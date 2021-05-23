Memphis Open Results, Jamil Hill-Taylor Returns To Action And Yago Souza Earns Double Gold

MAY 23, 2021, MEMPHIS, TN, USA – Renasant Convention Center held the first edition of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Memphis Open, a novelty stop for the IBJJF global circuit. Possibly due to the novelty factor, or possibly for being slightly outside the more established grappling hubs of Florida and Texas, the tournament did not receive an overwhelming amount of pro-athletes, but the few that came to Tennessee did put on a good show.

TEAM LLOYD IRVIN’S JAMIL HILL-TAYLOR RETURNS TO COMPETITION

One of the pleasant surprises of the event was the inclusion of 2018 world champion Jamil Hill-Taylor. Despite being very active throughout his first 3 years as a black belt, the creative grappler had not been seen on the mats since the Spyder Invitational tournament finals back in December 2019. Sadly, Jamil did not have many athletes willing to challenge his skills in Memphis as Hill-Taylor conquered a gold medal with one single match – a solid 8×0 win over veteran Alexandre Molinaro. This is, hopefully, a sign of the Wizard’s full return to the tournament scene.

YAGO DE SOUZA’S DOUBLE GOLD PERFORMANCE

Yago de Souza made it look easy and fun yesterday with a 100% submission rate and 2 gold medals at the Memphis Open. Loose and aggressive, the former Cícero Costha representative – now stationed in the USA – took out Joshua McKinney, Marcelo Barros, and Estevan Martinez.

FINALS

LIGHT FEATHER

(F) Estevan Martinez DEF. Octavio Flores via choke

FEATHERWEIGHT

(F) Daniel Maira closed the division with Nick Salles

LIGHTWEIGHT

(F) Jamil Hill-Taylor DEF. Alexandre Molinaro via 8×0

MIDDLEWEIGHT

(F) Eduardo Avelar DEF. Eric Ingram via Bow and arrow choke

MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT

(F) Yago Souza DEF. Joshua McKinney via double collar choke from the back

HEAVYWEIGHT

(F) Rafael Vasconcelos DEF. Jurgens Jansen via 5×0

ABSOLUTE

(F) Yago Souza closed the division with Renato Tagliari

PODIUMS

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER

#1 Estevan Martinez-Garcia

ZR Team Association

#2 Octavio Flores

Riis-Rosenberg Jiu-Jitsu

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / FEATHER

#1 Daniel Maira

Studio76 Jiu-Jitsu Las Vegas

#2 Nick Salles

Studio76 Jiu-Jitsu Las Vegas

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT

#1 Jamil Hill-Taylor

Team Lloyd Irvin

#2 Alexandre Faria Molinaro

Carlson Gracie Team

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE

#1 Eduardo Avelar

Double Five Tijuca

#2 Eric Thomas Ingram

Team LDMA

#3 Jonathan Roberts

SBG International (SBGI)

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY

#1 Yago de Souza

316 BJJ

#2 Joshua McKinney

TAC Team BJJ

#3 Marcelo Lopes Barros Filho

Alliance

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY

#1 Rafael Vasconcelos

Atos Jiu-Jitsu

#2 Jurgens Olivier Jansen

Gracie Barra

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

#1 Renato Tagliari

Caio Terra Association

MALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

#1 Yago de Souza

#1 Renato Tagliari

#3 Estevan Martinez-Garcia

ZR Team Association

#3 Rafael Vasconcelos

Atos Jiu-Jitsu