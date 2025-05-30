UFC Fight Pass 11 Results

MAY 30, 2025, LAS VEGAS, USA. Last night, we witnessed the 11th edition of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational, the grappling component of the renowned combat sports promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The relevance of this iteration of the show lay in the inclusion of a novel system based on 3 rounds of 5 minutes, where the winner is disclosed either via submission or referee decision. Each round is scored on a 10-point “must” system, similar to boxing and MMA. Sadly, this somewhat new way of commanding professional grappling events has gained steam over the past 18 months since promotions such as CGI and ADXC have brought it to light before UFC FP. In our opinion, this system deviates from the more common BJJ dynamics and ends up promoting a more “kamikaze” approach to grappling where the stand-up is seldomly used, guard passing becomes almost obsolete, and attacking from the back the superior trend as there is little to no incentive to look for a dominant top position against a solid guard player with solely 5 minutes to work. These grappling trends are certainly more obvious when we see clashes between two athletes who are evenly matched skill-wise.

As for the event itself, despite some mismatches seen in the earlier bouts, the UFC Fight Pass 11 displayed fun grappling to follow throughout. The most anticipated head-to-heads were those between Ffion Davies and Adele Fornarino, as well as William Tackett vs Achilles Rocha. While the Davies x Fornarino was a very even contest, William vs Achilles ended up being a one-sided affair, mostly down to the start of the clash, where Tackett was able to get a takedown and scramble to the back in a record time.

In the main event, Ffion got a controversial split decision win over Adele. The Aussie did have a tight submission (straight ankle lock), which was the only big moment of the match. Ffion tried to get to dominant positions from the top but was unable to find any gaps in Fornarino’s defense.

UFC FIGHT PASS 11 RESULTS

– Joao Assonitis defeated Daniel Maira via Inside heel hook

– Keven Carrasco defeated Sebastian Oyervidez via Teepee choke

– Alex Enriquez defeated Shye Lilly via Armbar

– Francisco Lo drew with Enrico Beltran

– Mason Fowler defeated Christiano Troisi via Omoplata

– William Tackett defeated Achilles Rocha via RNC

– Ana Carolina Vieira defeated Raquel Canuto via decision

– Ffion Davies defeated Adele Fornarino via split decision