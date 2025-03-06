Omar AlSuwaidi is a professional jiu-jitsu player from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a black belt in this martial art under Samuel Canquerino Herzog. Omar Alsuwaidi first made waves in this sport while representing the Al Wada Club on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuit where he conquered numerous important tour medals. Omar is also the brother of another well-known grappler, Mohamed AlSuwaidi.
Omar Al Suwaidi Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Omar AlSuwaidi
Nickname: n/a
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Sergio Penha > Walter Mattos > Alex Silva > Samuel Canquerino > Omar AlSuwaidi
Main Achievements:
- #1 Ranked Athlete in Asia by AJP Tour (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, TYO (2024)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2024)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ROM (2025)
- 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, IST (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2020 blue, 2021 purple, 2023 brown)
- 2nd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2022 brown)
Main Achievements (Juvenile):
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2019)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2019)
- 1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2019)
- 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019)
* Absolute
** Weight and absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard
Weight Division: Peso Galo (57,50 kg / 127.0 lbs)
Team/Association: Al Wahda Club
Omar Alsuwaidi Biography
Omar Alsuwaidi was born in April 2003 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
As a child, Alsuwaidi was not particularly sporty, but as he entered his teenage years, Omar started looking for an activity that stimulated him mentally and physically, which he found in jiu-jitsu.
Omar Alsuwaidi joined a jiu-jitsu class in 2016, at the age of 14, under the guidance of coach Samuel Herzog Canquerino—a black belt from the Sul Jiu-Jitsu Academy who had moved to the United Arab Emirates.
Samuel Canquerino became an influential mentor for Alsuwaidi’s development from the amateur to the professional circuit. He promoted Omar in all his belts, including his black belt which he received by the end of 2023 after his winning performance at the AJP World Pro.
Omar Alsuwaidi Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
8 (57%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
5 (36%)
-
BY DECISION
1 (7%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
5 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
3 (60%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (40%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Omar Alsuwaidi Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|46443
|Shay MontagueShay Montague
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADXC 2
|NA
|SPF
|2024
|50690
|Kalel Santos
|L
|Referee Decision
|ADGS Istanbul
|56KG
|F
|2024
|55023
|Zayed AlkatheeriZayed Alkatheeri
|L
|Pts: 9x8
|World Pro
|56KG
|4F
|2024
|55037
|Jonas AndradeJonas Andrade
|L
|Pts: 6x6
|World Pro
|56KG
|3RD
|2024
|57299
|Andrew SoaresAndrew Soares
|L
|Pts: 6x6
|ADGS Rome
|56KG
|F
|2025
|46188
|Koji ShibamotoKoji Shibamoto
|W
|Pts: 4x4
|ADGS TYO
|56KG
|R1
|2024
|46193
|Erick Meneghin
|W
|Pts: 4x3
|ADGS TYO
|56KG
|4F
|2024
|46195
|Masaaki Todokoro
|W
|Choke from back
|ADGS TYO
|56KG
|SF
|2024
|46197
|Welison Fernandes
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|ADGS TYO
|56KG
|F
|2024
|50685
|Frederico Guimaraes
|W
|Pts: 5x3
|ADGS Istanbul
|56KG
|4F
|2024
|50688
|Lucas Feitosa
|W
|Pts: 6x3
|ADGS Istanbul
|56KG
|SF
|2024
|51751
|Warly Silva
|W
|Choke from back
|ADGS RJ
|56KG
|4F
|2024
|51755
|Frederico Guimaraes
|W
|Choke from back
|ADGS RJ
|56KG
|SF
|2024
|51757
|Pedro Romanelli
|W
|Pts: 6x4
|ADGS RJ
|56KG
|F
|2024
|52155
|Samuel Marquez
|W
|Referee Decision
|ADXC 5
|56KG
|SPF
|2024
|55032
|Hakuto Yamamoto
|W
|Armbar
|World Pro
|56KG
|RPC
|2024
|55034
|Gevorg Arutyunyan
|W
|Armbar
|World Pro
|56KG
|RPC
|2024
|55036
|Samat Aitpanbet
|W
|Pts: 4x2
|World Pro
|56KG
|RPC
|2024
|57297
|Jalen FonacierJalen Fonacier
|W
|Pts: 7x5
|ADGS Rome
|56KG
|SF
|2025