Jaqueline Amorim is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Faustino Neto (also known as Mestre Pina) and a member of the Checkmat team in the martial art’s international competitive circuit. Amorim is widely recognised as one of the top female competitors of her generation, a reputation earned through important wins at tournaments such as the IBJJF World and No-Gi World Championship as well as UAEJJF’s Abu Dhabi World Pro.

Jaqueline Amorim Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Jaqueline de Moraes Amorim

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Faustino Neto (Pina) > Jaqueline Amorim

Main Achievements:

IBJJF World Champion (2014/2013 purple)

IBJJF World No-Gi Champion (2014* brown, 2013 purple)

UAEJJF Abu Dhabi World Pro Champion (2014 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro Champion (2012** blue juv.)

IBJJF New York Spring International Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Atlanta International Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF World No-Gi Championship Runner-up (2016 black)

IBJJF World Championship 3rd Place (2017 black, 2015 brown, 2013* purple)

IBJJF Pans Championship 3rd Place (2017 black)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (58,50 kg / 129.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Jaqueline Amorim Biography

Jaqueline Amorim was born on June 24, 1995 in Manaus state capital of Amazonas, on the banks of the Negro River in northwestern Brazil.

Prior to Jaqueline’s birth her father was a jiu jitsu practitioner, a martial art he chose to follow after watching Royce Gracie compete in the early Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events but was forced to stop once Jaqueline was born, in order to provide for his family. Still fascinated by grappling, as soon as his daughter was of age he enrolled her on to a BJJ program.

In 2003, at the age of 6 Jaqueline Amorim was signed on to A.S.L.E. one of the prime jiu jitsu academies in the state, from which athletes such as Ronaldo ‘Jacare’, Ary Farias and Jessica Oliveira (Flowers) were developed. Being part of the kids program at A.S.L.E. Jaqueline had mainly 3 different coaches at the start, Alcenor Alves, Ronaldo Souza and the team leader Henrique Machado.

Historically A.S.L.E. is an academy with strong ties to the stand-up portion of grappling – the takedowns, having in coach Henrique Machado a judo expert. Jaqueline followed her school’s tradition, and by the time she was a teenager she became increasingly interested in freestyle wrestling going on to compete in this Olympic sport extensively for a period of 4 years, a time when she reached the Brazilian National cadet squad.

As a purple belt – while already working full time on her grappling career Jaqueline Amorim decided to switch teams (2014) then joining Mestre Pina’s academy, also in Manaus. An academy with a big tradition in the sport having produced some of the region’s top talent. It was under Pina’s supervision that Jaqueline Amorim was promoted to her brown and black belts, the later at a ceremony held on July 13, 2015.

On August 2016 Jaqueline and her husband Windson Ramos were invited by Leonardo Vieira to move to the Charleston area in the United States, and serve as head coaches at a local gym. The re-location also allowed Amorim to compete more regularly in the IBJJF circuit.

Cover photo taken by William Burkhardt of BJJPix.

Jaqueline Amorim vs Aarae Alexander



Jaqueline Amorim short doc. (in Portuguese)

