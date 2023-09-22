South American Championship, Meyram Returns And Brigida Felipe Debuts With Double Gold

This past weekend, on September 15, 2023, the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) organized one of its largest events in South America, the Campeonato Sul Americano (Portuguese for South American Championship). As per usual the tournament gathered some of the finest black belts in the continent, which included Meyram Maquine, Almeida Jiu-Jitsu’s top talent Leonardo Lara, Luis Ribas, Cleber Sousa, and Elder Junior, Dream Art’s Lucas Gualberto, Rafael Paganini, Uanderson Ferreira, Fratres’ Munis Brothers, Mauricio Oliveira, Pedro Elias, Helder “Tropeco” Junior, Alliance’s Gabriel Henrique, Harryson Pereira, to name a few.

One of the super-stars on the Brazilian circuit, former IBJJF World champion and 2023 silver medalist, Meyram Maquine, returned to competition since his Mundial appearance in California earlier in the year. The dynamic grappler had a tougher time than many would expect in his run to the South American final with only one submission and 3 matches with tight victory margins (2 points), nevertheless, he pulled through for another gold medal.

Another name on the rise in the jiu-jitsu scene is Leandro Rounaud of Team Fratres. The dynamic grappler managed another gold medal in a huge lightweight division stacked with top-tier talent such as Guilherme Rocha, Victor Nithael, Marlus Salgado, Julio Arantes, and Luis Ribas, to name a few. A very note-worthy performance.

The breakthrough performance at the Sul Americano went to rookie black belt Brigida Felipe of Vision. The talented middleweight was making her debut in the new division and what a debut that was. Double gold for Felipe, 6 matches, and 3 submissions.

ROOSTER WEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Oziel Santos def. Faris Kashmeeri via canto choke

– Welerson Goncalves def. Jardson Lima via 2×0

Final:

– Welerson Goncalves def. Oziel Santos via decision

LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Felipe Lima def. Klaus Meine via botinha lock

– Cleito Soares def. Osmar Erickson via 7×4

Final:

– Felipe Lima def. Cleito Soares via botinha lock

FEATHERWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Meyram Maquine def. Leonardo Vilela via 8×4

– Cleber Sousa def. Lucas Maquine via choke from the back

Final:

– Meyram Maquine def. Cleber Sousa via 6×4

LIGHTWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Leandro Rounaud def. Julio Arantes via advantages

– Victor Nithael def. Guilherme Rocha via points

Final:

– Leandro Rounaud def. Victor Nithael via advantage

MIDDLEWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Vinicius Martins def. Gabriel Machado via 2×0

– Bruno Bressan def. Pedro Henrik via 8×6

Final:

– Bruno Bressan def. Vinicius Martins via decision

MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Uanderson Ferreira def. Rafael Paganini via choke from the back

– Mauricio Oliveira def. Leonardo Lara via choke from the back

Final:

– Uanderson Ferreira def. Mauricio Oliveira via advantage

HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Vinicius Liberati advanced over teammate Vital Neto via WO

– Hygor Brito def. Caio Paganini via advantage

Final:

– Vinicius Liberati def. Hygor Brito 4×2

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Gabriel Henrique def. Anderson Munis via 2×0

– Harryson Pereira def. Leandro Carlos via advantages

Final:

– Double DQ for Harryson Pereira & Gabriel Henrique for lack of combativity

ULTRA HEAVYWEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Pedro Elias def. Cleyton Flores

– Helder Junior def. Sean Goolsby

Final:

– Pedro Elias & Helder Junior closed the division for team Fratres

OPEN WEIGHT, MALE

Semi-Finals:

– Harryson Pereira def. Rafael Paganini via 3×0

– Anderson Kauan def. Anderson Munis via botinha lock

Final:

– Harryson Pereira def. Anderson Kauan via advantages

LIGHT FEATHERWEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Beatriz Santos def. Jennyffer Thais via choke from the back

– Jessica Caroline def. Jennyffer Thais via crucifix choke

Final:

– Jessica Caroline def. Beatriz Santos via 8×2

FEATHERWEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Amanda Iraha def. Camila Jesus via choke from the back

– Kaynara Martin def. Amanda Suellen via 6×2

Final:

– Amanda Iraha def. Kaynara Martin via 15×3

LIGHTWEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Sabrina Ataide def. Gessica Soares

– Stephanie Jangelni def. Leticia Wambier

Final:

– Sabrina Ataide def. Stephanie Jangelni

MIDDLEWEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Brigida Felipe def. Renata Rosario via choke from the back

– Priscila Batista def. Ludimila Araujo via toe hold

Final:

– Brigida Felipe def. Priscila Batista via 6×0

MEDIUM HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Amanda Magda def. Marilia Freire via violin armbar

– Geovana Malta def. Stephanie Juliano

Final:

– Amanda Magda def. Geovana Malta via armbar

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Mikaela Lima def. Juliana Araujo via 17×0

– Kauany Queiroz def. Joaquina Bonfim via 10×0

Final:

– Kauany Queiroz def. Mikaela Lima via 9×0

OPEN WEIGHT, FEMALE

Semi-Finals:

– Mikaela Lima def. Juliana Araujo

– Brigida Felipe def. Leticia Wambier via choke from the back

Final:

– Brigida Felipe def. Mikaela Lima via advantages