Lucas Protasio

Lucas Protásio is the son of grappling veteran Clóvis Protásio and one of the main jiu-jitsu figures of his generation, holding the rank of black belt under Bruno and Thiago Barreto of Team Checkmat. Protásio made a name for himself in this sport during the early stages of his career as a blue and purple belt where he conquered the most important title available in those divisions, the World Championships with the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF). Unable to compete during his brown belt year due to the restrictions set by the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021, Lucas reappeared on the global stage as a black belt, immediately making his mark in the division with impressive debut performances at the Copa Podio Grand Prix and Abu-Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) league.

Lucas Protásio Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Lucas André Galvão Protásio

Nickname: N/A

Lineage 1: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rolls Gracie > Romero Cavalcanti > Roberto Traven > Muzio de Angelis > Burtom Deivisom > Thiago Barreto > Lucas Protásio

Lineage 2: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Chico Mansur > José Neto > Bruno Barreto > Lucas Protásio

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 blue, 2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2018 blue)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LA (2019 purple)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2018 blue, 2019 brown)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2017 blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2020 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJ (2019 brown)

3rd Place AJP Grand Slam, MSK (2019 brown)

3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2019* purple)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2017* / 2018* blue, 2020 brown)

Main Achievements (Teen / Juvenile):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2015 / 2017)

2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2016)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017*)

* Absolute

** Weight And Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Checkmat

Lucas Protásio Biography

Lucas Protásio was born on May 7, 2000, in Natal, a town located in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte state.

Martial arts were a big part of Protásio’s upbringing. Much of this interaction is attributed to Lucas’ father, Clóvis Protásio de Lima Neto, a well-known local jiu-jitsu figure who instilled in the young athlete a love for the grappling arts. Lucas started his combat sports career through judo at the age of 7, competing extensively in the Japanese sport of throwing up until his 14th birthday.

During his early teens, Lucas started paying more attention to jiu-jitsu. This was the more popular sport in the region and allowed more room for groundwork and submissions, Protásio’s favorite part of training.

Initially training mainly with his father, Clóvis, Lucas would later join Bruno Ramos – who graded Protásio with his orange, green, and blue belts. During the late stages of his blue belt, the young Potiguar trained with Diego Ramalho of the ZR Team, who promoted Lucas to the purple belt rank, from there Ricardo “Pesão” Oliveira, and soon after the Barreto Brothers, Thiago and Bruno, became his coaches.

It was both Thiago and Bruno Barreto that promoted Lucas Protásio to black belt in May 2021.