Servio Tulio by straight ankle-lock



SEMI-FINALS

– Gabriel Almeida def. Rafael Paganini by 2×0

– Manuel Ribamar def. Mathias Luna by 3×1 adv, 0x0 pts



MALE HEAVYWEIGHT DIV

A small heavyweight division did not produce too many fun matches, the exceptions here being Wardzinski vs Mueckenheim and Wardzinski vs Trovo.

¼ FINALS

– Jackson Sousa def. Max Bickerton by 8×0

– Devhonte Johnson def. Roberto “Tussa” by 2×0

– Fellipe Trovo def. Murilo Santana by advantages

– Adam Wardzinski def. Todd Mueckenheim by 27×0 pts

SEMI-FINALS

– Jackson Sousa def. Devhonte Johnson by DQ (shoving)

– Adam Wardzinski def. Fellipe Trovo by 3×2 adv, 0x0 pts

FINAL

– Adam Wardzinski closed the division with teammate Jackson Sousa

MALE SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT DIV

In one of the most “painful” moments of the whole tournament, semi-finalist Marcelo Gomide had sealed his ticket to the final by advantages with less than 10 seconds to go, but instead of pulling guard he decided to stand up with one of the best wrestlers in the division, Eliot Kelly. The result was a quick takedown for the veteran American, who moved on to face Vinicius Ferreira.

The super-heavyweight division also provided one of the biggest surprises of the event through German grappler Freddy Vosgrone. Well known in England’s sub-only scene, Freddy came out strong, climbing his way through to an honorable bronze medal, taking out none other than Tex Johnson in the quarter-finals.

¼ FINALS

– Marcelo Gomide def. Perttu Tepponen by advantages, 0x0 pts

– Eliot Kelly def. Helton Jose by decision, 0x0 pts

– Freddy Vosgrone vs “Tex” Johnson by decision

– Vinicius Ferreira def. Roberto Torralbas by DQ (running out of bounds with sub locked)

SEMI-FINALS

– Eliot Kelly def. Marcelo Gomide by 4×2

– Vinicius Ferreira def. Freddy Vosgrone 13×2

FINAL

– Vinicius Ferreira def. Eliot Kelly by Estima lock

MALE ULTRA-HEAVYWEIGHT DIV

The smallest division in the men’s classes, this division did not have a lot to report. Complete domination by 39yo, Roberto Cyborg.

¼ FINALS

– James Puopolo advanced (Vinny Magalhaes no show)

– Roberto Abreu (BYE)

– Fernando Ribas (BYE)

– Victor Hugo advanced (Vinicius Barros no show)

SEMI-FINALS

– James Puopolo def. Fernando Ribas by mounted guillotine

– Roberto Abreu def. Victor Hugo by advantage, 0x0 pts



FINAL

– Roberto Abreu def. James Puopolo by straight armlock

MALE ABSOLUTE DIV

A very evenly distributed open weight class, with plenty of interesting clashes yet no big upsets. In the final, we saw the biggest men in the division, Roberto Cyborg and newcomer Victor Hugo battled for the most prestigious medal on the line. Unlike in their ultra-heavyweight semi-final earlier on in the afternoon, this time it was Hugo who pulled guard and quickly entangled Cyborg in a very tight kneebar, which forced the Fight Sports frontman to tap. Incredible performance from the 22-year-old Ribeiro JJ prodigy.

¼ FINALS

– Devhonte Johnson def. Fellipe Trovo by advantage, 0x0 pts

– Victor Hugo def. Vinicius Ferreira by advantage, 0x0 pts

– Marcelo Gomide def. Arnaldo Maidana by 10×0 pts

– Roberto Abreu def. Jackson Sousa by one-arm guillotine

SEMI-FINALS

– Victor Hugo def. Marcelo Gomide by 2×0 pts

– Roberto Abreu def. Devhonte Johnson by decision, 0x0 pts



SEMI-FINALS

– Victor Hugo def. Roberto Abreu by kneebar

FEMALE ROOSTER WEIGHT

FINALS

– Mayssa Bastos def. Amber Freitas by 5×2 pts

Podium

#1. Mayssa Bastos

#2. Amber Freitas

FEMALE LIGHT-FEATHERWEIGHT

FINALS

– Amanda Monteiro def. Patricia Machado by katagatame

Podium

#1. Amanda Monteiro Canuto

#2. Patricia Machado

#3. Fiona Watson

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHT

FINALS

– Talita Alencar def. Heather Raftery by 3×1 adv, 0x0 pts

Podium

#1. Talita Alencar

#2. Heather Raftery

#3. Gabriella Fechter

#3. Karen Antunes

FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHT

FINALS

– Nathalie Ribeiro def. Jena Bishop by 5×1 adv, 0x0 pts

#1. Nathalie Ribeiro

#2. Jena Bishop

#3. Hannah Sharp

#3. Nikki Sullivan

FEMALE MIDDLEWEIGHT

FINALS

– Raquel Paaluhi Canuto def. Jaqueline Amorim by 3×0 pts

Podium

#1. Raquel Paaluhi Canuto

#2. Jaqueline Amorim

#3. Hannah Rauch

#3. Gabi McComb

FEMALE MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT

FINALS

– Vedha Toscano def. Julia Boscher by 2×0 pts

Podium

#1. Vedha Toscano

#2. Julia Boscher

#3. Andressa Cintra

#3. Thamara Ferreira

FEMALE HEAVYWEIGHT

FINALS

– Talita Nogueira def. Elizabeth Catherine by decision

Podium

#1. Talita Nogueira

#2. Elizabeth Mitrovic

#3. Jessica Lyn

FEMALE SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT

FINALS

– Jessica Flowers closed division out with teammate Kendall Reusing

#1. Jessica Flowers

#2. Kendall Reusing

#3. Tammi Griego

FEMALE ABSOLUTE

FINALS

– Jessica Flowers closed division out with teammate Kendall Reusing

#1. Jessica Flowers

#2. Kendall Reusing

#3. Heather Raftery

#3. Gabi McComb