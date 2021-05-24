Micael Ferreira Galvão, commonly known as Mica Galvão, is a professional grappler who holds the rank of brown belt in jiu-jitsu under his father, coach Melqui Galvão, and a black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva (Brazilian catch-wrestling) under Master Totonho Aleixo. Although well known for his achievements in jiu-jitsu’s international tour, a circuit Galvão dominated from the teen, junior, and juvenile age groups on to the adult divisions, his first major break towards worldwide notoriety happened back in January 2019, shortly after earning his blue belt, a time when (then) 15YO Mica beat IBJJF Manaus Open adult black belt champion Leandro Rounaud via submission at a super-fight in Copa Podio’s Orange League.

Mica Galvão Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Micael Ferreira Galvão

Nickname: “Mica” short for Micael.

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP World Pro (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP World Pro Qualifier BR (2021 brown)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, AD (2020 purple, 2021 brown)

Main Achievements (Junior / Juvenile):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF European Open Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2019**)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Junior (2015)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Teen (2016)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well-Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Melqui Galvão JJ

Mica Galvão Biography

Micael Galvão was born on October 08, 2003, in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

With a father as heavily invested in jiu-jitsu as black belt Melqui Galvão, grappling appeared naturally in Mica’s life. His first experiences came through playful games around the mats as a 2-year-old, being gradually weaned into jiu-jitsu training with his first tournament participation taking place at the age of 4.

When he was 10 years old, Mica Galvão added Luta Livre Esportiva (LLE) to his daily activities, a Brazilian style of catch wrestling in which Galvão would earn the rank of black belt in March 2021.

A natural-born competitor, Mica Mica competed in a variety of grappling styles over the years, particularly as a teenager, a time when he entered LLE, judo, wrestling, and beach-wrestling tournaments as well as bodybuilding contests.

A big advocate for animal welfare and a vocal opponent of animal farming, Micael Galvão opted to become a vegetarian in 2019. A lifestyle he described to BJJ Heroes in an interview performed in May 2021 as beneficial towards his athletic career.

MICA GALVÃO PROMOTIONS:

JIU-JITSU:

– OCTOBER 22, 2020: Brown Belt – 17YO

– NOVEMBER 16, 2019: Purple Belt – 16YO

– DECEMBER 3, 2018: Blue Belt – 15YO

LUTA LIVRE ESPORTIVA:

– MARCH 19, 2021: Black Belt

NOTE REGARDING MICA GALVÃO’S RECORD

Traditionally BJJ Heroes have only accounted for adult black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Mica Galvão, however, is a special case as he’s been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since his teens/brown belt days. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for his match records.

Considering the level of opposition Galvão overcame early on in his career, we believed it would be beneficial to have his matches against pro-athletes included on his profile from his brown belt onwards.

Mica Galvao Grappling Record 1 WINS BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

1 ( 100 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

1 SUBMISSION WINS #214eb8 Guillotine 100 1 1 (100%) SUBMISSION SUBMISSION 0 LOSSES BY POINTS

0 ( 0 %)

BY ADVANTAGES

0 ( 0 %)

BY SUBMISSION

0 ( 0 %)

BY DECISION

0 ( 0 %)

BY PENALTIES

0 ( 0 %)

BY DQ

0 ( 0 %)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES Mica Galvao Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 26011 Gustavo Telles W Guillotine King Eventos ABS SPF 2021

Who is Mica Galvão by Riccardo Ammendolia