Eduardo Ramos da Silva, commonly known as Ed Ramos, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ramon Lemos and a former member of the original Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy, being a part of the legendary Rio Claro lightweights team who represented Atos during the early 2010s decade. A team that included Ramos, Rafael Mendes, Guilherme Mendes, Bruno Frazatto, Ary Farias, Rodrigo Caporal, and Claudio Calasans. Ed Ramos would later form his own Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu association in the USA, settling in Houston, Texas after an illustrious competitive career.

Ed Ramos Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Eduardo Ramos da Silva

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Andre Pederneiras > Ramon Lemos > Ed Ramos

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2011)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2011)

2nd Place IBJJF Asian Open (2014)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2010 / 2012 / 2013)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2012)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2012)

Main Achievements (Masters):

1st Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2012)

1st Place IBJJF Word Championship NoGi (2015)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018)

3rd Place IBJJF Masters World Championship (2015)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2009 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2007 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Reverse DLR

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: ERBJJ

Eduardo Ramos Biography

Eduardo Ramos was born on August 22, 1980, in Mirassol, a small municipality in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

Growing up Ramos was an active child, playing a number of sports, but it was only after his move to Japan, during his teens, that Eduardo discovered jiu-jitsu.

By the turn of the century, Ed had become a fan of cage-fighting, particularly the early days of this sport, when it was still labeled Vale-Tudo or No-Holds-Barred. During these initial stages of MMA, there were no weight-classes and jiu-jitsu athletes dominated even when under serious weight disadvantage. Ramos became growingly impressed by the deeds of these grappling representatives, an admiration that led him to try a BJJ class in Tokyo, where he lived.

Ramos’ first instructor was Sougen Shimizu, who, alongside Rodrigo Onishi, promoted Ed all the way to purple belt, after which the young São Paulo native moved back to Brazil (2005), then joining the legendary Nova União light-featherweight Robson Moura and his team. Ramos earned his brown belt from Robinho.

After Moura moved to the United States, Ramos was left without a coach. The resolution to this problem appeared in a conversation with his good friend and former teammate Gilbert Burns, who was then training at the Atos gym, in Rio Claro, São Paulo, a team Eduardo decided to join. Atos had just been formed (2008), but quickly became one of the top-ranked gyms in the world due to the proficiency of its professional athletes and the guidance of Ramon Lemos – the head coach of the workgroup. It was coach Lemos who promoted Ramos to black belt in December 2009.

In 2015 Ed Ramos was offered a position as an instructor in Houston, Texas, by way of another Atos “general”, André Galvão. Ramos did not settle during this instance, but with the friendships and students he made during that initial period, he was able to return to the United States and finally grow roots on the Lone Star state.

Although still loyal to the original Atos team, once in the USA, Eduardo opted to lead his students under his own banner – Ed Ramos Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu USA (ERBJJ), due to contractual conflicts with the neighboring Atos affiliates.

Ed Ramos vs Alvis Solis

Ed Ramos vs Samir Chantre