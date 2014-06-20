EBI 14 Results: Jones and Ryan Dominate Absolute

DECEMBER 3, 2017 today was EBI day. The well known submission only promotion presented its last show of the year, and with it EBI’s open weight champion.

EBI 14 “The Absolutes” gathered 16 athletes of different grappling backgrounds, having in 3x EBI champion Gordon Ryan the biggest name on the set. As hinted in our preview piece, the card didn’t offer too much of an opposition for Ryan who dominated his side of the brackets with ease, having in brown belt Cassey Hellenberg his only real challenge on the way to the final (although Ryan did control most of the action then also). Also as predicted, and with similar effortless disposition to Ryan’s, Australian sensation Craig Jones dominated his side of the brackets, earning a spot in the final and making it look easy with less than 90 seconds of mat time.

The final was an even match with no clear submission opportunities, and both athletes exchanging top and bottom positions at will. The match went to over time where Gordon’s superior horsepower made a big difference in controlling Jones’ movement and dominating the positional exchange. Craig did have an absolute killer armbar on Ryan on the 2nd round of over-time which Ryan narrowly escaped (surely with some pops on his extended arm), but in the end victory was his by RNC on round 2.

EBI 14 THE ABSOLUTES FULL-RESULTS

Round 1:

Gordon Ryan defeated Dan Borovic by outside heel-hook

Patrick Donabedian defeated Daniel O’Brien by outside heel-hook

Casey Hellenberg defeated Karen Darabedyan by triangle-armbar

Chesseray Childrey defeated Adam Sachnof by kimura

Andrew Kimler defeated Rustam Chsiev in over-time

Aaron Johnson defetaed Matt Kirchwhem in over-time

Marcel Goncalves defeated Travis Moore by one handed RNC

Craig Jones defeated Andy Burke by inside heel-hook

Quarter Finals:

Gordon Ryan defeated Patrick Donabedian by armbar

Casey Hellenberg defeated Chesseray Childrey by armbar

Aaron Johnson defeated Andrew Kimler by armbar

Craig Jones defeated Marcel Goncalves by inside heel-hook

Semi Finals:

Gordon Ryan defeated Casey Hellenberg in over-time

Craig Jones defeated Aaron Johnson by inside heel-hook

Final:

Gordon Ryan defeated Craig Jones