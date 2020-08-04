Tácio Carneiro is a jiu-jitsu black belt from Brazil, who earned his rank from Paulo Rezende, who also worked extensively with coaches José Honório Filho, Victor Honório, Igor Rodrigues, Fabrício Moreira as well as Roberto and Reinaldo Ende. Carneiro was recognized as one of the sport’s hottest prospects while competing in the colored belt divisions, a time when he conquered important events of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit such as the European Open, South American Championship, and Brazilian Nationals.

Tácio Carneiro Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Tácio Carneiro Alves

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Fernando “Pinduka” > Leonardo Castello Branco >Paulo Rezende > Tácio Carneiro

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018 purple)

1st Place IBJJF South American Championship Juvenile (2014 / 2015)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2019 brown)

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2014 / 2015)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 / 2018 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals Juvenile (2014*)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship Juvenile (2015)

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Pesadíssimo (+100kg/221bs)

Team/Association: Qatar BJJ

Tácio Carneiro Biography

Tácio Carneiro Alves was born on April 27, 1998, in Búzios, a coastal town in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Although Búzios is famous for its glamorous setting and middle-class tone, this was not Tácio’s experience in the town. Carneiro came from humble beginnings, his father was a joiner and his mother a housemaid, and it was through a small community project that the young athlete first started jiu-jitsu at the age of 7.

This community effort, where Tácio first learned the grappling trade, was led by the Ende Brothers, Reinaldo, and Roberto, whose project kept kids off the streets, away from crime, teaching them solid social values and structure through jiu-jitsu.

For a long time, Carneiro would train without the gi, solely because his parents could not afford to buy him one. As Tácio kept coming to class with great enthusiasm, month-after-month, they realized grappling could very well be a way out of the cycle they were in and worked hard to save-up and present their son with a gi.

Set on being a professional jiu-jitsu athlete at the age of 13, Tácio was forced to make the hard decision of moving to a more competition-driven training camp. Opting to join Igor Rodrigues‘ gym, the man who promoted the young Búzios native to his blue and purple belts.

As a purple belt, Tácio heard of a high-level jiu-jitsu school in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes region of Rio de Janeiro. Always in search of top tier training and personal growth, Carneiro decided to pack his gi and head to Recreio. In a twisted turn of events, he got lost on the bus connection and ended up a different neighborhood of Recreio dos Bandeirantes to that of the aforementioned academy. As he looked around he found a different grappling gym named: Campo de Treino Honório (CT Honório), a training camp led by José Honório Filho and his son, grappling phenom Victor Honório.

The Honório’s took a shine to Carneiro, making him part of the team and allowing him to sleep on the gym’s mats free of charge. After one year of Tácio’s stay in CT Honório, Victor was offered a job as a grappling coach in Qatar and Carneiro lost his main training partner.

Shortly after reaching Qatar, Victor told Tácio of a training camp named Casa do Atleta (Home of the Athlete), in Poço de Caldas, Minas Gerais which offered training and accommodation to skilled jiu-jitsu colored belt athletes. The team, led by Paulo Rezende, had a long history of producing high-end competitors through athletes such as Marcelo Garcia, Matheus Diniz, Reinaldo Ribeiro, Claudio Silva (UFC) and many others, and was enjoying the benefits of a protocol with Qatar as a feeder program for the country’s growing BJJ market.

After two years of training and competing for the Casa do Atleta, Tácio was offered the position of head-coach of Vision BJJ, a Qatar based jiu-jitsu academy, located in Doha and founded by Fabrício Moreira and Sheik Nasser Nawaf Althani. A position he accepted and moving the Middle Eastern country in 2019.

In January 2020, after conquering the IBJJF European Open in the brown belt division, Tácio Carneiro was awarded his black belt by coach Paulo Rezende and Fabricio Moreira.

Tacio Carneiro VS Daniel Ribeiro (2020)