Brian Giorgio is a Canadian grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Thomas Lisboa, who also worked extensively with coach Walter Buse while representing the Alliance team in the sport’s global circuit. Although a late bloomer, having started his BJJ career in his mid-20s, Giorgio quickly made a name for himself while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, conquering important medals in the World, World NoGi and European Open tournaments.

Brian Giorgio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Brian Giorgio

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: C. Gracie > H. Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Fabio Gurgel > Thomas Lisboa > Brian Giorgio

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Portland Open (2020**)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 blue)

1st Place IBJJF European Open(2019 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016* blue, 2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Super Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance

Brian Giorgio Biography

Brian Giorgio was born in 1988, in Vancouver, British Columbia – Canada, being raised in the neighboring city of Delta.

While growing up Brian was an avid football (soccer) player, a sport he played throughout the school system, going on to add rugby to his list of activities during high-school. Most of Giorgio’s sporting life would come to a halt after school life, as Brian focussed on his profession as an elevator mechanic, working out at the gym and swimming to stay in shape.

At the age of 24, Brian felt bored with his sporting life and looked to change this circumstance. He set his sights on either mixed martial arts (MMA) or jiu-jitsu, ending up visiting a BJJ open mat at one of Marcus Soares’ gyms, which he signed on to after the class.

Brian’s time with Soares was short-lived as he decided to switch camps and train at Alliance, earning his blue belt there, from BJJ legend Bernardo Faria. Training at Alliance Vancouver, Brian also worked extensively with Walter Buse and Thomas Lisboa, a respected Brazilian coach who arrived at the Canadian team in 2018.

On December 19, 2019, Brian Giorgio was promoted to black belt by coach Thomas Lisboa after a stellar career in the colored belt divisions.