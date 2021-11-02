Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Rodrigo Francioni

Rodrigo Francioni is a professional grappler from Santa Catarina, Brazil, and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Milioli who represents the Fight Sports team in the sport’s international circuit. Although an avid gi-ruleset (kimono) competitor from the start of his career, Francioni found much of his success in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi scene where he conquered an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American title as well as a silver medal at the World No-Gi Championships.

Rodrigo Francioni Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Francioni Dias

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rilion Gracie > Eduardo Milioli > Rodrigo Francioni

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Pan American Championship NOGI (2020*)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Miami Winter Open (2020)
  • 1st Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF World American Championship NOGI (2021)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2020)
  • 3rd Place JizKing 65KG Grand Prix (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2013 purple, 2015 / 2016 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2016 brown)
  • 2nd Place AJP Gramado Trials (2014 brown)

* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** Closed Division With Teammate

Favorite Position/Technique: Chest-to-Chest Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pena

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Rodrigo Francioni Biography

Rodrigo Francioni was born on October 27, 1993, in Criciúma, a small town located in the inland portion of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state.

A variety of sports were included in Francioni’s upbringing from early on, from traditional activities such as swimming and football (soccer) to the edgy world of martial arts, first with karate and later jiu-jitsu.

Although already an active, sporty kid by nature, much of Rodrigo’s drive for martial arts came from the influence of his older brother, Willian Francioni, who opened a BJJ gym alongside Evandro Emerim (another friend of the family) when Rodrigo was 13. Fueled by his brother’s new endeavor, the younger Francioni became one of the duo’s first pupils.

Guided by his brother throughout all juvenile belts up until his blue belt, Francioni started developing a taste for competition. To further his career as an athlete, Rodrigo joined Eduardo Milioli’s gym, one of the main representatives of the Rilion Gracie Academy in the state of Santa Catarina.

Under the tutelage of Milioli, Rodrigo became one of the rising prospects in the southern region of Brazil, conquering the interstate championships on 3 occasions and earning his black belt from coach Eduardo in 2017.

Rodrigo Francioni represented the Rilion Gracie Academy up until mid-2018, a time when the young Santa Catarina native decided to move to Miami, Florida, to train with one of his idols, Mr. Roberto Abreu of Fight Sports. A decision heavily supported by one of Francioni’s best friends, Mr. Tiago de Paula.

Rodrigo Francioni Grappling Record

34 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    16 (47%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (9%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    6 (18%)
  • BY DECISION
    9 (26%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

6 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Armbar
Choke
Choke from back
Short choke
Katagatame
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (25%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (58%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

7 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Armbar
Choke from back
Crucifix choke
Kneebar
Footlock
RNC
Inside heel hook
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Rodrigo Francioni Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
14129Joao NetoJoao NetoLReferee DecisionBento Ribeiro ProLWASF2017
14734Luciano BernertLPts: 0x0, AdvFlorianopolis ProLWAF2017
17818Brian MahechaBrian MahechaLArmbarMiami FO76KGSF2018
19129Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLChoke from backAtlanta WO76KGF2019
19815Bruno FrazattoBruno FrazattoLPts: 0x0, AdvOrlando SPO70KG4F2019
20354Felipe LiborioLCrucifix chokeAtlanta SPO70KG4F2019
21357Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezLKneebarLas Vegas Open70KGR12019
21517Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiLFootlockNo Gi Pan Am.73KG4F2019
23084Andy TackettLRNCJitzKing65KGSF2020
25746Jonata GomesJonata GomesLPts: 0x0, AdvS. American NG73KGSF2021
25966Deandre CorbeDeandre CorbeLReferee DecisionNoGi Pan Am.73KG4F2021
28085Lukete SilvaLukete SilvaLInside heel hookNoGi Worlds73KGSF2021
14127Andre SaraivaWChokeBento Ribeiro Pro69KGSF2017
14128Jorge NakamuraWPts: 4x0Bento Ribeiro Pro69KGF2017
14130Jorge NakamuraWArmbarBento Ribeiro ProLWA3RD2017
14730Anderson SilvaWPts: 16x0Florianopolis Pro69KGSF2017
14731J. MonguilhottWPts: 6x0Florianopolis Pro69KGF2017
14732Anderson SilvaWArmbarFlorianopolis ProLWA4F2017
14733A. PrazeresWPts: 8x0Florianopolis ProLWASF2017
14948Mauricio GomezWReferee DecisionUS National Pro69KGRR2018
14949Mauricio GomezWReferee DecisionUS National Pro69KGRR2018
14959Breno LimaWPts: 3x0BR National Pro69KG4F2018
14961Rodrigo CardosoWPts: 0x0, AdvBR National Pro69KGSF2018
14962Alexandre VieiraAlexandre VieiraWPts: 0x0, AdvBR National Pro69KGF2018
17804Adam FerraraAdam FerraraWReferee DecisionF2W 89N/ASPF2018
17816Giann MoramarcoWPts: 11x0Miami FO76KG4F2018
19126Jeovany OrtizWPts: 7x0Atlanta WO76KG4F2019
19128Jeffrey CummingsWReferee DecisionAtlanta WO76KGSF2019
19642Mauricio GomezWReferee DecisionF2W 106N/ASPF2019
20416Adriano M.WChoke from backMiami SPO70KG4F2019
20417Silvio DuranSilvio DuranWReferee DecisionMiami SPO70KGSF2019
23079James HollandWPts: 3x0JitzKing65KGR12020
23083Emilio HernandezEmilio HernandezWPts: 2x0JitzKing65KG4F2020
23328N/AWPts: 11x0Miami WO70KG4F2020
23329Silvio DuranSilvio DuranWPointsMiami WO70KGSF2020
24340Ed HohlWShort chokeNo Gi Pan Am.73KGR12020
24344Frederico AlvesWPts: 4x0No Gi Pan Am.73KG4F2020
24347Francisco CuneoFrancisco CuneoWPts: 2x0No Gi Pan Am.73KGSF2020
24902Andrew FrancoWReferee DecisionF2W 160N/ASPF2021
25737Caio SilvaWKatagatameS. American NG73KGR12021
25741Luis RibasWPts: 0x0, AdvS. American NG73KG4F2021
25838Matt FerraioloWReferee DecisionSUBVERSIV 5N/ASPF2021
25958Todd WallingWPts: 32x0NoGi Pan Am.79KGR12021
28063Arthur DetanicoArthur DetanicoWPts: 3x0NoGi Worlds73KGR22021
28072Joao MarcoWPts: 4x0NoGi Worlds73KG8F2021
28082Kieran KichukKieran KichukWReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds73KG4F2021
