Isaque Bahiense is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Fábio Gurgel and Michael Langhi of team Alliance, having also worked extensively with Fábio Andrade of Nova União – Bangu. One of the most talented middleweights of his generation, Bahiense earned the reputation of being a masterful guard passer in the lower belt divisions of the sport through his numerous World, Pan and Brazilian titles.

Isaque Bahiense Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Isaque Bahiense Braz

Nickname: n/a

Lineage 1: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fábio Gurgel > Isaque Bahiense

Lineage 2: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Alexandre Paiva > Fernando Tererê > Rubens Charles > Michael Langhi > Isaque Bahiense

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2015 brown, 2013 purple weight + absolute)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF European Open Champion (2016 brown)

IBJJF Pan American Champion (2015 brown weight + absolute, 2014 purple)

IBJJF South American Championship (2015 brown)

CBJJ Brazilian Champion (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

Real Deal Champion – Alliance HQ In-House Tournament (2016 absolute)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2016 brown)

CBJJ Juvenile Brazilian Champion (2012 blue)

IBJJF Juvenile World Champion (2012 blue weight + absolute, 2013 blue)

IBJJF Juvenile World No-Gi Champion (2012 blue weight + absolute)

ADCC Brazilian Trials Runner-up (2015)

IBJJF World Championship Runner-up (2016 brown absolute)

IBJJF Juvenile World Championship Runner-up (2011 blue)

IBJJF Pan American Championship Runner-up (2016 brown, 2015 purple)

CBJJ Juvenile Brazilian Championship Runner-up (2012/2011 blue)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2015 purple, 2014 purple weight + absolute)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship 3rd Place (2014 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guard Passing

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Isaque Bahiense Biography

Isaque Bahiense was born on December 10, 1995 in Bangu – a neighbourhood on the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As a child Isaque met Fábio Andrade on the streets of his community. On several occasions the (now famous) jiu jitsu instructor invited Bahiense to try one of his classes but as the youngster could not afford the gear, he repeatedly turned down the offer. That was until Andrade gifted Bahiense with his very first kimono when he was around 10 years old.

Under professor Fábio’s guidance Isaque quickly became one of the sport’s hottest prospects, winning junior world titles with and without the gi (3x), as well as a juvenile Brazilian national title, campaigns that had continuous success as a purple belt.

In 2014 Isaque moved to São Paulo (SP) for a month, to be close to his girlfriend and compete in a few international tournaments that were taking place in the famous Brazilian city. While in SP Bahiense kept in shape by training at the Alliance Academy Academy Headquarters with Fábio Gurgel and Michael Langhi. After Isaque returned to Bangu’s Nova União, the relationship between Alliance’s leaders and Bahiense remained. So much that soon the young prodigy decided to move to São Paulo in order to continue his evolution alongside one of the strongest jiu jitsu teams in the world – a decision fully supported by his mentor Andrade.

The change to Alliance gave an extra boost to Isaque’s career, who went on to earn his brown and black belts from the illustrious Gurgel and Langhi. The black belt arriving on December 2016.

Isaque Bahiense Highlight



Isaque Bahiense vs Jeremy Jackson

