Kade Ruotolo is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and a representative of the Atos Academy in the sport’s international circuit. Kade broke out as one of the hottest prospects in grappling during his childhood, a reputation earned alongside his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, both of whom became well-known as the Ruotolo Twins, jiu-jitsu’s first child-stars. During his development as a top-tier grappler, Kade Ruotolo worked with a variety of revered instructors, which included such as Cleber Luciano, Guilherme Mendes, and André Galvão – the latter responsible for Kade’s blue, purple and brown belt promotions.

Kade Ruotolo Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Kade Ruotolo

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements:

GrappleFest 70KG Champion (2020)

3rd Place 3QG Kumite 5 GP (2020)

Main Achievements (Other):

1st Place EBI Combat Jiu-Jitsu Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Kids + Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2019*)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Kids Championship (2010 / 2014 / 2015 / 2017 / 2018)

1st Place IBJJF Kids International Championship (2014 / 2016)

1st Place IBJJF Kids American Nationals (2014 / 2015)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2019)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019*)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Scramble-Jitsu, Leg-Pin Guard-Pass, Darce Choke

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Atos

Kade Ruotolo Biography

Kade Ruotolo was born in January 2003, in Maui, state of Hawaii, USA, being of Italian & Puerto Rican heritage.

Although born in Hawaii, the Ruotolo’s moved to Huntington Beach, California in their infancy, where they settled. While in the Golden State, Kade’s parents (who are strong grappling advocates) took full advantage of the growing local jiu-jitsu scene by signing Kade and his twin brother, Tye, to Cleber Luciano‘s school during the mid-2000s, with the Ruotolo Brothers experiencing their first competition at the age of 3 (2006).

Guided by their father – a trained grappler – and Luciano, the Ruotolo’s quickly made waves in the sport as grappling’s first child-stars. This status earned the twins a sponsorship with one of the top lifestyle brands in the nation (RVCA), at the age of 10. Their positive results also led them to the growing Art Of Jiu-Jitsu academy (AOJ), where Kade and Tye remained for nearly 4 years, being led by Guilherme and Rafael Mendes.

Midway through 2017, the Ruotolo Twins changed camps, moving their training to the Atos Headquarters Academy in San Diego – A team to which AOJ was affiliated at the time. At the Atos HQ, Kade’s tuition was taken over by André Galvão, who graded the duo from green belt onwards.

KADE RUOTOLO BELT PROMOTIONS

– April 5, 2018, blue belt (15-years-old)

– December 27, 2019, purple belt (16-years-old).

– October 19, 2020, brown belt (17-years-old).

NOTE REGARDING KADE RUOTOLO'S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes has only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks, the professional division. Kade, however, is a special case in our sport as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his purple-belt days, beating some of the sport’s top-ranked athletes. This left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records, as these wins should be noted for the importance they had on Ruotolo’s career.

To capture Kade’s full progress in our sport, we have decided to include his matches in the pro circuit, prior to his black belt. Readers should keep in mind he was still a brown and purple belt throughout his 2020-2021 campaigns.

Kade Ruotolo Grappling Record 4 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 25 %)

BY DECISION

3 ( 75 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Darce choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION 1 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES #214eb8 Short choke 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION Kade Ruotolo Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 23628 Roberto Jimenez Roberto Jimenez L Short choke Kumite V 81KG SF 2020 22513 J. Skinner W Darce choke GrappleFest 7 70KG SPF 2019 23303 Ashley Williams Ashley Williams W Referee Decision Grapplefest 8 70KG SPF 2020 23513 Ethan Crelinsten Ethan Crelinsten W Referee Decision WNO 72KG SPF 2020 23625 Vitor Oliveira Vitor Oliveira W Referee Decision Kumite V 81KG 4F 2020

Kade Ruotolo vs Andrew Tackett