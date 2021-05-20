Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Kieran Kichuk

Kieran Kichuk is a Canadian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Fernando Zulick (Gringo), who also worked extensively with Steve Lin and Lloyd Irvin. Kieran Kichuk made waves in the sport due to his submission-oriented jiu-jitsu style and for his success in important tournaments such as the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American No-Gi Championships.

Kieran Kichuk Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kieran Robert Kichuk

Nickname: N/A

Lineage : Carlos Gracie Helio Gracie >  Helio Gracie > Flávio Behring > Sylvio Behring > Fernando Zulick > Kieran Kichuk

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open (2021)
  • 1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open NOGI (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021)
  • 4th Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place AJP Canadian National Pro (2020 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2020 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin / Gringo JJ

Kieran Kichuk Biography

Kieran Kichuk was born on November 19, 1995, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He did not, however, grow up at this location as the Kichuk Family moved to San Diego, California, USA, when Kieran was only a baby and there remained for 5 years. From Cali the Kichuk’s moved back to Canada, settling in Markham, Ontario, where they settled.

Sports were a big part of Kieran’s upbringing, much thanks to his father, a former national-level track athlete and NCAA division 1 level runner during college, who was the driving force behind the family’s physical activities.

Although neither of the Kichuk’s kids (4 altogether) was forced to compete, daily running was a big part of the family tradition while growing up. This passion for running led Kichuk to compete in track and field for a number of years, specializing in 1500 meter as well as cross country, competing at a regional and provincial level.

In 2009, inspired by George Saint Pierre’s deeds in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), 13-year-old Kieran decided to start training in martial arts, picking up muay that and jiu-jitsu. After 6 months of practice, Kichuck opted to quit the striking art and allocate all his resources to grappling, a decision that led him to also give up on the high school track team to join its wrestling program. The young Canadian would later reach the Provincial level in wrestling as well.

Kieran’s first jiu-jitsu instructor was a black belt by the name of Steve Lin. Lin was instrumental in the young athlete’s development, taking Kichuk from white to brown belt. In 2010 Steve Lin’s gym became affiliated with Team Lloyd Irvin and it was through this relationship that the young Canadian connected with Lloyd Irvin and the well-known coach’s competition squad (Medal Chasers) over a few years.

In late 2017 Kieran started training with Fernando Zulick, an instructor also known as Gringo. It was Zulick who promoted Kieran to black belt on December 20, 2020.

Kieran Kichuk Grappling Record

26 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (8%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    24 (92%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

24 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Triangle
33
8
Inside heel hook
25
6
Choke from back
13
3
Armbar
8
2
RNC
8
2
Guillotine
4
1
Bow and arrow
4
1
Brabo choke
4
1
24
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (17%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

outside heel hook
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Kieran Kichuk Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
24768Justin FabacLoutside heel hookSub Spectrum77KGF2021
25396Adriano AraujoLPts: 4x0World Pro77KG4F2021
25402Adriano AraujoLPts: 4x2World Pro77KG3RD2021
25452Jacob CouchLPts: 6x0Sub May DayABSN/A2021
25460Austin BakerLInjurySS May Day GIABSN/A2021
25833Johnny TamaJohnny TamaLPts: 0x0, AdvNoGi Pan Am.73KGSF2021
24761S. OberbroecklingWArmbarSub SpectrumABSR12021
24762Mahmoud JabrWInside heel hookSub SpectrumABS4F2021
24763Vikenty MikheevWTriangleSub SpectrumABSSF2021
24764Johnathan GuttaWTriangleSub SpectrumABSF2021
24765Brady RudeWTriangleSub Spectrum77KGR12021
24766Joe ConnorWTriangleSub Spectrum77KG4F2021
24767Victor BorjaWInside heel hookSub Spectrum77KGSF2021
24769Hayden BucnerWPts: 5x0Sub S. GI77KGN/A2021
25393Alberto SerranoWChoke from backWorld Pro77KGR12021
25400Bruno BorgesWPts: 3x0World Pro77KGRPC2021
25401Andre CantanhedeWTriangleWorld Pro77KGRPC2021
25451Josh HamiltonWTriangleSub May DayABSN/A2021
25453Justin FabacWRNCSub May DayABSN/A2021
25454Justin FabacWRNCSub May Day77KGN/A2021
25455Marc HummelWGuillotineSub May Day77KGN/A2021
25456Matthew MarshWTriangleSub May Day77KGN/A2021
25457David ClotheWInside heel hookSub May Day77KGN/A2021
25458Josh HamiltonWBow and arrowSS May Day GIABSN/A2021
25459Zach SnyderWChoke from backSS May Day GIABSN/A2021
25714Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroWChoke from backN.Orleans Open76KGSF2021
25715Peygan LafontWArmbarN.Orleans Open76KGF2021
25740Peygan LafontWInside heel hookN.Orleans NGO73KG4F2021
25741Francisco CuneoWTriangleN.Orleans NGO73KGF2021
25815Romulo CaiadoWBrabo chokeNoGi Pan Am.73KGR12021
25824Paulo GabrielPaulo GabrielWInside heel hookNoGi Pan Am.73KG8F2021
25828Joao MendesJoao MendesWInside heel hookNoGi Pan Am.73KG4F2021
