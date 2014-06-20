Caio Caetano Soares is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Leandro Lo, having also worked extensively with Cicero Costha. One of New School Brotherhood team’s most revered representatives, Caio Caetano is known for his crowd-pleasing grappling style, as well as for his sporting accomplishments, which include medals in the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (gi + no-gi), ACBJJ World Championship, UAEJJF Grand Slam, IBJJF São Paulo International Open and more.

Caio Caetano Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Caio Caetano Soares

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Marcelo Behring > Waldomiro Perez> Roberto Godoi > Marco Barbosa > Cicero Costha > Leandro Lo > Caio Caetano

Main Achievements:

UAEJJF Grand Slam LA Champion (2018)

IBJJF Floripa Winter International Open Champion (2018)

IBJJF Vitoria International Open Champion (2018)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

CBJJ Brasileiro No-Gi Champion (2014** blue)

IBJJF South Brazilian Champion (2014 blue)

IBJJF Rio International Open Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF São Paulo International Open Champion (2014 blue)

IBJJF São Paulo BJJ Pro Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF Belo Horizonte International Open Champion (2017 brown)

IBJJF Floripa International Open Champion (2013/2014 blue, 2017 brown)

IBJJF Curitiba International Open Champion (2017/2018 brown)

IBJJF Munich International Open Champion (2018 brown)

IBJJF Curitiba No-Gi International Open Champion (2015 purple)

IBJJF European Open 2nd Place (2016 purple)

ACBJJ Worlds 2nd Place (2017 brown)

IBJJF Juvenile Brasileiro 2nd Place (2013)

IBJJF São Paulo International Open 2nd Place (2015 purple)

IBJJF Brasileiro 3rd Place (2013 blue, 2016 purple)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Ns Brotherhood

Caio Caetano Biography

Caio Caetano Soares was born on July 30, 1996, in Fortaleza, the capital of the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará, where he resided up until his 16th birthday.

From a very young age, Caio Soares had his mind set on practicing martial arts, a desire vetoed by his parents who did not value such activities. This, however, did not stop Caetano from pursuing his dream, and as soon as he was able to save some money, Caio joined a Muay Thai class. He was 14 years old at the time.

His interest in jiu-jitsu came from watching coach Jefferson Teixeira’s grappling class, which took place at the same venue where Caetano was taught Thai boxing. It didn’t take long for Caio to borrow a kimono from his cousin and give the ground game a try. His real interest in jiu-jitsu spawning from that very first contact with the sport in 2011.

As a white belt Caetano’s ambition was already surpassing the boundaries imposed by the remote state of Ceara, in 2012 Soares saw a few of Cicero Costha‘s students competing at a local tournament and was in awe of their skill level. This was the first time Caio heard of Costha’s BJJ project (Projeto Social Lutando Pelo Bem [PSLPB]). He immediately contacted Cicero and asked him to come and train at the PSLPB academy headquarters in São Paulo. The wish was granted by the renowned coach, and as soon as Caio Caetano earned his blue belt (early 2013), he announced to his father that he would be pursuing his dream by moving to São Paulo to train full time.

Dedicating his life to grappling, Caetano earned his purple belt from Cicero by the end of 2014. One year later, when ½ of the PSLPB team split to form the New School Brotherhood academy, Caio followed exodus group. The reason given was that most of Caetano’s close teammates and training partners had opted to leave, and he wanted to keep that same level of training and comradery.

At the Ns Brotherhood, Caio Caetano’s tuition was handled by Leandro Lo, and it was Lo who promoted Caetano to brown, and black belt (July 2018).