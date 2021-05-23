Memphis Open Results, Jamil Hill-Taylor Returns To Action And Yago Souza Earns Double Gold

MAY 23, 2021, MEMPHIS, TN, USA – Renasant Convention Center held the first edition of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Memphis Open, a novelty stop for the IBJJF global circuit. Possibly due to the novelty factor, or possibly for being slightly outside the more established grappling hubs of Florida and Texas, the tournament did not receive an overwhelming amount of pro-athletes, but the few that came to Tennessee did put on a good show.
TEAM LLOYD IRVIN’S JAMIL HILL-TAYLOR RETURNS TO COMPETITION
One of the pleasant surprises of the event was the inclusion of 2018 world champion Jamil Hill-Taylor. Despite being very active throughout his first 3 years as a black belt, the creative grappler had not been seen on the mats since the Spyder Invitational tournament finals back in December 2019. Sadly, Jamil did not have many athletes willing to challenge his skills in Memphis as Hill-Taylor conquered a gold medal with one single match – a solid 8×0 win over veteran Alexandre Molinaro. This is, hopefully, a sign of the Wizard’s full return to the tournament scene.
YAGO DE SOUZA’S DOUBLE GOLD PERFORMANCE
Yago de Souza made it look easy and fun yesterday with a 100% submission rate and 2 gold medals at the Memphis Open. Loose and aggressive, the former Cícero Costha representative – now stationed in the USA – took out Joshua McKinney, Marcelo Barros, and Estevan Martinez.
LIGHT FEATHER
(F) Estevan Martinez DEF. Octavio Flores via choke
FEATHERWEIGHT
(F) Daniel Maira closed the division with Nick Salles
LIGHTWEIGHT
(F) Jamil Hill-Taylor DEF. Alexandre Molinaro via 8×0
MIDDLEWEIGHT
(F) Eduardo Avelar DEF. Eric Ingram via Bow and arrow choke
MEDIUM-HEAVYWEIGHT
(F) Yago Souza DEF. Joshua McKinney via double collar choke from the back
HEAVYWEIGHT
(F) Rafael Vasconcelos DEF. Jurgens Jansen via 5×0
ABSOLUTE
(F) Yago Souza closed the division with Renato Tagliari
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER
#1 Estevan Martinez-Garcia
ZR Team Association
#2 Octavio Flores
Riis-Rosenberg Jiu-Jitsu
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / FEATHER
#1 Daniel Maira
Studio76 Jiu-Jitsu Las Vegas
#2 Nick Salles
Studio76 Jiu-Jitsu Las Vegas
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / LIGHT
#1 Jamil Hill-Taylor
Team Lloyd Irvin
#2 Alexandre Faria Molinaro
Carlson Gracie Team
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MIDDLE
#1 Eduardo Avelar
Double Five Tijuca
#2 Eric Thomas Ingram
Team LDMA
#3 Jonathan Roberts
SBG International (SBGI)
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY
#1 Yago de Souza
316 BJJ
#2 Joshua McKinney
TAC Team BJJ
#3 Marcelo Lopes Barros Filho
Alliance
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / HEAVY
#1 Rafael Vasconcelos
Atos Jiu-Jitsu
#2 Jurgens Olivier Jansen
Gracie Barra
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY
#1 Renato Tagliari
Caio Terra Association
MALE / ADULT / BLACK / OPEN CLASS
#1 Yago de Souza
#1 Renato Tagliari
#3 Estevan Martinez-Garcia
ZR Team Association
#3 Rafael Vasconcelos
Atos Jiu-Jitsu