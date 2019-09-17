Latest ADCC 2019 Changes, Gimenis and Marinho Are In!

SEPTEMBER 17, 2019, As we get closer and closer to the day of the event, a few last-minute changes are in order. This time it was two of the UFC’s athletes who had to drop out, namely Antonio “Cara de Sapato” and Gilbert “Durinho” Burns.

The former Checkmat athlete, who has dedicated his last few years to mixed martial arts, Antonio Carlos Junior, had a disappointing loss in the octagon last weekend by decision against Urijah Hall and seems to have come out injured. To replace him the +99-kilogram division ADCC has called uppon Max Gimenis, a very technical ultra-heavyweight from GF Team who conquered the IBJJF NoGi Pan Championship last weekend, beating the very game Tex Johnson decisively in the final.

Gimenis is regarded as a gi player first and foremost but has had plenty of experience without the gi, particularly under the IBJJF setting. This will be Max’s first ADCC experience, and coming in as a last-minute call, he will have very little pressure on his shoulders.

Another unfortunate drop out was Gilbert Burns in the 88-kilogram division. Durinho has been called to replace Thiago Alves for the UFC Copenhagen event on Sept. 28 at Royal Arena in Denmark, where he will be facing Gunnar Nelson.

To replace Durinho the ADCC once again looked at the IBJJF NoGi Pans results, taking in Pedro Marinho of Gracie Barra, who won the absolute division last weekend – losing in his weight class to Roberto Gimenez. Pedro is a durable and strategic athlete, who has also won the Kasai Trials and competed in the Kasai GP where he got 1 draw and 2 losses.