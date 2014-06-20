The biggest professional grappling promotion in Europe is back for the 11th edition of their show, the Polaris Jiu-Jitsu Invitational. After expanding the brand by showcasing their matches to crowds across the Southern region of the United Kingdom, (namely Cardiff, Poole and London,) Polaris is now headed up north, to Manchester, the famous musical city, home to the Oasis, Happy Mondays, Joy Division and now, to one of the greatest BJJ shows on the international calendar, P11.

The show will take place at the Bridgewater Hall, with a tough card filled out with some of the top competitors in Europe as well as a few international stars, and will be streamed by the UFC FightPass platform. Check our match preview below.

Polaris 11 Main Card

Starts at 6:00 pm UK time

– 1:00 pm New York

– 10:00 am Los Angeles

FFION DAVIES vs TALITA ALENCAR (title match)

Featherweight [55,00 kg NOGI]

A fiery title match on sight between two of the top female grapplers in the world right now, both known for their gung-ho approach to the game.

When the two met, 2 years ago (nearly to the day) at the EBI Invitational, it was an absolute barn-burner of a war, of which Talita came out the victor. Those were different times, Ffion was a purple belt back then and Talita the standing IBJJF black belt world champion, both with and without the gi. Today’s Ffion is a much-improved version of herself, as her Polaris and World NoGi title could attest. She is the bigger and stronger athlete than Talita, while Alencar will likely have the edge in speed and scrambling ability. Great match-up.

MANSHER KHERA vs VAGNER ROCHA (title match)

Welterweight [77.1 kg NOGI]

Two gritty veterans will battle for the Polaris Welterweight title. Rocha likes to play rough and Mansher does not shy away from a good scrap, so we have the prospect of a very dynamic match ahead.

Technically, both athletes have similar styles, Rocha uses his length very well, but ultimately likes to play from the top, using his pressure. Khera does his best work from the knee-slide position but can also play the butterfly guard very well. We believe, whoever wins the stand-up and can establish top position, will have the advantage here.

MARCOS TINOCO vs TOMMY LANGAKER

Middleweight [83.9 kg) GI]

Tommy is one of the most dynamic gi grapplers of the modern generation and Tinoco one of the most well rounded. Marcos has excellent lasso guard tricks, an offensive closed guard and tons of pressure when passing and these two have met twice before with one win each on their records.

Considering this is a submission only match, and Langaker is the more submission oriented of the two, we would give a slight edge to the Norwegian, but not by much. Either way, we expect to see a submission here, and very likely the ‘Fight of the Night’ honorary award.

SATOSHI ISHII vs ARYA ESFANDMAZ

Catchweight [110,00 kg NOGI]

Both competitors have done their best work with the gi in the past, as such, we feel as though this match-up would be better suited for the kimono. Ishii is an Olympic judo gold medalist, Esfandmaz a well-known figure in British BJJ, a black belt under Lúcio Lagarto and an IBJJF European medal placer in the gi black belt division.

When assessing this match-up, we see Satoshi with the better throws and Arya with the submission skills. But here comes a predicament, Ishii is outstanding on his feet and will be incredibly hard to take down, but from the top, he is hardly a dynamic passer. Arya does his best work from the top position, using great movement to pass and find the submission, but we haven’t seen too much offense from the bottom in the past, and the lack of grips may make his job even harder. We will soon find what this match will bring.

BEN DYSON vs NICK RODRIGUEZ

Catchweight [103,00 kg NOGI]

We don’t usually look at the blue belt as the favorite, in a blue belt vs black belt match-up, but this is a very special blue belt. ‘Nicky Rod’ has been on a tear lately, in the nogi grappling world, and coming off a win over the very seasoned black belt, Quentin Rosenzweig, just a few weeks ago.

Dyson is a well-rounded grappler as well as an ADCC European Trials champion, (as is Rod US Trials) and an athlete with a great fight IQ. But even with the experience and well-roundedness factor on his side, we see the DDS Squad member being too powerful for the Brit athlete.

CHRIS FISHGOLD vs MARC DIAKIESE

Welterweight [77.1 kg NOGI]

A grappling battle between mixed martial arts fighters. We would like to have more information about these two competitors, but we do not follow MMA here at BJJ Heroes HQ and lack the knowledge to inform you. Polaris has a great track record of match-making, so we expect a good exchange between these two athletes.

Polaris 11 Preliminary Card

Starts at 4:00 pm UK time

– 11:00 am New York

– 08:00 am Los Angeles

The Polaris Prelims have had a fantastic track record in pulling off the ‘fight of the night’ and this preliminary card has quite a few candidates. Marcus Phelan x Tommi Pulkkanen will put two of the most creative black belt competitors in Europe face to face, as will the Sean McDonagh x Tarik Hopstock. Sean is an absolute killer, with and without the gi, and always pushes the pace, while brown belt Tarik is very likely the future of the sport in Europe, a formidable grappler with tons of submission tricks in the bag. Expect fireworks between these two.

Also a great match-up between Kristin Mikkelson vs Yas Wilson. Wilson has fantastic submission defense, while Kristin has one of the finest guard games to watch in the sport today. Incredibly talented and technical, this will be a good battle.

Adam Adshead vs Enrique Villasenor will be another match to keep an eye on. These two Polaris veterans have always put on great performances here in the past.

Jed Hue vs Nastasa Silviu Georgian

Open weight [NOGI]

Lloyd Cooper vs Matty Holmes

Catchweight [85,00 kg NOGI]

Tommi Pulkkanen vs Marcus Phelan

Catchweight [74,00 kg GI]

Adam Adshead vs Enrique Villasenor

Catchweight [64,00 kg GI]

Sean McDonagh vs Tarik Hopstock

Catchweight [80,00 kg NOGI]

Kristin Mikkelson vs Yas Wilson

Catchweight [60,00 kg GI]

Kieran Davern vs Fred Greenall

Middleweight [83.9 kg NOGI]