Thaís Loureiro Felipe is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Wilson Ulhôa and Christofer Biude who trained extensively with Leonardo Lyra (MJJ Team) in the early stages of her competitive career. Thaís Loureiro made a name for herself as one of the sport’s rising rooster-weights as a colored belt while representing team CTE Domo, an affiliate of Atos Jiu-Jitsu, of Vitoria, ES, Brazil, for whom she conquered important medals of the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) and AJP (Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour) circuits. Loureiro later moved to Lima, Peru, where she became an instructor at the Mekka Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Thaís Loureiro Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Thaís Loureiro Felipe

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Luis Dagmar >André Galvão > Wilson Ulhôa > Thaís Loureiro

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2022)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2023)

2nd Place AJP South America Team Cup (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)

1st Place Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 purple)

2nd Place Brazilian Nationals (2017 purple)

3rd Place Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RIO (2018 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Galo (48,50 kg / 107.0 lbs)

Team / Association: Mekka Jiu-Jitsu Academy / Atos

Thais Loureiro Biography

Thais Loureiro was born on March 17, 1997, in Aracruz, a city in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo.

A sporty person by nature, Loureiro decided to try jiu-jitsu at the age of 14, in her hometown, with coach Leonardo Lyra, of the MJJ Team, and immediately felt at home on the mats. Her love for the sport influenced her academic life as Thais went on to study nutrition, an option that led her to be accepted by the Universidade Federal de Espirito Santo, the country’s public university.

To attend the Federal University of Espírito Santo, in 2017, Thaís Loureiro moved to the state capital, Vitória. As she was well embedded into grappling culture by then, Loureiro quickly started looking for a new home for her training. She found her jiu-jitsu workgroup at the Centro de Formação Esportivo Domo (CTE Domo), guided by Wilson Ulhôa, and quickly became a part of the squad’s competition team.

With time, Loureiro became an integral part of team CTE Domo, joining the coaching staff there in 2020, and later doing also work as an instructor at the Além dos Tatames Academy. While developing her skills as a coach, Thaís studied the Emotional Intelligence on the Mat (EIM) method, a protocol developed by Ariane Guarnier, who works in the context of jiu-jitsu integrated with emotional intelligence vectors.

Thanks to her success on the mats, competitively, and her good understanding of coaching, Thais Loureiro was promoted to the black belt rank on November 02, 2021, by Wilson Ulhôa and Christofer Biude.

Not long after her promotion, Thais Loureiro moved to Lima-Peru where she finished her nutrition degree and started her work as a Jiu-Jitsu instructor and nutritionist alongside her boyfriend, Daniel Nakamura, at the Mekka Jiu-Jitsu Academy. Thaís is also a level 1 Crossfit instructor.