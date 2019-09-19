Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

Valdir Araújo “BB Monstro”

Valdir Araújo Junior, often referenced as BB Monstro (which means Baby Monster in Portuguese), is a well-known grappler and former professional mixed martial arts (MMA) cage fighter, who competed in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 21) in 2015 and Bellator MMA. In grappling, BB Monster has a black belt in judo and jiu-jitsu – awarded by Daniel Valverde, with important medals to his credit, including at several ADCC Brazilian Trials podium placements. Competitively Valdir Araújo has represented a range of teams, including Masters MMA, Blackzillians, Blackhouse and Fight Sports.

BB Monster Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Valdir Araújo de Lima Junior

Nickname: Araújo is commonly mentioned as “Baby Monster” or BB Monster, in Portuguese BB Monstro. The nickname was given by a senior teammate of Valdir named Fabio Dória, in Brazil, when Araújo first started training BJJ at the age of 12. At the time Valdir was very big and athletic for his age and used all his physical prowess when rolling. His physicality combined with his age earned him the name Baby Monster, which would be shortened to BB Monster.

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Reyson Gracie > Osvaldo Alves > Daniel Valverde > Valdir Araújo Jr.

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Open (2009)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2017)
  • 2nd Place ADCC São Paulo Trials (2017 / 2019)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championship NoGi (2016)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals NoGi (2016)
  • 3rd Place ADCC Rio de Janeiro Trials (2017)

Favorite Position/Technique: Kataguruma

Weight Division: Peso Pesado (94,30 kg / 175.0 lbs)

Team/Association: Fight Sports

Valdir Araújo Biography

Valdir Araújo was born on December 14, 1984, in Gama, Brasilia – Brazil, moving to one the state of Bahia as a child.

Throughout his childhood, Valdir Araújo was always involved in sports, practicing swimming and capoeira for years, as well as football (soccer), the latter at a high competitive level prior to him focussing on a martial arts career.

Valdir was introduced to jiu-jitsu by Helio Moura, a well known Bahia black belt. The relationship between the two came to fruition after Araújos’ father – a successful entrepreneur, sponsored Helio for a few jiu-jitsu events. Sometime after this exchange, Moura bumped into 12-year-old Valdir at the beach and recognizing the youngster, cordially invited him to train at his gym. After the very first class, in December 1998, Araújo realized grappling was something he wanted to pursue.

Only a few months into Araújo’s training, Helio Moura moved from Bahia, leaving Valdir without a tutor. In a search for Moura’s successor, BB Monster discovered Daniel Valverde’s gym – a popular judoka and BJJ black belt, with whom Araújo remained from white to black belt, the latter a rank attributed by coach Daniel in 2007.

In 2001, after coach Daniel Valverde moved to the United States to form an alliance with Rodrigo Nogueira, Valdir decided to go out and seek an adventure of his own, spending the following year in the state of São Paulo training and competing exclusively in judo, earning his brown belt in the Japanese art of throwing with 1 year of training. His love for judo would have him returning to the sport numerous times, including extended periods training with Flamengo’s famous judo club in Rio de Janeiro, earning his black belt in this Olympic combat sport in 2006.

In late 2008 Daniel Valverde joined Rodrigo Minotauro’s coaching staff for The Ultimate Fighter: Team Nogueira vs. Team Mir reality TV/MMA show. To cover his gym’s classes, considering he would be relocating to Las Vegas for the shooting of the series, Valverde called on BB Monster. Valdir moved to the United States to cover the classes and taking full advantage of the multiple disciplines at his disposal in the US, he started adding striking to his training, quickly joining the world of MMA.

Valdir Araújo kept a busy schedule inside the cage for the next few years, joining the famous Blackzillians MMA team in 2015 to further his cage fighting career, a move that earned him a spot in the Ultimate Fighter (TUF 21) – American Top Team vs. Blackzilians, going 1-1 in the show.

After the death of Glenn Robinson, the founder of Blackzillians, the team was dispersed and Araújo made a more vehement comeback to the grappling world, earning important medals while training and representing the Fight Sports Academy of Florida, US.

