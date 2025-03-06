Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Omar AlSuwaidi

Omar AlSuwaidi is a professional jiu-jitsu player from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a black belt in this martial art under Samuel Canquerino Herzog. Omar Alsuwaidi first made waves in this sport while representing the Al Wada Club on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuit where he conquered numerous important tour medals. Omar is also the brother of another well-known grappler, Mohamed AlSuwaidi.

Omar Al Suwaidi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Omar AlSuwaidi

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Sergio Penha > Walter Mattos > Alex Silva > Samuel Canquerino > Omar AlSuwaidi

Main Achievements:

  • #1 Ranked Athlete in Asia by AJP Tour (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2024)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2025)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2020 blue, 2021 purple, 2023 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2019)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2019)
  • 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019)

* Absolute
** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Al Wahda Club

Omar Alsuwaidi Biography

Omar Alsuwaidi was born in April 2003 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As a child, Alsuwaidi was not particularly sporty, but as he entered his teenage years, Omar started looking for an activity that stimulated him mentally and physically, which he found in jiu-jitsu.

Omar Alsuwaidi joined a jiu-jitsu class in 2016, at the age of 14, under the guidance of coach Samuel Herzog Canquerino—a black belt from the Sul Jiu-Jitsu Academy who had moved to the United Arab Emirates.

Samuel Canquerino became an influential mentor for Alsuwaidi’s development from the amateur to the professional circuit. He promoted Omar in all his belts, including his black belt which he received by the end of 2023 after his winning performance at the AJP World Pro.

Omar Alsuwaidi Grappling Record

14 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    8 (57%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    5 (36%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

5 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
60
3
Armbar
40
2
5
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
5 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    3 (60%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (40%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Omar Alsuwaidi Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
46443Shay MontagueShay MontagueLReferee DecisionADXC 2NASPF2024
50690Kalel SantosLReferee DecisionADGS Istanbul56KGF2024
55023Zayed AlkatheeriZayed AlkatheeriLPts: 9x8World Pro56KG4F2024
55037Jonas AndradeJonas AndradeLPts: 6x6World Pro56KG3RD2024
57299Andrew SoaresAndrew SoaresLPts: 6x6ADGS Rome56KGF2025
46188Koji ShibamotoKoji ShibamotoWPts: 4x4ADGS TYO56KGR12024
46193Erick MeneghinWPts: 4x3ADGS TYO56KG4F2024
46195Masaaki TodokoroWChoke from backADGS TYO56KGSF2024
46197Welison FernandesWPts: 4x2ADGS TYO56KGF2024
50685Frederico GuimaraesWPts: 5x3ADGS Istanbul56KG4F2024
50688Lucas FeitosaWPts: 6x3ADGS Istanbul56KGSF2024
51751Warly SilvaWChoke from backADGS RJ56KG4F2024
51755Frederico GuimaraesWChoke from backADGS RJ56KGSF2024
51757Pedro RomanelliWPts: 6x4ADGS RJ56KGF2024
52155Samuel MarquezWReferee DecisionADXC 556KGSPF2024
55032Hakuto YamamotoWArmbarWorld Pro56KGRPC2024
55034Gevorg ArutyunyanWArmbarWorld Pro56KGRPC2024
55036Samat AitpanbetWPts: 4x2World Pro56KGRPC2024
57297Jalen FonacierJalen FonacierWPts: 7x5ADGS Rome56KGSF2025
