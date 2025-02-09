Polaris 31 Squads Results, Team Europe Beats North America

SEPTEMBER 8, 2025, another edition of the Polaris Invitational has just taken place, this time the return of one of the promotion’s most exciting formats, the Squads. A reconstruction of the legendary Quintet ruleset, idealized by Kazushi Sakuraba in Japan a few years ago. The Polaris version of this team x team competition sees the squads split into under 80 kg and over 80 kg athletes who go up against each other, accumulating points as they go along, with bonus points being given to submission finishes and finishes over heavier athletes.

The teams competed for wins for 90 minutes, split into two 45-minute rounds and the winner is the team with the most points by the end of the time. This iteration of the Squads saw a squad of European grapplers face a squad of North American talent (check the line-up here). Below you can check the final results and standings.

SQUADS NA VS. EU – 1ST ROUND RESULTS

– Jozef Chen def. Chris Wojcik via decision

– Jozef Chen def. Mike Perez via decision

– Devhonte Johnson def. Jozef Chen via decision

– Paweł Jaworski def. Devhonte Johnson via decision

– Julian Espinosa def. Paweł Jaworski via decision

– Eoghan O’Flannagan def. Julian Espinosa via outside heel hook

– PJ Barch def. Eoghan O’Flannagan via inside heel hook

– Mateusz Szczecinski def. PJ Barch via armbar

– Mateusz Szczecinski def. Kieran Kichuk via straight ankle lock

– Mike Perez def. Mateusz Szczecinski via decision

– Taylor Pearman def. Mike Perez via decision

– Devhonte Johnson def. Taylor Pearman via decision

SQUADS NA VS. EU – 2ND ROUND RESULTS

– Santeri Lilius def. Mike Perez via RNC

– Santeri Lilius def. Kieran Kichuk via decision

– Devhonte Johnson def. Santeri Lilius via RNC

– Eoghan O’Flannagan def. Devhonte Johnson via decision

– Chris Wojcik def. Eoghan O’Flannagan via decision

– Jozef Chen def. Chris Wojcik via decision

– PJ Barch def. Jozef Chen via decision

– Paweł Jaworski def. PJ Barch via decision

– Julian Espinosa def. – Paweł Jaworski via decision

– Mateusz Szczecinski def. Julian Espinosa via decision

– Mateusz Szczecinski def. Chris Wojcik via decision

SUPERFIGHT

– Helena Crevar def. Anabel Lopez via decision