Valdir Araujo Grappling Record

26 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    20 (77%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    4 (15%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (4%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

4 SUBMISSIONS WINS

23 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    15 (65%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (4%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    1 (4%)
  • BY DECISION
    6 (26%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

1 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Valdir Araujo Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
2087Jeff MonsonLReferee DecisionCopa Atlantica NGABSF2009
6246Ezra LenonLGuillotineFIVE NAICABSRR2014
6252Joao AssisJoao AssisLPointsFIVE NAICABSRR2014
10172Arnaldo MaidanaArnaldo MaidanaLPointsAmerican NG Nats91KGF2016
10175Eliot KellyEliot KellyLPts: 2x0American NG NatsABSSF2016
10873C. NegromonteC. NegromonteLReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds85KGSF2016
11633Murilo SantanaMurilo SantanaLPts: 2x0ADCC SP Trials88KGF2017
11681Patrick GaudioPatrick GaudioLReferee DecisionADCC RJ88KGSF2017
11975Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 6x2Grand Slam LDN94KG4F2017
12834DJ JacksonDJ JacksonLPointsMiami Spring OpenABSSF2017
12919Bernardo FariaBernardo FariaLPts: 16x0World Champ.ABS8F2017
13046Rodrigo FajardoRodrigo FajardoLPts: 0x0, AdvWorld Champ.88KGR12017
13198Lucas RochaLucas RochaLPointsAmerican NG Nats85KGSF2017
13206Dany GerardDany GerardLPointsAmerican NG NatsABSR12017
13241Lucas BarbosaLucas BarbosaLPts: 2x0American Nats88KGF2017
13259Dany GerardDany GerardLN/AAmerican NatsABS4F2017
18321Kit DaleKit DaleLReferee DecisionNoGi Worlds85KGR22018
18374Thiago SaThiago SaLReferee DecisionNoGi WorldsABSR22018
18416Ricardo RezendeRicardo RezendeLPointsSubStarsABSRR2018
19343Gabriel AlmeidaGabriel AlmeidaLReferee DecisionADCC SP Trials88KGF2019
19362Felipe PenaFelipe PenaLPts: 2x1Kasai 593KGRR2019
19364Aaron JohnsonAaron JohnsonD---Kasai 593KGRR2019
19367Jackson SousaJackson SousaLPts: 5x1Kasai 593KGRR2019
20497M. LutesLPts: 6x3KASAI SS Florida88KGSPF2019
1844N/AWPointsEuropean Open94KG4F2008
1845Marcelo BernardoWPointsEuropean Open94KGSF2008
1846Renato MoraesWPointsEuropean Open94KGF2008
2088Ian McPhersonIan McPhersonWArmbarCopa Atlantica94KGN/A2009
2089Alexandre CeconiAlexandre CeconiWPts: 2x0Copa Atlantica94KGF2009
6244Dan HorbbuckleWPointsFIVE NAICABSRR2014
6247N/AWKneebarFIVE NAICABSRR2014
6249N/AWPointsFIVE NAICABSRR2014
10171Daniel HamptonWPointsAmerican NG Nats91KGSF2016
10173N/AWPointsAmerican NG NatsABS4F2016
11627N/AWPointsADCC SP Trials88KGR12017
11629N/AWPointsADCC SP Trials88KG4F2017
11631C. NegromonteC. NegromonteWReferee DecisionADCC SP Trials88KGSF2017
11674N/AWInside heel hookADCC RJ88KGR12017
11675Thiago SaThiago SaWPts: 2x0ADCC RJ88KGR22017
11680N/AWPts: 2x0ADCC RJ88KG4F2017
12831N/AWPointsMiami Spring OpenABS4F2017
12908Pedro PalharesWPts: 2x0World Champ.ABSR12017
13238N/AWPointsAmerican Nats88KG4F2017
17571Marcos MacielWHeel hookF2W Pro 8985KGSPF2018
18310Ezra LenonWAdvNoGi Worlds85KGR12018
19334N/AWPointsADCC SP Trials88KGR12019
19336N/AWPointsADCC SP Trials88KGR22019
19338N/AWPointsADCC SP Trials88KGR32019
19341T. VicenteWPointsADCC SP Trials88KGSF2019
20506Jose LaguerWPointsJitz King77KGSPF2019

 

