Matheus Lima, commonly known by the nickname, Japa, is a jiu-jitsu black belt under coach Carlos Holanda, and a representative of the city of Manaus, Brazil, in the sport’s international circuit. Lima has competed for different teams throughout his grappling career and is well-known for his submission-hunting style of fighting. A style he has used to win several important events in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), Confederação Brasileira de Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJ), and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) circuits.

Matheus Lima Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Matheus Rodrigues de Lima

Nickname: Lima is often called “Japa” which is a Brazilian colloquialism for Japanese. The name dates back to when Matheus first joined Carlos “Esquisito” Holanda’s gym after the coach mistook him for a person of Niponic heritage. After Matheus rectified the misunderstanding, the name stuck as friendly banter between colleagues.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves >  Faustino Neto (Pina) > Carlos Holanda > Matheus Lima

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2022)
  • 2nd Place AJP Grand Slam, RJN (2022)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF South American Championship (2018** blue, 2020 purple)
  • 1st Place CBJJ Brazil Team Nationals (2018 blue)
  • 2nd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place AJP Abu Dhabi World Pro (2021 brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF South American Championship (2021 brown)

Favorite Position/Technique: Armbar

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: White House Jiu-Jitsu School

Matheus Lima Biography

Matheus Lima was born on December 28, 2001, in Manaus, the capital city of the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

Growing up in one of the biggest grappling hubs in the world (Manaus), it didn’t take long for Lima to find his way to jiu-jitsu. That first experience came through a social project in his neighborhood, which catered to the young generations of the area, helping them stay off the streets and into a healthy way of living by way of martial arts.

Lima’s first instructor was Elton Roberto, but the young talent would go through a variety of instructors during his development as an athlete, including Márcio Soares and Alcenor Alves, before finally joining Carlos Holanda’s workgroup as a purple belt.

During his time under Holanda’s wing, Matheus also spent time in Qatar – his first experience as a professional jiu-jitsu player – where he competed for Team Vision. The prospect of making grappling a full-time career greatly incentivized Lima to push further, according to an interview given by the young Manauara to BJJ Heroes on December 2022.

Matheus Lima was promoted to black belt on December 2021 by coach Carlos Holanda, in Manaus.

Matheus Lima Grappling Record

12 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    3 (25%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    9 (75%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

9 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Armbar
78
7
#86e620
Triangle armlock
11
1
#5AD3D1
Choke from back
11
1
9
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
1 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    0 (0%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (100%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

#214eb8
Triangle kimura
100
1
1
(100%) SUBMISSION

Matheus Lima Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
33814Leonardo MarioLeonardo MarioLTriangle kimuraGrand Slam RJ62KGF2022
32740Allan TeixeiraWArmbarBelem Pro62KG4F2022
32741Matheus SilvaWPts: 5x2Belem Pro62KGSF2022
32742Jose NetoWPts: 6x4Belem Pro62KGF2022
33802Jorge NakamuraWTriangle armlockGrand Slam RJ62KGR12022
33808Jean GomesWChoke from backGrand Slam RJ62KG4F2022
33812Jhonathan Ang.WPts: 6x3Grand Slam RJ62KGSF2022
35558Gabriel MachadoWArmbarSouth American70KGR12022
35562Bernardo OliveiraWArmbarSouth American70KG4F2022
35564Joao OliveiraWArmbarSouth American70KGSF2022
35566Artur OliveiraWArmbarSouth American70KGF2022
36464Carlos GeovaniWArmbarBrasilia Open70KGSF2022
36466Marcos FroedeWArmbarBrasilia Open70KGF2022
