Marcos Vinicius Martins
Marcos Vinicius Martins


Marcos Vinicius Martins, often referenced as Marcos “Petcho”, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Marco Barbosa and Diego Martins, as well a representative of São Paulo Brazil-based team, B9. Martins became widely recognized as one of the top athletes of his generation after his wins at big events of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Confederação Brasileira de Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ) calendar, the sport’s most competitive circuit.

Marcos Martins Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcos Vinicius de Oliveira Martins

Nickname: “Petcho” was a name that Marcos’ brothers gave him during childhood. Martins’ siblings were very dark skinned (in Portuguese “Preto”), though Marcos was of a much lighter tone. They would joke around saying Martins wasn’t a real “Preto”, but rather a mix, a “Petcho”. The name remained associated with the young man throughout his formative years and into adulthood.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa (> Diego Martins) > Marcos Martins

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place Campeonato Interno Barbosa JJ (2018*)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brasilia No-Gi Open (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian National (2016 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Brazilian No-Gi National (2016/2017 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European No-Gi Open (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF South American (2016 purple, 2017/2018 brown)
  • 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro (2017 brown)
  • 1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Abu Dhabi (2018 brown)
  • 1st Place São Paulo No-Gi Open (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place São Paulo Open (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam London (2018 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian No-Gi National (2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Barbosa JJ (B9)

Marcos Martins Biography

Marcos Martins was born on February 8, 1997, in São Bernardo do Campo, a Brazilian municipality in the state of São Paulo.

Marcos’ connection with sports grew from a non-profit, community based, social project that operated in Martins’ neighborhood. The objective of this enterprise was to occupy local kids while their parents were at work, and it offered a variety of activities from which the children could choose three (3) to focus on. Petcho first started learning how to skateboard and parkour, while also joining the theatre group.

At the age of 12 (2009), also through the aforementioned social project, Marcos Petcho discovered jiu-jitsu, starting his learning with coach Anderson de Oliveira. Martins soon became a more committed BJJ student and joined a CIA Paulista affiliated gym, where he learned from “Costela”, also known as Fernando Silva. It was Silva who awarded Marcos his blue belt.

As a blue belt, Marcos decided he wanted to pursue a career in jiu-jitsu. To pursue this objective Martins decided to follow a more competition focussed team, finding it at a Barbosa Jiu-Jitsu (B9) affiliate gym with coach Diego Martins. His commitment to this BJJ dream took an extra step forward when he turned 18 and decided to move to the state capital, São Paulo and joined B9 head coach Marco Barbosa.

Although taking every step towards one day becoming an IBJJF World Champion, Marcos Petcho’s goal was stopped short every year during his colored belt campaigns due to the United States – where the competition occurs, denying the young São Paulo native his visa. Having conquered every title available on a national stage, on December 8, 2018, Martins was promoted to black belt by coach Barbosa. A ceremony that took place with coach Diego Martins’ blessing.

Marcos Martins Grappling Record

12 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (67%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

8
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
0 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Marcos Martins Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
17405N/AWToe holdB9 InternoO80KGR12018
17406Ivan TomicWPointsB9 InternoO80KG4F2018
17407Andre SimoesWPts: 0x0, AdvB9 InternoO80KGSF2018
17408M. OndaWTriangle armbarB9 InternoO80KGF2018
17836N/AWPts: 4x0Brasilia Open88KGR12018
17837N/AWKneebarBrasilia Open88KG4F2018
17838Rodrigo ReisWRNCBrasilia Open88KGF2018
17847Chaise OlimpioWPts: 4x0Brasilia NGO85KGSF2018
17848Filipe SallesWRNCBrasilia NGO85KGF2018
18272N/AWPressureCBJJE NoGi85KG4F2019
18273N/AWTriangleCBJJE NoGi85KGSF2019
18274N/AWTriangleCBJJE NoGi85KGF2019

Marcos Petcho Highlight 2018

Marcos Petcho vs Eduardo Tinoco

