Joe Dierkhising

Joe Dierkhising is a professional geophysicist as well as a part-time grappler who competes regularly and successfully in the sport’s pro-circuit. A jiu-jitsu black belt under Jeff Messina of BJJ Revolution, Dierkhising first made waves in BJJ as an athlete in 2021 through his medal winning performances at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) World No-Gi Championships and Pan No-Gi Championships. Dierkhising is also linked with the B-Team workgroup of Austin, Texas, with whom he trains regularly.

Joe Dierkhising Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Joseph Othmar Dierkhising

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Rodrigo Medeiros > Jeff Messina > Joe Dierkhising

Main Achievements:

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2017)
  • 1st Place Onnit Invitational (2018*)

* Absolute
** Weight And Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Super-Pesado (100,50 kg / 222.0 lbs)

Team/Association: BJJ Revolution

Joe Dierkhising Biography

Joe Dierkhising was born on May 29, 1989, in Santa Rosa, California, United States, but grew up in a range of The Golden State’s locations, including St. Helena, and San Diego.

An athlete at heart, Dierkhising practiced many sports at a competitive level from early in life which included skateboarding and surfing, as well as a range of high school activities such as water polo and swimming – the latter a sport he played at a Junior Olympics level (AAU). Unsatisfied with his long list of sporting accolades during HS, Dierkhising turned to triathlon for his collegiate career.

Although proficient and very involved in all of the aforementioned activities while maintaining academic success, Joe Dierkhising still found time to practice martial arts regularly. First, as a child, with Japanese Ju-Jutsu, then during his pre-teens with taekwondo, later adding Muay Thai, a combat style he practiced for a number of years and where he conquered an amateur record of 3-0-0.

Dierkhising’s first interest in grappling took place at his Muay Thai club. At the time many of his striking buddies would stay at the gym after class and do rounds of no-gi grappling, eventually, in 2010, after a year of watching them roll, Joe decided to join the fun. His coach at the time was Justin Frazier.

Following graduation in 2012, the California native relocated to San Diego and began training Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2012 with Adriano Camolese, earning his blue belt under Eduardo Guedes (2013), his purple belt from Kelley Perotti and Shannone Callos (2014), before finally settling down in Houston, Texas, at the local BJJ Revolution team affiliate with Jeff Messina who promoted Dierkhising to brown (2017) and black belt (January 2019).

In 2018, Australia’s Craig Jones, one of the sport’s main no-gi competitors visited Houston for a workshop. During his stay, Dierkhising befriended Jones. In 2021, when Craig relocated to Austin, Texas to open the B-Team headquarters, Joe Dierkhising became a regular student of Jones, visiting the gym weekly while maintaining his connection with BJJ Revolution.

Joe Dierkhising Grappling Record

8 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (100%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Joe Dierkhising Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
19347Nick RodriguezNick RodriguezLPts: 2x0Forged in FireN/ASPF2019
25105Tex JohnsonTex JohnsonLPts: 2x2, AdvDallas NGOO97KGF2021
25699Diego RamalhoDiego RamalhoLPts: 2x0Houston NGO97KGSF2021
26029Victor HugoVictor HugoLStraight ankle lockNoGi Pan Am.O97KGSF2021
26068Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 3x0NoGi Pan Am.ABS4F2021
28156Devhonte JohnsonDevhonte JohnsonLPts: 4x2NoGi Worlds97KGF2021
19346Clovis HancockWInside heel hookF2W 103N/ASPF2019
23746Nick GreeneW7-YO-chokeWNON/ASPF2020
25104Jackson DouglasJackson DouglasWCross faceDallas NGOO97KGRR2021
26055Charles McGuireWDarce chokeNoGi Pan Am.ABSR12021
26064Benjamin SilvaWInside heel hookNoGi Pan Am.ABS8F2021
28147Davi CabralDavi CabralWArmbarNoGi Worlds97KG8F2021
28153Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaWRNCNoGi Worlds97KG4F2021
28154Vinicius TratorVinicius TratorWCalf slicerNoGi Worlds97KGSF2021
