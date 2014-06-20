It has just been confirmed by Gordon Ryan himself. that the knee injury sustained while competing against João Gabriel Rocha at the Kasai Super Series last weekend is indeed as severe as previously thought. The Mri scan results showed a strained Femoral Biceps tendon and a complete tear of the Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL).

Generally, complete tears of the LCL will require surgery and a few months of recovery/physiotherapy. This is a major blow to the Eddie Bravo Invitational’s Combat EBI, an event set for the 22nd of February, in Mexico, which featured Gordon as one of its main attractions.

Combat EBI’s 4 men heavyweight tournament features Josh Barnet, Fabricio Werdum as well as Rustam Chsiev, and will be looking to replace the popular, former EBI champion, and Danaher Death Squad standout, Gordon Ryan.