Matheus Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Guto Vicente, and a representative of Julio César‘s GF Team. Well known within Brazil’s national grappling circuit, Matheus is revered for his aggressive style and finishing accuracy, attributes that helped him earn medals at important tournaments such as the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) with and without the gi (NOGI), as well as IBJJF’s Rio International Open, Curitiba International Open and several other prestigious events.

Matheus Costa Jiu Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Guilherme da Costa

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Orlando Barradas > Gustavo Vicente > Matheus Costa

Main Achievements:

IBJJF Rio Winter International Open Champion (2017)

IBJJF Curitiba Fall International Open Champion (2017)

UAEJJF Petrópolis National Pro Champion (2016*)

IBJJF Curitiba Winter International Open Runner-up (2016)

UAEJJF Petrópolis National Pro Runner-up (2016)

CBJJ Brasileiro 3rd Place (2017, 2012 purple)

CBJJ Brasileiro NOGI 3rd Place (2016)

IBJJF Rio Summer International Open 3rd Place (2016)

IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2015 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Overhook-Armlock

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: GF Team

Matheus Costa Biography

Matheus Costa was born on January 27, 1994 in Niterói, a municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro in the southeast region of Brazil. He started learning how to grapple at the age of 8 through judo, a sport he practiced for 2 years.

Matheus’ early teens coincided with a time when the (now defunct) Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Pride Fc was at the peak of its popularity. Influenced by the good performances of jiu jitsu athletes such as Rodrigo Minotauro and Ricardo Arona inside the ring, Matheus set his sights on BJJ. Although his parents tried to veto Matheus’ decision – believing jiu jitsu was too violent for their son, Costa managed to convince them to accept his decision in exchange for higher grades at school.

Instructor Guto Vicente was Matheus’ first instructor, himself a direct student of two historic Niterói figures – Luis Carlos and Master Barradas (RIP). Vicente graded Costa through all belts, including his black belt, Which Matheus received on June 17, 2015.

The decision to become a jiu jitsu pro-athlete occurred as a brown belt, but working with a smaller team made it harder for Costa to reach his full potential. Understanding this issue, and with his instructor’s approval, Matheus decided to join GF Team on June 2016.

Cover photo by Arena Jiu Jitsu.



Matheus Costa vs Mateus Garcia

