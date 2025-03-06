Omar AlSuwaidi is a professional jiu-jitsu player from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a black belt in this martial art under Samuel Canquerino Herzog. Omar Alsuwaidi first made waves in this sport while representing the Al Wada Club on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuit where he conquered numerous important tour medals. Omar is also the brother of another well-known grappler, Mohamed AlSuwaidi.

Omar Al Suwaidi Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Omar AlSuwaidi

Nickname: n/a

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Sergio Penha > Walter Mattos > Alex Silva > Samuel Canquerino > Omar AlSuwaidi

Main Achievements:

#1 Ranked Athlete in Asia by AJP Tour (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2024)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2025)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2020 blue, 2021 purple, 2023 brown)

2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2019)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2019)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Al Wahda Club

Omar Alsuwaidi Biography

Omar Alsuwaidi was born in April 2003 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

As a child, Alsuwaidi was not particularly sporty, but as he entered his teenage years, Omar started looking for an activity that stimulated him mentally and physically, which he found in jiu-jitsu.

Omar Alsuwaidi joined a jiu-jitsu class in 2016, at the age of 14, under the guidance of coach Samuel Herzog Canquerino—a black belt from the Sul Jiu-Jitsu Academy who had moved to the United Arab Emirates.

Samuel Canquerino became an influential mentor for Alsuwaidi’s development from the amateur to the professional circuit. He promoted Omar in all his belts, including his black belt which he received by the end of 2023 after his winning performance at the AJP World Pro.