Matheus Costa
Matheus Costa

Matheus Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Guto Vicente, and a representative of Julio César‘s GF Team. Well known within Brazil’s national grappling circuit, Matheus is revered for his aggressive style and finishing accuracy, attributes that helped him earn medals at important tournaments such as the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) with and without the gi (NOGI), as well as IBJJF’s Rio International Open, Curitiba International Open and several other prestigious events.

Matheus Costa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Guilherme da Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage:  Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Orlando Barradas > Gustavo Vicente > Matheus Costa

Main Achievements:

  • IBJJF Rio Winter International Open Champion (2017)
  • IBJJF Curitiba Fall International Open Champion (2017)
  • UAEJJF Petrópolis National Pro Champion (2016*)
  • IBJJF Curitiba Winter International Open Runner-up (2016)
  • UAEJJF Petrópolis National Pro Runner-up (2016)
  • CBJJ Brasileiro 3rd Place (2017, 2012 purple)
  • CBJJ Brasileiro NOGI 3rd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF Rio Summer International Open 3rd Place (2016)
  • IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Overhook-Armlock

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Matheus Costa Biography

Matheus Costa was born on January 27, 1994 in Niterói, a municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro in the southeast region of Brazil. He started learning how to grapple at the age of 8 through judo, a sport he practiced for 2 years.

Matheus’ early teens coincided with a time when the (now defunct) Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Pride Fc was at the peak of its popularity. Influenced by the good performances of jiu jitsu athletes such as Rodrigo Minotauro and Ricardo Arona inside the ring, Matheus set his sights on BJJ. Although his parents tried to veto Matheus’ decision – believing jiu jitsu was too violent for their son, Costa managed to convince them to accept his decision in exchange for higher grades at school.

Instructor Guto Vicente was Matheus’ first instructor, himself a direct student of two historic Niterói figures – Luis Carlos and Master Barradas (RIP). Vicente graded Costa through all belts, including his black belt, Which Matheus received on June 17, 2015.

The decision to become a jiu jitsu pro-athlete occurred as a brown belt, but working with a smaller team made it harder for Costa to reach his full potential. Understanding this issue, and with his instructor’s approval, Matheus decided to join GF Team on June 2016.

Cover photo by Arena Jiu Jitsu.

Matheus Costa Grappling Record

22 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    4 (18%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (14%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    14 (64%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

14 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
29
4
#86e620
Armlock
21
3
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
14
2
#d1212a
Choke
14
2
#fad11b
Submission
7
1
#f58822
Amassa pao
7
1
#224aba
Toe hold
7
1
14
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
13 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (31%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (8%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    7 (54%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (8%)

7 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Armbar
57
4
#86e620
Triangle
14
1
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
14
1
#d1212a
Kneebar
14
1
7
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Matheus Costa Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
7926Ricardo RochaLPts: 2x2, AdvFloripa Open76KGF2015
7940Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLTriangleFloripa NoGi Open79KG4F2015
8349Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusLChoke from backGrand Slam - Rio77KGSF2015
8352Rafael MansurRafael MansurLPts: 6x3Grand Slam - Rio77KG3RD2015
8839Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLArmbarRio Summer Open82KGSF2016
9420Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLArmbarBrasileiro82KG4F2016
9478Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLArmbarBrasileiroABSRD2016
10656Gabriel RolloGabriel RolloLArmbarGrand Slam - Rio77KG4F2016
10914Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoLPointsPetropolis Pro77KGF2016
11229Rodrigo ConceicaoRodrigo ConceicaoLPointsADCC RJ77KGR12017
11283Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLPointsManaus Nat. Pro77KG4F2017
12189Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLDQBrasileiro76KGSF2017
12501Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLKneebarWorld Champ.76KGR12017
7924Sandro VieiraWArmbarFloripa Open76KG4F2015
7925Luis SiqueiraWSubmissionFloripa Open76KGSF2015
8338Ricardo RochaWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam - Rio77KGR12015
8342Renan GomesWArmlockGrand Slam - Rio77KG8F2015
8347Philipe ArimateaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam - Rio77KG4F2015
8537Patrick AlmeidaWArmbarTop Strike 3N/ASPF2015
8538Tiano MartinsWArmbarConfere 876KGSPF2015
8837Pedro AlcântaraWPointsRio Summer Open82KG4F2016
9410George da SilvaWPointsBrasileiro82KGR12016
9417Bruno de FrançaWArmlockBrasileiro82KG8F2016
10634Luca AbayanWPts: 5x0Grand Slam - Rio77KGR12016
10652Talles SilvaWReferee DecisionGrand Slam - Rio77KG8F2016
10915Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoWAdvPetropolis ProABSSF2016
12175Edward HohlWAmassa paoBrasileiro76KGR12017
12176Caio CiprianoWChoke from backBrasileiro76KGR22017
12185Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiWToe holdBrasileiro76KG4F2017
12383Andre LuizWChokeCuritiba Fall Open76KG4F2017
12387Mateus GarciaWArmlockCuritiba Fall Open88KGF2017
12639Mauricio FernandesWChokeRio Winter Open76KGR12017
12640Lucas CostaWArmbarRio Winter Open76KG4F2017
12642Pedro FernandesWChoke from backRio Winter Open76KGSF2017
12644Rodrigo ConceicaoRodrigo ConceicaoWPts: 10x10, AdvRio Winter Open76KGF2017

