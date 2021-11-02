Rodrigo Francioni is a professional grappler from Santa Catarina, Brazil, and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Milioli who represents the Fight Sports team in the sport’s international circuit. Although an avid gi-ruleset (kimono) competitor from the start of his career, Francioni found much of his success in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi scene where he conquered an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American title as well as a silver medal at the World No-Gi Championships.
Rodrigo Francioni Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Rodrigo Francioni Dias
Nickname: N/A
Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rilion Gracie > Eduardo Milioli > Rodrigo Francioni
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan American Championship NOGI (2020*)
- 1st Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Miami Winter Open (2020)
- 1st Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2018)
- 2nd Place IBJJF World American Championship NOGI (2021)
- 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2020)
- 3rd Place JizKing 65KG Grand Prix (2020)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2013 purple, 2015 / 2016 brown)
- 2nd Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2016 brown)
- 2nd Place AJP Gramado Trials (2014 brown)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
*** Closed Division With Teammate
Favorite Position/Technique: Chest-to-Chest Passing
Weight Division: Peso Pena
Team/Association: Fight Sports
Rodrigo Francioni Biography
Rodrigo Francioni was born on October 27, 1993, in Criciúma, a small town located in the inland portion of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state.
A variety of sports were included in Francioni’s upbringing from early on, from traditional activities such as swimming and football (soccer) to the edgy world of martial arts, first with karate and later jiu-jitsu.
Although already an active, sporty kid by nature, much of Rodrigo’s drive for martial arts came from the influence of his older brother, Willian Francioni, who opened a BJJ gym alongside Evandro Emerim (another friend of the family) when Rodrigo was 13. Fueled by his brother’s new endeavor, the younger Francioni became one of the duo’s first pupils.
Guided by his brother throughout all juvenile belts up until his blue belt, Francioni started developing a taste for competition. To further his career as an athlete, Rodrigo joined Eduardo Milioli’s gym, one of the main representatives of the Rilion Gracie Academy in the state of Santa Catarina.
Under the tutelage of Milioli, Rodrigo became one of the rising prospects in the southern region of Brazil, conquering the interstate championships on 3 occasions and earning his black belt from coach Eduardo in 2017.
Rodrigo Francioni represented the Rilion Gracie Academy up until mid-2018, a time when the young Santa Catarina native decided to move to Miami, Florida, to train with one of his idols, Mr. Roberto Abreu of Fight Sports. A decision heavily supported by one of Francioni’s best friends, Mr. Tiago de Paula.
Rodrigo Francioni Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
16 (47%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (9%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
6 (18%)
-
BY DECISION
9 (26%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
6 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (25%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
7 (58%)
-
BY DECISION
2 (17%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
7 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES
Rodrigo Francioni Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|14129
|Joao NetoJoao Neto
|L
|Referee Decision
|Bento Ribeiro Pro
|LWA
|SF
|2017
|14734
|Luciano Bernert
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Florianopolis Pro
|LWA
|F
|2017
|17818
|Brian MahechaBrian Mahecha
|L
|Armbar
|Miami FO
|76KG
|SF
|2018
|19129
|Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo Moizinho
|L
|Choke from back
|Atlanta WO
|76KG
|F
|2019
|19815
|Bruno FrazattoBruno Frazatto
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Orlando SPO
|70KG
|4F
|2019
|20354
|Felipe Liborio
|L
|Crucifix choke
|Atlanta SPO
|70KG
|4F
|2019
|21357
|Emilio HernandezEmilio Hernandez
|L
|Kneebar
|Las Vegas Open
|70KG
|R1
|2019
|21517
|Fabio CaloiFabio Caloi
|L
|Footlock
|No Gi Pan Am.
|73KG
|4F
|2019
|23084
|Andy Tackett
|L
|RNC
|JitzKing
|65KG
|SF
|2020
|25746
|Jonata GomesJonata Gomes
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|S. American NG
|73KG
|SF
|2021
|25966
|Deandre CorbeDeandre Corbe
|L
|Referee Decision
|NoGi Pan Am.
