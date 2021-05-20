Kieran Kichuk is a Canadian grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Fernando Zulick (Gringo), who also worked extensively with Steve Lin and Lloyd Irvin. Kieran Kichuk made waves in the sport due to his submission-oriented jiu-jitsu style and for his success in important tournaments such as the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American No-Gi Championships.

Kieran Kichuk Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kieran Robert Kichuk

Nickname: N/A

Lineage : Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Helio Gracie > Flávio Behring > Sylvio Behring > Fernando Zulick > Kieran Kichuk

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open (2021)

1st Place IBJJF New Orleans Open NOGI (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021)

4th Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Canadian National Pro (2020 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2020 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2020 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Team Lloyd Irvin / Gringo JJ

Kieran Kichuk Biography

Kieran Kichuk was born on November 19, 1995, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He did not, however, grow up at this location as the Kichuk Family moved to San Diego, California, USA, when Kieran was only a baby and there remained for 5 years. From Cali the Kichuk’s moved back to Canada, settling in Markham, Ontario, where they settled.

Sports were a big part of Kieran’s upbringing, much thanks to his father, a former national-level track athlete and NCAA division 1 level runner during college, who was the driving force behind the family’s physical activities.

Although neither of the Kichuk’s kids (4 altogether) was forced to compete, daily running was a big part of the family tradition while growing up. This passion for running led Kichuk to compete in track and field for a number of years, specializing in 1500 meter as well as cross country, competing at a regional and provincial level.

In 2009, inspired by George Saint Pierre’s deeds in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), 13-year-old Kieran decided to start training in martial arts, picking up muay that and jiu-jitsu. After 6 months of practice, Kichuck opted to quit the striking art and allocate all his resources to grappling, a decision that led him to also give up on the high school track team to join its wrestling program. The young Canadian would later reach the Provincial level in wrestling as well.

Kieran’s first jiu-jitsu instructor was a black belt by the name of Steve Lin. Lin was instrumental in the young athlete’s development, taking Kichuk from white to brown belt. In 2010 Steve Lin’s gym became affiliated with Team Lloyd Irvin and it was through this relationship that the young Canadian connected with Lloyd Irvin and the well-known coach’s competition squad (Medal Chasers) over a few years.

In late 2017 Kieran started training with Fernando Zulick, an instructor also known as Gringo. It was Zulick who promoted Kieran to black belt on December 20, 2020.