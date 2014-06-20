Ashley Williams is a Welsh-born grappler, and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Chris Rees, being one of the most well known European athletes of his generation. Williams is mostly recognized for his accolades in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi circuit, particularly his wins at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European No-Gi Open, and his performances in submission-only events such as Eddie Bravo Invitational (EBI), Polaris, GrappleFest and Kasai Pro.

Ashley Williams Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Ashley Jordan Williams

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: M. Maeda > C. Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr > Braulio Estima > Chris Rees > Ashley Williams

Main Achievements:

IBJJF European No-Gi Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Munich No-Gi Open Champion (2016)

FBJJF Finnish Open Champion (2016)

IBJJF Madrid Open Champion (2015)

IBJJF Zurich Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF European No-Gi Open 2nd Place (2016)

UAEJJF Grand Slam – LDN 3rd Place (2016)

IBJJF Rome Open 3rd Place (2016)

Favorite Position/Technique: Z Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Chris Rees JJ

Ashley Williams Biography

Ashley Williams was born on July 18, 1992, in Swansea, Wales, growing up in the Morriston neighborhood.

A sports fan from his toddler days, Ashley was embedded in sporting culture early in life, a habit he maintained all the way through to adulthood, going on to compete in a variety of athletic endeavors such as football (soccer), rugby, athletics, and gymnastics.

While already linked with different sports during his childhood, at the age of 6 Ash also joined the world of martial arts, first through Japanese jiu-jitsu (ju-jutsu/traditional JJ), later with sporadic ventures into judo and kickboxing on later periods.

Ashley and his twin brother Joshua, both practiced ju-jutsu for a number of years, but being highly competitive they hoped to one day test their skills in a sporting environment. When they reached their 15th birthday, coach Kelly Chambers recommended that they give Brazilian jiu-jitsu a try, and test their techniques under that rule-set. Both Williams brothers were black belts in ju-jutsu already, and believed their skills, then joining BJJ academy “CRA” in Swansea to get accustomed to the rhythm and rules of the BJJ game.

After one month of training with Chris Rees at CRA (Chris Rees Academy), the two brothers decided to enter a tournament, and although they did not get the results they expected, they were hooked on to grappling and kept training with Rees from then on.

In 2015, after a solid career in the lower belt divisions of the sport, Ashley was awarded his black belt, while still standing on the podium of the British Open, a competition he had won. The belt was tied around Ashley’s waist by long-time coach Chris Rees and Braulio Estima, becoming (at the time) the youngest Welshman to ever be attributed the black belt (21).

While developing his ground game, Ashley Williams also ventured several times into the world of amateur mixed martial arts (MMA), although not with the intent of making a career out of cage fighting, simply to test his ground efficiency.

Ashley Williams’s twin brother Joshua is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Chris Rees.

Ashley Williams Grappling Record 24 WINS BY POINTS

12 ( 50 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 4 %)

BY SUBMISSION

8 ( 33 %)

BY DECISION

3 ( 13 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

8 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 38 3 #86e620 Kimura 13 1 #5AD3D1 Collar choke 13 1 #d1212a RNC 13 1 #fad11b Heel Hook 13 1 #f58822 Triangle armbar 13 1 8 (100%) SUBMISSIONS SUBMISSIONS 10 LOSSES BY POINTS

8 ( 80 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

1 ( 10 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 10 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Kneebar 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Ashley Williams Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 8030 Samir Chantre Samir Chantre L Pts: 4x2 Dallas NoGi Open 67KG 4F 2015 9094 Max Campos L Points London Grand Slam 69KG 4F 2016 9302 Ary Farias Ary Farias L Pts: 14x6 Rome Open 70KG SF 2016 9829 Ichitaro Tsukada L Pts: 0x0, Adv World Champ. 70KG R1 2016 10170 Rafael Domingos L Points EBI 7 65KG R1 2016 10751 Osvaldo Moizinho Osvaldo Moizinho L Kneebar NoGi Worlds 67KG 4F 2016 11116 Alexis Alduncin Alexis Alduncin L Points EBI 10 61KG R1 2016 11181 Jonathan Thomas Jonathan Thomas L Points Poznan Open 70KG SF 2016 12138 AJ Agazarm AJ Agazarm L Pts: 12x0 European NoGi 73KG F 2017 14791 Geo Martinez Geo Martinez L Points EBI 15 65KG 4F 2018 6277 Matthew Fuentes W Points NAGA Florida NG 68KG F 2015 6278 Reynaldo Duarte W Points NAGA Florida NG 68KG SF 2015 6279 Eduardo de Jesus W Points NAGA Florida NG 68KG 4F 2015 6280 Reynaldo Duarte W Points NAGA Florida 68KG SF 2015 6281 Eduardo de Jesus W Points NAGA Florida 68KG F 2015 8710 Claudemir Souza W Pts: 2x0 Madrid Open 70KG F 2015 8980 Marko Jokmanovic W Kimura Munich No-Gi 73KG F 2016 9098 David Younan W Armbar London Grand Slam 69KG 3RD 2016 9300 Cristofer Barrios W Armbar Rome Open 70KG 4F 2016 9309 Cristofer Barrios W Points European NoGi 67KG SF 2016 9310 Severi Nenonen W Pts: 20x0 European NoGi 67KG F 2016 10502 Jaakko Sarkijarvi W Collar choke Finnish Open 70KG SF 2016 10503 Riku Hapulahti W Pts: 6x6, Adv Finnish Open 70KG F 2016 10746 Bruce Guevara W Points NoGi Worlds 67KG R1 2016 11183 Paul Cole W Armbar Hertford Open 67KG F 2016 12135 Royi Neeman W Points European NoGi 73KG 4F 2017 12137 Alex Cabanes W Points European NoGi 73KG SF 2017 12734 Tuomas Tammilehto W RNC Zurich Open 70KG F 2017 14726 Jay Butler W Pts: 12x0 British Open 76KG F 2018 14727 Spencer Hewitt W Heel Hook FFL UK 68KG SPF 2018 14786 Sergio Hernandez W Triangle armbar EBI 15 65KG R1 2018 16365 Masakazu Imanari W Referee Decision Polaris 7 68KG SPF 2018 16498 John Battle D --- Show the ART 6 ABS SPF 2018 16641 Frank Rosenthal W Referee Decision Kasai Pro 3 66KG SPF 2018 17680 Ben Eddy W Referee Decision GrappleFest 3 66KG SPF 2018

Ashley Williams vs Marko Jokmanovic

