F2W 137 Results: Jake Watson Beats Rudson Mateus And Team Logos Makes Its Mark in Colorado

MARCH 07, 2020, Denver – Colorado housed another top-class grappling even provided by Fight 2 Win, a promotion that started in this same Colorado region a few years ago, having since expanded to a national level with shows all across America.

On the main card of this professional event that featured over 30 matches were a few familiar faces, many of which representing the Atos – Logos coalition, a young team that made a big impact yesterday by winning some of the bigger clashes of the night, including those of the team’s founders, YJ Lee and Michael Liera, who had great displays at F2W 137, particularly Lee, who submitted Bret Hernandez with a choke from back control in a very dominant performance.

The evening’s “shocker” was that of Jake Watson over Rudson Mateus. The Arizona grappler received his black belt only a few months ago but is steadily climbing the ladder of success in the pro division, a statement strongly supported after this huge win over the Brazilian, who is an IBJJF World and Pans silver medalist. Also on the card was a very exciting clash between Roberto Jimenez and Lucas Barbosa. More details below.

FIGHT 2 137 WIN MAIN CARD

Main Matches:

– YJ Lee def. Bret Hernandez via choke from the back

As aforementioned, a flawless performance by Lee. Sweep, pass, back-take and submission.

– Nikki Sullivan def. Erin Johnson via kneebar

We had alluded to Sullivan being one of the finest athletes to watch compete in the current black belt scene and she did not disappoint. Forward moving as always, the Atos competitor, Nikki, pressed the action in pursuit of the finish. Her submission chain paid off with an unusual kneebar set-up from her knees.

– Michael Liera def. Marcio Andre via decision

The promotion’s 170 lbs black belt title remains with Michael Liera, who was making his debut in front of his new Colorado students. The match was not particularly entertaining, as it sometimes happens between athletes of a similar caliber, a stalemate was found for the majority of the bout. Working from his back, Liera appeared to be the busier competitor, a work rate that won him the match and the title.

– Jake Watson def. Rudson Mateus via decision

Shocking the grappling world was Jake Watson, who came in as the underdog last night and caused a big upset. Watson’s gameplan was applied to perfection by pulling guard first and never allowing Rudson to get into his strongest asset, the closed guard. Although never getting to a clear submission, the American Maracaba BJJ student did enough to persuade the judges, getting a huge W on his resume against one of the main figures in our sport’s medium-heavyweight division.

– Lucas Barbosa def. Roberto Jimenez via armbar

Roberto came in riding on a fabulous winning streak, but as we had referenced in our preview of F2W 137, Lucas Hulk has the perfect game to beat Jimenez’s, and indeed he did. Lucas proved impossible to take down earlier on, forcing Roberto to pull guard. Even though Jimenez was much more active in trying to go for submissions, the Hulk played off the defense, passing Roberto’s guard and ultimately conquering the match ending armbar. Great match.

Other Main Card Matches

– Brooke Mayo def. Jaidyn Mueller via inside heel-hook

– Evan Barrett def. Steele MCCall via Ezekiel choke from inside the guard

– Jeremy Hastings def. Alex Le via armbar

– Bruce Bugbee def. Thomas Stevenson via RNC

– Noah Thomas def. Marcus Wilson via darce choke

– Jeff Ake def. Kevin Williams via kneebar