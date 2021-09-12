Erin Harpe is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Matt Arroyo, who worked extensively with James Harpe (father) and Rob Kahn while competing both in grappling and mixed martial arts (MMA). Erin Harpe first made waves in grappling as a colored belt, where she earned World and Pan American (No-Gi) titles, she would go on to co-found a successful Gracie Jiu-Jitsu School in Apollo Beach, Florida, which she started with her husband, Luis Mata.

Erin Harpe Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Erin K. Harpe

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Royce Gracie > Rob Kahn > Matt Arroyo > Erin Harpe

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2014 blue, 2015 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2013 / 2014* blue)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2018* brown)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2018 brown)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Well Rounded

Weight Division: Meio Pesado (74,00 kg / 163.00 lbs)

Team/Association: Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

Erin Harpe Biography

Erin Harpe was born on July 28, 1994, in Springfield, western Massachusetts, USA, where she lived up until middle school, a time when she moved to Hamden, New Haven County, Connecticut.

Being the daughter of a lifelong martial artist such as James Harpe, combat sports became an integral part of Erin’s life from an early age. When she was 4-years-old Harpe started her jiu-jitsu tuition under her father, a BJJ and karate instructor.

During high school, Erin Harpe decided to add track running to her sporting activities, although that lasted only for a few years. After her senior season, the young Springfield native returned to jiu-jitsu as her sole extra-curricular activity.

Growing up, one of Erin’s dreams was to become a professional mixed martial arts fighter, and although her father was a proficient combat instructor and a black belt under Royce Gracie, the level of the gym was not up to the standard of a professional MMA club. For that reason, Harpe’s father, James, advised Erin to seek a more pro-oriented training environment. The advice led her to Gracie Tampa, in Florida, a move Erin did on her own when she was 19YO.

While at Gracie Tampa, Erin’s grappling tuition was taken over by The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) tournament and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Matt Arroyo. It was also training with her new team that Harpe met her husband, Luis Mata.

In 2016 Erin Harpe suffered a serious knee injury that removed her from competition for the best part of 2 years. She returned in 2018 with a solid performance at the World Championships, taking bronze in her weight class. A few months prior to her “Mundial” showing, in February 2018, Harpe opened a successful Gracie Jiu-Jitsu School in Apollo Beach together with her husband.

After a gold medal at the Pan No-Gi Championships and a victorious return to mixed martial arts, Erin Harpe was promoted to black belt. The ceremony was guided by Matt Arroyo on December 14, 2019.