|73KG
|4F
|2021
|28085
|Lukete SilvaLukete Silva
|L
|Inside heel hook
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|SF
|2021
|14127
|Andre Saraiva
|W
|Choke
|Bento Ribeiro Pro
|69KG
|SF
|2017
|14128
|Jorge Nakamura
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|Bento Ribeiro Pro
|69KG
|F
|2017
|14130
|Jorge Nakamura
|W
|Armbar
|Bento Ribeiro Pro
|LWA
|3RD
|2017
|14730
|Anderson Silva
|W
|Pts: 16x0
|Florianopolis Pro
|69KG
|SF
|2017
|14731
|J. Monguilhott
|W
|Pts: 6x0
|Florianopolis Pro
|69KG
|F
|2017
|14732
|Anderson Silva
|W
|Armbar
|Florianopolis Pro
|LWA
|4F
|2017
|14733
|A. Prazeres
|W
|Pts: 8x0
|Florianopolis Pro
|LWA
|SF
|2017
|14948
|Mauricio Gomez
|W
|Referee Decision
|US National Pro
|69KG
|RR
|2018
|14949
|Mauricio Gomez
|W
|Referee Decision
|US National Pro
|69KG
|RR
|2018
|14959
|Breno Lima
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|BR National Pro
|69KG
|4F
|2018
|14961
|Rodrigo Cardoso
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|BR National Pro
|69KG
|SF
|2018
|14962
|Alexandre VieiraAlexandre Vieira
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|BR National Pro
|69KG
|F
|2018
|17804
|Adam FerraraAdam Ferrara
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 89
|N/A
|SPF
|2018
|17816
|Giann Moramarco
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|Miami FO
|76KG
|4F
|2018
|19126
|Jeovany Ortiz
|W
|Pts: 7x0
|Atlanta WO
|76KG
|4F
|2019
|19128
|Jeffrey Cummings
|W
|Referee Decision
|Atlanta WO
|76KG
|SF
|2019
|19642
|Mauricio Gomez
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 106
|N/A
|SPF
|2019
|20416
|Adriano M.
|W
|Choke from back
|Miami SPO
|70KG
|4F
|2019
|20417
|Silvio DuranSilvio Duran
|W
|Referee Decision
|Miami SPO
|70KG
|SF
|2019
|23079
|James Holland
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|JitzKing
|65KG
|R1
|2020
|23083
|Emilio HernandezEmilio Hernandez
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|JitzKing
|65KG
|4F
|2020
|23328
|N/A
|W
|Pts: 11x0
|Miami WO
|70KG
|4F
|2020
|23329
|Silvio DuranSilvio Duran
|W
|Points
|Miami WO
|70KG
|SF
|2020
|24340
|Ed Hohl
|W
|Short choke
|No Gi Pan Am.
|73KG
|R1
|2020
|24344
|Frederico Alves
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|No Gi Pan Am.
|73KG
|4F
|2020
|24347
|Francisco CuneoFrancisco Cuneo
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|No Gi Pan Am.
|73KG
|SF
|2020
|24902
|Andrew Franco
|W
|Referee Decision
|F2W 160
|N/A
|SPF
|2021
|25737
|Caio Silva
|W
|Katagatame
|S. American NG
|73KG
|R1
|2021
|25741
|Luis Ribas
|W
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|S. American NG
|73KG
|4F
|2021
|25838
|Matt Ferraiolo
|W
|Referee Decision
|SUBVERSIV 5
|N/A
|SPF
|2021
|25958
|Todd Walling
|W
|Pts: 32x0
|NoGi Pan Am.
|79KG
|R1
|2021
|28063
|Arthur DetanicoArthur Detanico
|W
|Pts: 3x0
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|R2
|2021
|28072
|Joao Marco
|W
|Pts: 4x0
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|8F
|2021
|28082
|Kieran KichukKieran Kichuk
|W
|Referee Decision
|NoGi Worlds
|73KG
|4F
|2021