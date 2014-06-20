Matheus Costa is a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt under Guto Vicente, and a representative of Julio César‘s GF Team. Well known within Brazil’s national grappling circuit, Matheus is revered for his aggressive style and finishing accuracy, attributes that helped him earn medals at important tournaments such as the CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (Brasileiro) with and without the gi (NOGI), as well as IBJJF’s Rio International Open, Curitiba International Open and several other prestigious events. Matheus Costa Jiu Jitsu Full Name: Matheus Guilherme da Costa Nickname: N/A Lineage: Mitsuyo Maeda > Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Orlando Barradas > Gustavo Vicente > Matheus Costa Main Achievements: IBJJF Rio Winter International Open Champion (2017) IBJJF Curitiba Fall International Open Champion (2017) UAEJJF Petrópolis National Pro Champion (2016*) IBJJF Curitiba Winter International Open Runner-up (2016) UAEJJF Petrópolis National Pro Runner-up (2016) CBJJ Brasileiro 3rd Place (2017, 2012 purple) CBJJ Brasileiro NOGI 3rd Place (2016) IBJJF Rio Summer International Open 3rd Place (2016) IBJJF European Open 3rd Place (2015 brown) Favorite Position/Technique: Overhook-Armlock Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs) Team/Association: GF Team Matheus Costa Biography Matheus Costa was born on January 27, 1994 in Niterói, a municipality of the state of Rio de Janeiro in the southeast region of Brazil. He started learning how to grapple at the age of 8 through judo, a sport he practiced for 2 years. Matheus’ early teens coincided with a time when the (now defunct) Japanese mixed martial arts promotion Pride Fc was at the peak of its popularity. Influenced by the good performances of jiu jitsu athletes such as Rodrigo Minotauro and Ricardo Arona inside the ring, Matheus set his sights on BJJ. Although his parents tried to veto Matheus’ decision – believing jiu jitsu was too violent for their son, Costa managed to convince them to accept his decision in exchange for higher grades at school. Instructor Guto Vicente was Matheus’ first instructor, himself a direct student of two historic Niterói figures – Luis Carlos and Master Barradas (RIP). Vicente graded Costa through all belts, including his black belt, Which Matheus received on June 17, 2015. The decision to become a jiu jitsu pro-athlete occurred as a brown belt, but working with a smaller team made it harder for Costa to reach his full potential. Understanding this issue, and with his instructor’s approval, Matheus decided to join GF Team on June 2016. Cover photo by Arena Jiu Jitsu. Matheus Costa Grappling Record 22 WINS BY POINTS 4 (18%) BY ADVANTAGES 3 (14%) BY SUBMISSION 14 (64%) BY DECISION 1 (5%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 0 (0%) 14 SUBMISSIONS WINS #214eb8 Armbar 29 4 #86e620 Armlock 21 3 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 14 2 #d1212a Choke 14 2 #fad11b Submission 7 1 #f58822 Amassa pao 7 1 #224aba Toe hold 7 1 14 (100%) SUBMISSIONS 13 LOSSES BY POINTS 4 (31%) BY ADVANTAGES 1 (8%) BY SUBMISSION 7 (54%) BY DECISION 0 (0%) BY PENALTIES 0 (0%) BY DQ 1 (8%) 7 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES #214eb8 Armbar 57 4 #86e620 Triangle 14 1 #5AD3D1 Choke from back 14 1 #d1212a Kneebar 14 1 7 (100%) SUBMISSIONS Matheus Costa Fight History ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year 7926Ricardo RochaLPts: 2x2, AdvFloripa Open76KGF20157940Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLTriangleFloripa NoGi Open79KG4F20158349Celso ViniciusCelso ViniciusLChoke from backGrand Slam - Rio77KGSF20158352Rafael MansurRafael MansurLPts: 6x3Grand Slam - Rio77KG3RD20158839Jaime CanutoJaime CanutoLArmbarRio Summer Open82KGSF20169420Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLArmbarBrasileiro82KG4F20169478Renato CardosoRenato CardosoLArmbarBrasileiroABSRD201610656Gabriel RolloGabriel RolloLArmbarGrand Slam - Rio77KG4F201610914Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoLPointsPetropolis Pro77KGF201611229Rodrigo ConceicaoRodrigo ConceicaoLPointsADCC RJ77KGR1201711283Jhonny LoureiroJhonny LoureiroLPointsManaus Nat. Pro77KG4F201712189Michael LanghiMichael LanghiLDQBrasileiro76KGSF201712501Francisco IturraldeFrancisco IturraldeLKneebarWorld Champ.76KGR120177924Sandro VieiraWArmbarFloripa Open76KG4F20157925Luis SiqueiraWSubmissionFloripa Open76KGSF20158338Ricardo RochaWPts: 2x2, AdvGrand Slam - Rio77KGR120158342Renan GomesWArmlockGrand Slam - Rio77KG8F20158347Philipe ArimateaWPts: 2x0Grand Slam - Rio77KG4F20158537Patrick AlmeidaWArmbarTop Strike 3N/ASPF20158538Tiano MartinsWArmbarConfere 876KGSPF20158837Pedro AlcântaraWPointsRio Summer Open82KG4F20169410George da SilvaWPointsBrasileiro82KGR120169417Bruno de FrançaWArmlockBrasileiro82KG8F201610634Luca AbayanWPts: 5x0Grand Slam - Rio77KGR1201610652Talles SilvaWReferee DecisionGrand Slam - Rio77KG8F201610915Luan CarvalhoLuan CarvalhoWAdvPetropolis ProABSSF201612175Edward HohlWAmassa paoBrasileiro76KGR1201712176Caio CiprianoWChoke from backBrasileiro76KGR2201712185Fabio CaloiFabio CaloiWToe holdBrasileiro76KG4F201712383Andre LuizWChokeCuritiba Fall Open76KG4F201712387Mateus GarciaWArmlockCuritiba Fall Open88KGF201712639Mauricio FernandesWChokeRio Winter Open76KGR1201712640Lucas CostaWArmbarRio Winter Open76KG4F201712642Pedro FernandesWChoke from backRio Winter Open76KGSF201712644Rodrigo ConceicaoRodrigo ConceicaoWPts: 10x10, AdvRio Winter Open76KGF2017 Matheus Costa vs Mateus Garcia