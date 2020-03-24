Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fighter Database

Leon Larman

Leon Larman is a French grappler and a black belt in jiu-jitsu under Julien Gaillard, who worked extensively with other instructors such as David Touzet, Julien Castanier, and Caio Terra while representing the Caio Terra Association in this sport’s international circuit. Larman earned the reputation of being one of the top competitors in Europe through his consistent wins in the Old Continent, particularly with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s league.

Leon Larman Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Léon Taffa Loic Larman

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Robin Gracie > Julien Gaillard > Leon Larman

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF Florence Open (2018)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Geneve Open (2018 / 2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Paris Open (2018 / 2019)
  • 1st Place IBJJF Dublin Open (2018)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Rome Open (2019)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF London Fall Open (2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF Paris Open (2019*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 2nd Place European Open Juvenile (2013)

Favorite Position/Technique: Berimbolo

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Caio Terra Association

Leon Larman Biography

Leon Larman was born on April 18, 1997, in the southern France city of Montpellier, and growing up further north in the small town of Brissac.

Although not a sporty kid during the early stages of his childhood, Leon took a shine to jiu-jitsu when he first accompanied his father (an avid BJJ hobbyist) to a grappling academy at the age of 9. Closely followed by coach David Touzet, Larman quickly showed potential for the sporting aspect of this martial art, earning a silver medal at the 2013 European Championship as a juvenile.

After earning his purple belt, Leon moved back to Montpellier for a short period, then training under Julien Castanier, who promoted the young athlete to brown belt. Larman’s studies would then lead him to Toulon, where he partnered up with one of France’s most prestigious black belts, Mr. Julien Gaillard, who awarded Leon his black belt midway through 2018.

Shortly after being promoted to black belt, Leon Larman decided to pursue his true passion – jiu-jitsu, and place his academic studies on hold. This mission drove him to California, USA, where he befriended Caio Terra, becoming a part of the well-known coach’s workgroup at the Caio Terra Association headquarters.

Leon Larman Grappling Record

28 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    6 (21%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    20 (71%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (7%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

20 SUBMISSIONS WINS

Choke from back
60
12
Triangle
25
5
Armbar
10
2
Verbal tap
5
1
20
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
12 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    5 (42%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (25%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (17%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    2 (17%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

Footlock
33
1
Choke
33
1
Bread cutter choke
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Leon Larman Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
17819Osvaldo MoizinhoOsvaldo MoizinhoLPts: 4x2Geneva Open76KGSF2018
18592Sebastien LecoqLFootlockFrench NationalABSF2019
18714Gianni GrippoGianni GrippoLChokeEuropean Open76KGR22019
20024Tiago NovaLPointsBrasileiro76KGR22019
20377Levi J-LearyLDQWorld Champ.76KGR22019
21728A. MolinaroLDQLondon Fall Open76KGF2019
21804Alexandre MolinaroAlexandre MolinaroLPointsRome Fall Open76KGF2019
21832Italo MouraItalo MouraLPointsEuropean NoGi73KG4F2019
22258Eldar RafigaevEldar RafigaevLReferee DecisionParis OpenABSSF2019
22673Jonnatas GracieJonnatas GracieLBread cutter chokeEuropean Open76KG4F2020
23145Natan ChuengNatan ChuengLPts: 2x1Grand Slam LDN77KG4F2020
23151Pedro NetoLReferee DecisionGrand Slam LDN77KGRPC2020
17207Ayub magomadovWTriangleFlorence Open70KGSF2018
17208Ayub magomadovWVerbal tapFlorence Open70KGF2018
17732Walter BarnesWChoke from backParis Fall Open76KGSF2018
17733Matheus FernandesWChoke from backParis Fall Open76KGF2018
18344Azzedine TajWPts: 4x2Dublin Open76KGSF2018
18345Youssef FahmiWTriangleDublin Open76KGF2018
18587Youssef FahmiWTriangleFrench National76KGSF2019
18588Souk KhampasathWChoke from backFrench National76KGF2019
18589N/AWPointsFrench NationalABSR12019
18590N/AWChoke from backFrench NationalABS4F2019
18591Kenji SetteWChoke from backFrench NationalABSSF2019
18593David ThomasWChoke from backOpen Paris94KGSF2019
18594Geiel GomesWChoke from backOpen Paris94KGF2019
18713Bruno TcholaWChoke from backEuropean Open76KGR12019
20246Rafael ColonheseWTriangleParis Spring Open76KGF2019
21246Tomer AldroyWPts: 4x2Geneve Open76KGSF2019
21247Tommi PulkkanenWReferee DecisionGeneve Open76KGF2019
21727Rafael ColonheseWPointsLondon Fall Open76KGSF2019
21801N/AWChoke from backRome Fall Open76KG4F2019
21803Marcus PhelanWChoke from backRome Fall Open76KGSF2019
21829N/AWArmbarEuropean NoGi73KGR12019
22246Rafael ColonheseWTriangleParis Open76KGSF2019
22247Tyrone ConnorWChoke from backParis Open76KGF2019
22253N/AWChoke from backParis OpenABSR12019
22255N/AWPointsParis OpenABS4F2019
23134Breno MacielWReferee DecisionGrand Slam LDN77KGR12020
23135Bruno BorgesWArmbarGrand Slam LDN77KGR22020
23149Robert HenekWPts: 2x0Grand Slam LDN77KGRPC2020

Leon Larman Vs Tyrone Elliott

 

