Diogo Reis is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Melqui Galvão, who competes for the Dream Art / Alliance Academy coalition, representing the team’s Manaus branch. Reis earned his reputation as one of the main grapplers of his generation while competing in the juvenile and colored belt divisions of the sport, where he earned all of the top 4 international tournaments – often designated as the Grand Slam of Jiu-Jitsu – the European Open, Brazilian Nationals, Pan and World Championships.

Diogo Reis Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Diogo Pinheiro dos Reis

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royler Gracie / Rolker Gracie > Augusto Monteiro > Ronnie Melo > Melquisedeque Galvão > Diogo Reis

Main Achievements:

2nd Place UAEJJF Grand Slam, RJ (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place FAJJ Copa America GI (2020 brown)

1st Place FAJJ Copa America NOGI (2020 brown)

Main Achievements (Teen / Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2018** / 2019**)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF European Open Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals Teen 3 (2017)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2017)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2019)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Teen 1 (2015)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Teen 2 (2016)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open Juvenile (2018)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Galo (57,5Kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Alliance / Dream Art

Diogo Reis Biography

Diogo Reis was born on March 20, 2002, in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas, a part of the world well known for its strong jiu-jitsu community.

The first sport Reis played competitively was football (soccer), which he did briefly during his early childhood, prior to finding jiu-jitsu at the age of 10.

Jiu-jitsu appeared in Diogo’s life through his older brother, who started training with coach Alexandre Oliveira at the black belt’s academy near the Reis’ family residence, in 2012. Diogo became interested in the sport by watching his brother train, a curiosity that captured the attention of coach Alexandre who then granted the young Brazilian a free membership for his class.

Training under coach Alexandre, Diogo reached his yellow belt. It was around this time – during his second to third year of training – that the young athlete started contemplating a life as a professional grappler. Back in 2015, Professor Melquisedeque (Melqui) Galvão‘s academy was already regarded as one of the top talent developers in the region. Diogo met coach Galvão at a tournament and the two agreed it was best for the athlete’s future if he joined Melqui’s camp, which Reis did.

Under the guidance of Melqui Galvão, Diogo Reis broke through as one of the sport’s foremost athletes, earning his orange, green, blue, purple, brown, and black belts from the well-respected instructor.

Although Diogo Reis was officially promoted to black belt on December 13, 2020, 7 months after his brown belt grading, his black belt debut took place earlier, more precisely on December 06, at the AJP Tour Grand Slam tournament, in Rio de Janeiro. A tournament in which he earned a silver medal.