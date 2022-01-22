Sebastian Serpa is a jiu-jitsu black belt under the Mahecha Brothers (Kevin Mahecha & Brian Mahecha) of Mushin BJJ who worked extensively with Michel “Buiú” Pereira at the Carlson Gracie Academy in Miami, Florida. Sebastian Serpa became recognized as one of his generation’s foremost light-featherweights while competing in the colored belt divisions of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, particularly during his brown belt campaign (2021), a time when the Floridian conquered World and Pan American titles.

Sebastian Serpa Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Sebastian Ernesto Serpa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > André Pederneiras > João Roque > Jonatas Gurgel > Kevin Mahecha & Brian Mahecha > Sebastian Serpa

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2021 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2021 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2020 purple, 2021 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MIA (2021 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2017)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2017**)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Crab-Ride / Berimbolo

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Carlson Gracie / Mushin BJJ

Sebastian Serpa Biography

Sebastian Serpa was born on February 03, 2001, in Miami, Florida, where he was raised.

Growing up, Sebastian’s father was a big fan of martial arts and combat sports, being particularly uncompromising in his belief that everyone should know how to defend himself, credence he applied to his son. Following that premise, Sebastian started visiting a local boxing gym with his dad during his childhood.

After a few tries at the Sweet Science, it was clear that boxing was not something Serpa wanted to pursue, therefore a search for a new martial art began. Right around this time, Sebastian found a leaflet for a nearby jiu-jitsu school and was intrigued about grappling. That gym was Carlson Gracie Miami and Sebastian was 8 years old when he joined.

Michel Pereira, also known as “Buiu” was Sebastian’s first instructor and the person who led the young Miami native from white to brown belt.

Early in 2019, however, then purple belt Sebastian Serpa was told of a tough open mat session led by the Mahecha Brothers, Brian, and Kevin, in their garage every Sunday. A training session that was open to athletes of various teams and backgrounds. Intrigued about the training, Sebastian started attending and was immediately impressed with the level of grappling in the room, particularly with the skill level of the Mahecha’s.

With time, Sebastian started training more and more with Brian and Kevin, to the point that the Miami-based duo took over Serpa’s training, promoting him to black belt midway through December 2021, after Sebastian conquered his first world title.