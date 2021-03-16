Kade Ruotolo is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a representative of the Atos Academy in the sport’s international circuit. Kade broke out as one of the hottest prospects in grappling during his childhood, a reputation earned alongside his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, both of whom became well-known as the Ruotolo Twins, jiu-jitsu’s first child-stars. During his development as a top-tier grappler, Kade Ruotolo worked with a variety of revered instructors, which included such as Cleber Luciano, Guilherme Mendes, and André Galvão – the latter responsible for Kade’s blue, purple and brown belt promotions.
Kade Ruotolo Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Kade Ruotolo
Nickname: N/A
Main Achievements:
- GrappleFest 70KG Champion (2020)
- 3rd Place 3QG Kumite 5 GP (2020)
Main Achievements (Other):
- 1st Place EBI Combat Jiu-Jitsu Championship (2020)
Main Achievements (Kids + Juvenile):
- 1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019)
- 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2019*)
- 1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2010 / 2014 / 2015 / 2017 / 2018)
- 1st Place IBJJF Kids International Championship (2014 / 2016)
- 1st Place IBJJF Kids American Nationals (2014 / 2015)
- 2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019)
- 3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019*)
* Absolute
** Weight and Absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Scramble-Jitsu, Leg-Pin Guard-Pass, Darce Choke
Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)
Team/Association: Atos
Kade Ruotolo Biography
Kade Ruotolo was born in January 2003, in Maui, state of Hawaii, USA, being of Italian & Puerto Rican heritage.
Although born in Hawaii, the Ruotolo’s moved to Huntington Beach, California in their infancy, where they settled. While in the Golden State, Kade’s parents (who are strong grappling advocates) took full advantage of the growing local jiu-jitsu scene by signing Kade and his twin brother, Tye, to Cleber Luciano‘s school during the mid-2000s, with the Ruotolo Brothers experiencing their first competition at the age of 3 (2006).
Guided by their father – a trained grappler – and Luciano, the Ruotolo’s quickly made waves in the sport as grappling’s first child-stars. This status earned the twins a sponsorship with one of the top lifestyle brands in the nation (RVCA), at the age of 10. Their positive results also led them to the growing Art Of Jiu-Jitsu academy (AOJ), where Kade and Tye remained for nearly 4 years, being led by Guilherme and Rafael Mendes.
Midway through 2017, the Ruotolo Twins changed camps, moving their training to the Atos Headquarters Academy in San Diego – A team to which AOJ was affiliated at the time. At the Atos HQ, Kade’s tuition was taken over by André Galvão, who graded the duo from green belt onwards.
KADE RUOTOLO BELT PROMOTIONS
– April 5, 2018, blue belt (15-years-old)
– December 27, 2019, purple belt (16-years-old).
– October 19, 2020, brown belt (17-years-old).
Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks, the professional division. Kade, however, is a special case in our sport as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his purple-belt days, beating some of the sport’s top-ranked athletes. This left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records, as these wins should be noted for the importance they had on Ruotolo’s career.
To capture Kade’s full progress in our sport, we have decided to include his matches in the pro circuit, prior to his black belt. Readers should keep in mind he was still a brown and purple belt throughout his 2020-2021 campaigns.
Kade Ruotolo Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (25%)
-
BY DECISION
3 (75%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION WINS
-
BY POINTS
0 (0%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
1 (100%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
1 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Kade Ruotolo Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|23628
|Roberto JimenezRoberto Jimenez
|L
|Short choke
|Kumite V
|81KG
|SF
|2020
|22513
|J. Skinner
|W
|Darce choke
|GrappleFest 7
|70KG
|SPF
|2019
|23303
|Ashley WilliamsAshley Williams
|W
|Referee Decision
|Grapplefest 8
|70KG
|SPF
|2020
|23513
|Ethan CrelinstenEthan Crelinsten
|W
|Referee Decision
|WNO
|72KG
|SPF
|2020
|23625
|Vitor OliveiraVitor Oliveira
|W
|Referee Decision
|Kumite V
|81KG
|4F
|2020
Kade Ruotolo vs Andrew Tackett