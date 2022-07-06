Thalyta Silva, commonly known as “Thata”, is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Paulo Rezende who was developed in Rezende’s famous academy in Poço de Caldas, Minas Gerais, the same training centre that produced Marcelo Garcia, Matheus Diniz, Rodnei Barbosa, Reinaldo Ribeiro, Tácio Carneiro, to name a few. Thata broke into the grappling scene as a colored belt, competing in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) circuit, later cementing her claim as one of the top athletes in the sport as a black belt.

Thalyta Silva Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Thalyta Stefhane Lima Silva

Nickname: “Thata” (pronounced Ta-ta) short for Thalyta.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlson Gracie > Fernando “Pinduka” > Leonardo Castello Branco > Paulo Rezende >

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2022)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, ABD (2022)

1st Place AJP Grand Slam, LDN (2022)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championships (2022)

2nd Place IBJJF European Open (2022*)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2018 blue, 2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championships (2018 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2018 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championships (2019 purple)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2017 blue)

* Absolute

** Weight and Absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Stack Pass & Lasso Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Qatar BJJ / Vision

Thalyta Silva Biography

Thalyta Silva was born on August 22, 1999, in Formiga a Brazilian town in the state of Minas Gerais.

Growing up, Thata was extremely sporty, playing every activity available in her school, competitively. This included football (soccer), volleyball, handball, basketball, running, long jump, and even chess.

Martial arts entered Thalyta’s life early on as well, first, through capoeira at the age of 11, and then, 3 years later adding taekwondo, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to her weekly activities. Silva immediately started competing in both kickboxing and BJJ, but took more enjoyment from grappling and decided to focus on that over all others 3 or 4 months into her training.

Thalyta’s first instructor was a man by the name of Donizete, who guided Silva throughout the juvenile ranks. At the very start of her martial arts career, Thata set her mind on a professional fighting career in jiu-jitsu, a path that led to her cage-fighting debut at the age of 16 as a yellow belt. Thalyta had several fights in MMA as a teenager in several events, including the prestigious Jungle Fight, but in 2017, after she turned 18YO, the young Minas Gerais athlete decided to focus solely on jiu-jitsu, then joining the famous Casa do Atleta (Athlete House) of coach Paulo Rezende, in Poços de Caldas, the same grappling hub that developed familiar faces of the sport such as Marcelo Garcia, Reinaldo Ribeiro, and Matheus Diniz.

Paulão Rezende received Thalyta at his training center when she was a green belt and proceeded to rank the young athlete in every belt from then on, all the way up to her black belt promotion on April 27, 2021.