Polaris 21 Results, Hue, Livesey, Mathiesen, Nicolini, Robson And More Victorious In Sardinia

Skipping the radar of a few grappling fans was the latest professional jiu-jitsu event, held by the UK-based promotion, Polaris Invitational. This event marked the 21st edition of Polaris as well as the show’s first attempt at breaking free from British territory and on to new horizons with this first experiment taking place on the beautiful Island of Sardinia in Italy, more precisely in the city of Cagliari.

The event did suffer from a number of last-minute hiccups with the line-up, which resulted in a less dense card than originally planned, nevertheless, we did see plenty of grappling stars at the Auditorium del Conservatorio di Musica venue.

Arguably the most exciting match of the night was that of Italian grappling veteran Luca Anacoreta and Norway’s Espen Mathiesen. A fast-paced clash between two old rivals that had plenty of excitement and technical excellence.

POLARIS 21 “GRAPPLE ISLAND” RESULTS

Main Card

– Jed Hue Def. Paul Craig via Estima lock

– Owen Livesey Def. Josh Hinger via Decision

– Thomas Halpin Def. Alessio Sacchetti via Decision

– Alberto Buriasco Def. Shane Curtis via Decision

– Espen Mathiesen Def. Luca Anacoreta via Choke from the back

– Robson Moura Def. Tom Barlow via Decision

– Michele Nicolini Def. Ashley Bendle via Decision