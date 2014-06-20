Ashley Williams is a Welsh-born grappler, and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Chris Rees, being one of the most well known European athletes of his generation. Williams is mostly recognized for his accolades in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi circuit, particularly his wins at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi Open, and his performances in submission-only events such as Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), Polaris, GrappleFest and Kasai Pro.
Full Name: Ashley Jordan Williams
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Braulio Estima > Chris Rees > Ashley Williams
Main Achievements:
- IBJJF European No-Gi Open Champion (2016)
- IBJJF Munich No-Gi Open Champion (2016)
- FBJJF Finnish Open Champion (2016)
- IBJJF Madrid Open Champion (2015)
- IBJJF Zurich Open Champion (2017)
- IBJJF European No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2016)
- UAEJJF Grand Slam – LDN 3rd Place (2016)
- IBJJF Rome Open 3rd Place (2016)
Favorite Position/Technique: Z Guard
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Chris Rees JJ
Ashley Williams Biography
Ashley Williams was born on July 18, 1992, in Swansea, Wales, growing up in the Morriston neighborhood.
A sports fan from his toddler days, Ashley was embedded in sporting culture early in life, a habit he maintained all the way through to adulthood, going on to compete in a variety of athletic endeavors such as football (soccer), rugby, athletics, and gymnastics.
While already linked with different sports during his childhood, at the age of 6 Ash also joined the world of martial arts, first through Japanese jiu-jitsu (ju-jutsu/traditional JJ), later with sporadic ventures into judo and kickboxing on later periods.
Ashley and his twin brother Joshua, both practiced ju-jutsu for a number of years, but being highly competitive they hoped to one day test their skills in a sporting environment. When they reached their 15th birthday, coach Kelly Chambers recommended that they give Brazilian jiu-jitsu a try, and test their techniques under that rule-set. Both Williams brothers were black belts in ju-jutsu already, and believed their skills, then joining BJJ academy “CRA” in Swansea to get accustomed to the rhythm and rules of the BJJ game.
After one month of training with Chris Rees at CRA (Chris Rees Academy), the two brothers decided to enter a tournament, and although they did not get the results they expected, they were hooked on to grappling and kept training with Rees from then on.
In 2015, after a solid career in the lower belt divisions of the sport, Ashley was awarded his black belt, while still standing on the podium of the British Open, a competition he had won. The belt was tied around Ashley’s waist by long-time coach Chris Rees and Braulio Estima, becoming (at the time) the youngest Welshman to ever be attributed the black belt (21).
While developing his ground game, Ashley Williams also ventured several times into the world of amateur mixed martial arts (MMA), although not with the intent of making a career out of cage fighting, simply to test his ground efficiency.
Ashley Williams’s twin brother Joshua is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Chris Rees.
Ashley Williams Grappling Record
BY POINTS
12 (50%)
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (4%)
BY SUBMISSION
8 (33%)
BY DECISION
3 (13%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
BY DQ
0 (0%)
8 SUBMISSIONS WINS
BY POINTS
8 (80%)
BY ADVANTAGES
1 (10%)
BY SUBMISSION
1 (10%)
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Ashley Williams Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|8030
|Samir ChantreSamir Chantre
|L
|Pts: 4x2
|Dallas NoGi Open
|67KG
|4F
|2015
|9094
|Max Campos
|L
|Points
|London Grand Slam
|69KG
|4F
|2016
|9302
|Ary FariasAry Farias
|L
|Pts: 14x6
|Rome Open
|70KG
|SF
|2016
|9829
|Ichitaro Tsukada
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|World Champ.
|70KG
|R1
|2016
|10170
|Rafael Domingos
|L
|Points
|EBI 7
|65KG
|R1
|2016
|10751
|Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo Moizinho
|L
|Kneebar
|NoGi Worlds
|67KG
|4F
|2016
|11116
|Alexis AlduncinAlexis Alduncin
|L
|Points
|EBI 10
|61KG
|R1
|2016
|11181
|Jonathan ThomasJonathan Thomas
|L
|Points
|Poznan Open
|70KG
|SF
|2016
|12138
|AJ AgazarmAJ Agazarm
|L
|Pts: 12x0
|European NoGi
|73KG
|F
|2017
|14791
|Geo MartinezGeo Martinez
|L
|Points
|EBI 15
|65KG
|4F
|2018
|6277
|Matthew Fuentes
|W
|Points
|NAGA Florida NG
|68KG
|F
|2015
|6278
|Reynaldo Duarte
|W
|Points
|NAGA Florida NG
|68KG
|SF
|2015
|6279
|Eduardo de Jesus
|W
|Points
|NAGA Florida NG
|68KG
|4F
|2015
|6280
|Reynaldo Duarte
|W
|Points
|NAGA Florida
|68KG
|SF
|2015
|6281
|Eduardo de Jesus
|W
|Points
|NAGA Florida
|68KG
|F
|2015
|8710
|Claudemir Souza
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Madrid Open
|70KG
|F
|2015
|8980
|Marko Jokmanovic
|W
|Kimura
|Munich No-Gi
|73KG
|F
|2016
|9098
|David Younan
|W
|Armbar
|London Grand Slam
|69KG
|3RD
|2016
|9300
|Cristofer Barrios
|W
|Armbar
|Rome Open
|70KG
|4F
|2016
|9309
|Cristofer Barrios
|W
|Points
|European NoGi
|67KG
|SF
|2016
|9310
|Severi Nenonen
|W
|Pts: 20x0
|European NoGi
|67KG
|F
|2016
|10502
|Jaakko Sarkijarvi
|W
|Collar choke
|Finnish Open
|70KG
|SF
|2016
|10503
|Riku Hapulahti
|W
|Pts: 6x6, Adv
|Finnish Open
|70KG
|F
|2016
|10746
|Bruce Guevara
|W
|Points
|NoGi Worlds
|67KG
|R1
|2016
|11183
|Paul Cole
|W
|Armbar
|Hertford Open
|67KG
|F
|2016
|12135
|Royi Neeman
|W
|Points
|European NoGi
|73KG
|4F
|2017
|12137
|Alex Cabanes
|W
|Points
|European NoGi
|73KG
|SF
|2017
|12734
|Tuomas Tammilehto
|W
|RNC
|Zurich Open
|70KG
|F
|2017
|14726
|Jay Butler
|W
|Pts: 12x0
|British Open
|76KG
|F
|2018
|14727
|Spencer Hewitt
|W
|Heel Hook
|FFL UK
|68KG
|SPF
|2018
|14786
|Sergio Hernandez
|W
|Triangle armbar
|EBI 15
|65KG
|R1
|2018
|16365
|Masakazu Imanari
|W
|Referee Decision
|Polaris 7
|68KG
|SPF
|2018
|16498
|John Battle
|D
|---
|Show the ART 6
|ABS
|SPF
|2018
|16641
|Frank Rosenthal
|W
|Referee Decision
|Kasai Pro 3
|66KG
|SPF
|2018
|17680
|Ben Eddy
|W
|Referee Decision
|GrappleFest 3
|66KG
|SPF
|2018
