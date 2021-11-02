Rodrigo Francioni is a professional grappler from Santa Catarina, Brazil, and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Eduardo Milioli who represents the Fight Sports team in the sport’s international circuit. Although an avid gi-ruleset (kimono) competitor from the start of his career, Francioni found much of his success in jiu-jitsu’s no-gi scene where he conquered an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American title as well as a silver medal at the World No-Gi Championships.

Rodrigo Francioni Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Francioni Dias

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rilion Gracie > Eduardo Milioli > Rodrigo Francioni

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan American Championship NOGI (2020*)

1st Place IBJJF Miami Spring Open (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Miami Winter Open (2020)

1st Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2018)

2nd Place IBJJF World American Championship NOGI (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship NOGI (2020)

3rd Place JizKing 65KG Grand Prix (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ South Brazil Championship (2013 purple, 2015 / 2016 brown)

2nd Place AJP Brazil National Pro (2016 brown)

2nd Place AJP Gramado Trials (2014 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

*** Closed Division With Teammate

Favorite Position/Technique: Chest-to-Chest Passing

Weight Division: Peso Pena

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Rodrigo Francioni Biography

Rodrigo Francioni was born on October 27, 1993, in Criciúma, a small town located in the inland portion of Brazil’s Santa Catarina state.

A variety of sports were included in Francioni’s upbringing from early on, from traditional activities such as swimming and football (soccer) to the edgy world of martial arts, first with karate and later jiu-jitsu.

Although already an active, sporty kid by nature, much of Rodrigo’s drive for martial arts came from the influence of his older brother, Willian Francioni, who opened a BJJ gym alongside Evandro Emerim (another friend of the family) when Rodrigo was 13. Fueled by his brother’s new endeavor, the younger Francioni became one of the duo’s first pupils.

Guided by his brother throughout all juvenile belts up until his blue belt, Francioni started developing a taste for competition. To further his career as an athlete, Rodrigo joined Eduardo Milioli’s gym, one of the main representatives of the Rilion Gracie Academy in the state of Santa Catarina.

Under the tutelage of Milioli, Rodrigo became one of the rising prospects in the southern region of Brazil, conquering the interstate championships on 3 occasions and earning his black belt from coach Eduardo in 2017.

Rodrigo Francioni represented the Rilion Gracie Academy up until mid-2018, a time when the young Santa Catarina native decided to move to Miami, Florida, to train with one of his idols, Mr. Roberto Abreu of Fight Sports. A decision heavily supported by one of Francioni’s best friends, Mr. Tiago de Paula.