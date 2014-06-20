Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams is a Welsh-born grappler, and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Chris Rees, being one of the most well known European athletes of his generation. Williams is mostly recognized for his accolades in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi circuit, particularly his wins at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi Open, and his performances in submission-only events such as Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), Polaris, GrappleFest and Kasai Pro.

Ashley Williams Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ashley Jordan Williams

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Braulio Estima > Chris Rees > Ashley Williams

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF European No-Gi Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Munich No-Gi Open Champion (2016)
  • FBJJF Finnish Open Champion (2016)
  • IBJJF Madrid Open Champion (2015)
  • IBJJF Zurich Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF European No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2016)
  • UAEJJF Grand Slam – LDN 3rd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF Rome Open 3rd Place (2016)

Favorite Position/Technique: Z Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Chris Rees JJ

Ashley Williams Biography

Ashley Williams was born on July 18, 1992, in Swansea, Wales, growing up in the Morriston neighborhood.

A sports fan from his toddler days, Ashley was embedded in sporting culture early in life, a habit he maintained all the way through to adulthood, going on to compete in a variety of athletic endeavors such as football (soccer), rugby, athletics, and gymnastics.

While already linked with different sports during his childhood, at the age of 6 Ash also joined the world of martial arts, first through Japanese jiu-jitsu (ju-jutsu/traditional JJ), later with sporadic ventures into judo and kickboxing on later periods.

Ashley and his twin brother Joshua, both practiced ju-jutsu for a number of years, but being highly competitive they hoped to one day test their skills in a sporting environment. When they reached their 15th birthday, coach Kelly Chambers recommended that they give Brazilian jiu-jitsu a try, and test their techniques under that rule-set. Both Williams brothers were black belts in ju-jutsu already, and believed their skills, then joining BJJ academy “CRA” in Swansea to get accustomed to the rhythm and rules of the BJJ game.

After one month of training with Chris Rees at CRA (Chris Rees Academy), the two brothers decided to enter a tournament, and although they did not get the results they expected, they were hooked on to grappling and kept training with Rees from then on.

In 2015, after a solid career in the lower belt divisions of the sport, Ashley was awarded his black belt, while still standing on the podium of the British Open, a competition he had won. The belt was tied around Ashley’s waist by long-time coach Chris Rees and Braulio Estima, becoming (at the time) the youngest Welshman to ever be attributed the black belt (21).

While developing his ground game, Ashley Williams also ventured several times into the world of amateur mixed martial arts (MMA), although not with the intent of making a career out of cage fighting, simply to test his ground efficiency.

Ashley Williams’s twin brother Joshua is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Chris Rees.

Ashley Williams Grappling Record

24 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    12 (50%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    8 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    3 (13%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Ashley Williams Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
8030Samir ChantreSamir ChantreLPts: 4x2Dallas NoGi Open67KG4F2015
9094Max CamposLPointsLondon Grand Slam69KG4F2016
9302Ary FariasAry FariasLPts: 14x6Rome Open70KGSF2016
9829Ichitaro TsukadaLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.70KGR12016
10170Rafael DomingosLPointsEBI 765KGR12016
10751Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLKneebarNoGi Worlds67KG4F2016
11116Alexis AlduncinAlexis AlduncinLPointsEBI 1061KGR12016
11181Jonathan ThomasJonathan ThomasLPointsPoznan Open70KGSF2016
12138AJ AgazarmAJ AgazarmLPts: 12x0European NoGi73KGF2017
14791Geo MartinezGeo MartinezLPointsEBI 1565KG4F2018
6277Matthew FuentesWPointsNAGA Florida NG68KGF2015
6278Reynaldo DuarteWPointsNAGA Florida NG68KGSF2015
6279Eduardo de JesusWPointsNAGA Florida NG68KG4F2015
6280Reynaldo DuarteWPointsNAGA Florida68KGSF2015
6281Eduardo de JesusWPointsNAGA Florida68KGF2015
8710Claudemir SouzaWPts: 2x0Madrid Open70KGF2015
8980Marko JokmanovicWKimuraMunich No-Gi73KGF2016
9098David YounanWArmbarLondon Grand Slam69KG3RD2016
9300Cristofer BarriosWArmbarRome Open70KG4F2016
9309Cristofer BarriosWPointsEuropean NoGi67KGSF2016
9310Severi NenonenWPts: 20x0European NoGi67KGF2016
10502Jaakko SarkijarviWCollar chokeFinnish Open70KGSF2016
10503Riku HapulahtiWPts: 6x6, AdvFinnish Open70KGF2016
10746Bruce GuevaraWPointsNoGi Worlds67KGR12016
11183Paul ColeWArmbarHertford Open67KGF2016
12135Royi NeemanWPointsEuropean NoGi73KG4F2017
12137Alex CabanesWPointsEuropean NoGi73KGSF2017
12734Tuomas TammilehtoWRNCZurich Open70KGF2017
14726Jay ButlerWPts: 12x0British Open76KGF2018
14727Spencer HewittWHeel HookFFL UK68KGSPF2018
14786Sergio HernandezWTriangle armbarEBI 1565KGR12018
16365Masakazu ImanariWReferee DecisionPolaris 768KGSPF2018
16498John BattleD---Show the ART 6ABSSPF2018
16641Frank RosenthalWReferee DecisionKasai Pro 366KGSPF2018
17680Ben EddyWReferee DecisionGrappleFest 366KGSPF2018

