BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Emilio Hernandez

Emilio Hernandez is an American grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Ray Casias as well as one of the main representatives of the Zenith Team in the sport’s international circuit. Hernandez made waves during his debut year in BJJs pro division, after making the podium of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American No-Gi Championship (2019), after which he went on to win other important events on the international grappling calendar.

Emilio Hernandez Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Emilio Alejandro Hernandez Rodgriquez

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Leonardo Vieira > Robert Drysdale > Ray Casias > Emilio Hernandez

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Kansas Open (2019 / 2020)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Charlotte Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Atlanta Summer Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NoGi (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Las Vegas Open NoGi (2019)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship No-Gi (2015 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Lower Limb Submissions

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Zenith BJJ

Emilio Hernandez Biography

Emilio Hernandez was born on July 2, 1996, in Yakima, Washington, United States of America, where he spent his childhood.

A very active kid while growing up, Hernandez practiced a variety of sports from an early age, including baseball, basketball as well as track and field, though the game he played the most was football (soccer), which Emilio started when he was 5 years old and ended after graduating from high school.

At the age of 14, Emilio Hernandez moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, to live with his aunt. This was a particularly stressful period for the young athlete, who saw himself away from his parents for an extended period for the first time. As a way to relieve some of the anxiety he was experiencing, Emilio decided to start practicing a combat sport, then joining a small, local mixed martial arts (MMA) school for that purpose.

Emilio first started training jiu-jitsu in August 2010 in Columbia, TN with coach Keefe Cothran. After a year of training at this MMA oriented gym, Hernandez opted to switch to a bigger, and more jiu-jitsu focussed training center, deciding on Ray Casias’ – Tennessee Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Under Ray Casias, Hernandez progressed through the belt system and grew as a competitor in the local and national scene. His positive results led him to abandon all extra activities to focus solely on to his grappling, a decision he made as a purple belt.

The continuous positive results obtained on the mats throughout the years led Ray Casias to promote Emilio to black belt on July 22 of 2019.

Emilio Hernandez Grappling Record

23 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (26%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    14 (61%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (9%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

14 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Kneebar
43
6
Toe hold
14
2
Guillotine
7
1
Choke from back
7
1
Guilotine
7
1
Armbar
7
1
Kimura
7
1
Triangle
7
1
14
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
20 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    10 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (45%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

RNC
44
4
Armbar
22
2
Bow and arrow
11
1
Arm in Ezekiel
11
1
Kneebar
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Emilio Hernandez Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
20952Juan LopesJuan LopesLReferee DecisionChicago SMO70KGSF2019
20953Pedro DiasPedro DiasLPts: 4x0Chicago SMO70KGF2019
20957Lucas ValleLBow and arrowChicago SMOABS4F2019
20961Pedro DiasPedro DiasLPts: 2x0Chicago SMNGO67KGF2019
20963Guthierry BarbosaGuthierry BarbosaLRNCChicago SMNGOABS4F2019
21093Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLPts: 8x2Las Vegas Open70KG4F2019
21135Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLRNCLas Vegas NGO67KGF2019
21140Fellipe TrovoFellipe TrovoLRNCLas Vegas NGOABSSF2019
21238Paulo MiyaoPaulo MiyaoLPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.67KGF2019
21613Guilherme AugustoGuilherme AugustoLArm in EzekielCharlotte OpenABSSF2019
21627Lucas RochaLucas RochaLPts: 2x0Atlanta SM OpenABS4F2019
22069Kyle BoehmKyle BoehmLRNCKOTM 7ABSR12019
22085Gilson NunesGilson NunesLArmbarKansas OpenABSSF2019
22385Thomas HalpinThomas HalpinLKneebarNoGi Worlds67KGR12019
22679Rodrigo FrancioniLPts: 2x0JitzKing65KG4F2020
22724Adam BenayounAdam BenayounLArmbarAtlanta WO70KGSF2020
22790Thiago BritoLPointsNew Orleans Open70KGSF2020
22803Joshua MurdockLPointsNew Orleans OpenABS4F2020
22810Joshua MurdockLPointsNew Orleans NGOABSSF2020
23021Ken PrimolaLPointsKansas OpenABSR12020
21086Rodrigo FrancioniWKneebarLas Vegas Open70KGR12019
21132Ermilio LimeaWGuillotineLas Vegas NGO67KG4F2019
21134Russel WhiteWPts: 2x0Las Vegas NGO67KGSF2019
21234Alex HodiWToe holdNo Gi Pan Am.67KG4F2019
21237Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoWPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.67KGSF2019
21606Mauricio FernandesWN/ACharlotte Open70KGSF2019
21608Silvio DuranSilvio DuranWKneebarCharlotte Open70KGF2019
21622Charles MurdockWPts: 2x0Atlanta SM Open70KG4F2019
21623Manuel MaciasWChoke from backAtlanta SM Open70KGF2019
21631Manuel MaciasWPts: 2x0Atlanta SM Open67KGSF2019
21632Javier GomezWGuilotineAtlanta SM Open67KGF2019
22082Mauricio FernandesWKneebarKansas Open70KGSF2019
22083Vinny SaenzWPts: 4x4, AdvKansas Open70KGF2019
22084Vinicius GimenesWArmbarKansas OpenABS4F2019
22677Adam FerraraAdam FerraraWKneebarJitzKing65KGR12020
22721Joao PereiraWPointsAtlanta WO70KG4F2020
22807Thiago BritoWKneebarNew Orleans NGO67KGF2020
22996Felipe SimplicioWKneebarKansas Open70KG4F2020
22999Thiago AbudWToe holdKansas Open70KGSF2020
23000Silvio DuranSilvio DuranWReferee DecisionKansas Open70KGF2020
23027Vitor PaschoalWKimuraKansas Open70KGSF2020
23028Orlando CastilloWReferee DecisionKansas Open70KGF2020
23029Pedro PalharesWTriangleKansas OpenABSSF2020

