Marcos Gomes Guedes

Marcos Antonio Gomes Guedes, commonly known as Marcos Gomes, is a professional grappler and jiu-jitsu black belt under Guilherme Mendes, who worked with an array of coaches during his path towards the top rankings of the sport. Marcos Gomes first made waves in jiu-jitsu during his colored belt career while competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), representing teams such as Spirit Fight, Cicero Costha, Dream Art, and Art Of Jiu-Jitsu (AOJ).

Marcos Gomes Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Marcos Antonio Gomes Guedes

Nickname: Carioquinha is a friendly way of naming someone from Rio de Janeiro, the city where Gomes was born.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > Ramon Lemos > Guilherme Mendes > Marcos Gomes

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2024)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2025)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2024 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2023 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2024 brown)
  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2023 purple)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024 brown)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2022 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2022 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2022 purple, 2023 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2019)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Team Nationals (2019)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Sul Americano (2018)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2019)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Sul Americano (2019)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Guards

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: AOJ

Marcos Gomes Biography

Marcos Gomes was born in August 2002, in the Dick/Dique do Vilar community, a slum located in the São João do Meriti region of Rio de Janeiro (Baixada Fluminense), Brazil.

Jiu-Jitsu was introduced in Marcos’ life at an early age through the Transformar Jiu-Jitsu Project in his neighborhood, where the young Gomes started making waves under the guidance of Carlos Eduardo Santos and Samys Lopes.

During his mid-teens, (then) blue belt Gomes made Jiu-Jitsu his full-time occupation and moved to São Paulo to work with coach Cicero Costha on a scholarship. During this time, he met and befriended Diego “Pato” Oliveira, a senior member of Costha’s workgroup who ended up taking Marcos under his wing in 2019. Pato and his wife, Sayuri Batista, ran their own squad in the city, and Carioquinha quickly became one of their most successful crew members, earning his purple belt in 2020 from the Pato & Sayuri duo.

After his time with Samys Lopes, Cicero Costha, and Pato, Marcos Gomes joined the Dream Art Team, where his career took off internationally. During this period, Gomes earned his brown belt from Isaque Bahiense and conquered several of the main titles on the IBJJF circuit, which captured the interest of another squad. This time, the California-based team, Art Of Jiu-Jitsu of Guilherme Mendes. Marcos Gomes joined the workgroup as a brown belt by the end of 2024.

Marcos Gomes received his black belt from Guilherme Mendes on September 23, 2024.

Marcos Gomes Grappling Record

17 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    11 (65%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (29%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (6%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Straight ankle lock
40
2
Outside heel hook
20
1
Choke from back
20
1
Choke
20
1
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
6 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (17%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    2 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

2 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Choke from back
50
1
Inside heel hook
50
1
2
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Marcos Gomes Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
53358Edward LuceroLPts: 0x0, AdvSacramento Op70KGF2024
53371Marcus RibeiroMarcus RibeiroLChoke from backSacramento OpABSSF2024
54447Kade TsitosLInside heel hookFLauderdale NG73KGSF2024
56013Zach KainaZach KainaLPts: 4x2World NoGi61KGF2024
57859Rerisson GabrielRerisson GabrielLPts: 4x2Pan Champ.64KGSF2025
58722Rodnei BarbosaRodnei BarbosaLPts: 4x2OC Open64KGF2025
53367Andre FernandoWN/ASacramento OpABSR12024
54446Kevin MahechaKevin MahechaWOutside heel hookFLauderdale NG73KG4F2024
55704Willis NunesWillis NunesWPts: 8x0OC Fall Open64KGRR2024
55705Guilherme CordeiroWChoke from backOC Fall Open64KGRR2024
56000Valor UlyssesWStraight ankle lockWorld NoGi61KGR12024
56009Felipe FirminoWReferee DecisionWorld NoGi61KG4F2024
56011Rodnei BarbosaRodnei BarbosaWPts: 2x0World NoGi61KGSF2024
56471Matheus VilacaWStraight ankle lockSJose Open70KGSF2025
56473Koshiro HirataWPts: 2x0SJose Open70KGF2025
56762Koshiro HirataWPts: 4x2OC WOpen70KGSF2025
57845Leonardo VilelaWPts: 4x2Pan Champ.64KGR12025
57858Frank CespedesFrank CespedesWChokePan Champ.64KG4F2025
58654An VuWPts: 2x0Houston Open70KGF2025
58719Leonardo VilelaWPts: 6x4OC Open64KG4F2025
58720Mateus PortoWPts: 4x2OC Open64KGSF2025
58897Gustavo ClementinoWPts: 2x0Atlanda SPO70KGSF2025
58898An VuWPts: 4x2Atlanda SPO70KGF2025
