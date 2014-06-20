Marcos Vinicius Martins, often referenced as Marcos “Petcho”, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Marco Barbosa and Diego Martins, as well a representative of São Paulo Brazil-based team, B9. Martins became widely recognized as one of the top athletes of his generation after his wins at big events of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) and Confederação Brasileira de Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ) calendar, the sport’s most competitive circuit.

Marcos Martins Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcos Vinicius de Oliveira Martins

Nickname: “Petcho” was a name that Marcos’ brothers gave him during childhood. Martins’ siblings were very dark skinned (in Portuguese “Preto”), though Marcos was of a much lighter tone. They would joke around saying Martins wasn’t a real “Preto”, but rather a mix, a “Petcho”. The name remained associated with the young man throughout his formative years and into adulthood.

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez > Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa (> Diego Martins) > Marcos Martins

Main Achievements:

1st Place Campeonato Interno Barbosa JJ (2018*)

1st Place IBJJF Brasilia Open (2018)

1st Place IBJJF Brasilia No-Gi Open (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian National (2016 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Brazilian No-Gi National (2016/2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European No-Gi Open (2018 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American (2016 purple, 2017/2018 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Rio de Janeiro (2017 brown)

1st Place UAEJJF Grand Slam Abu Dhabi (2018 brown)

1st Place São Paulo No-Gi Open (2018 brown)

3rd Place São Paulo Open (2018 brown)

3rd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam London (2018 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Brazilian No-Gi National (2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (88,30 kg / 195.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Barbosa JJ (B9)

Marcos Martins Biography

Marcos Martins was born on February 8, 1997, in São Bernardo do Campo, a Brazilian municipality in the state of São Paulo.

Marcos’ connection with sports grew from a non-profit, community based, social project that operated in Martins’ neighborhood. The objective of this enterprise was to occupy local kids while their parents were at work, and it offered a variety of activities from which the children could choose three (3) to focus on. Petcho first started learning how to skateboard and parkour, while also joining the theatre group.

At the age of 12 (2009), also through the aforementioned social project, Marcos Petcho discovered jiu-jitsu, starting his learning with coach Anderson de Oliveira. Martins soon became a more committed BJJ student and joined a CIA Paulista affiliated gym, where he learned from “Costela”, also known as Fernando Silva. It was Silva who awarded Marcos his blue belt.

As a blue belt, Marcos decided he wanted to pursue a career in jiu-jitsu. To pursue this objective Martins decided to follow a more competition focussed team, finding it at a Barbosa Jiu-Jitsu (B9) affiliate gym with coach Diego Martins. His commitment to this BJJ dream took an extra step forward when he turned 18 and decided to move to the state capital, São Paulo and joined B9 head coach Marco Barbosa.

Although taking every step towards one day becoming an IBJJF World Champion, Marcos Petcho’s goal was stopped short every year during his colored belt campaigns due to the United States – where the competition occurs, denying the young São Paulo native his visa. Having conquered every title available on a national stage, on December 8, 2018, Martins was promoted to black belt by coach Barbosa. A ceremony that took place with coach Diego Martins’ blessing.

Marcos Martins Grappling Record 12 WINS BY POINTS

3 ( 25 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 8 %)

BY SUBMISSION

8 ( 67 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 RNC 25 2 #86e620 Triangle 25 2 #5AD3D1 Toe hold 13 1 #d1212a Triangle armbar 13 1 #fad11b Kneebar 13 1 #f58822 Pressure 13 1 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Marcos Martins Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 17405 N/A W Toe hold B9 Interno O80KG R1 2018 17406 Ivan Tomic W Points B9 Interno O80KG 4F 2018 17407 Andre Simoes W Pts: 0x0, Adv B9 Interno O80KG SF 2018 17408 M. Onda W Triangle armbar B9 Interno O80KG F 2018 17836 N/A W Pts: 4x0 Brasilia Open 88KG R1 2018 17837 N/A W Kneebar Brasilia Open 88KG 4F 2018 17838 Rodrigo Reis W RNC Brasilia Open 88KG F 2018 17847 Chaise Olimpio W Pts: 4x0 Brasilia NGO 85KG SF 2018 17848 Filipe Salles W RNC Brasilia NGO 85KG F 2018 18272 N/A W Pressure CBJJE NoGi 85KG 4F 2019 18273 N/A W Triangle CBJJE NoGi 85KG SF 2019 18274 N/A W Triangle CBJJE NoGi 85KG F 2019

Marcos Petcho Highlight 2018



Marcos Petcho vs Eduardo Tinoco

