Owen Jones is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete from England, UK, who broke out on the pro-grappling circuit in 2023 after his win at the ADCC European Qualifier in the 66-kilo / 145.5 lb as a purple belt, later earning a 4th Place at the main ADCC tournament (2024). A member of the Apex Jiu-Jitsu Academy in North London, Jones has also worked with other well-known clubs such as B-Team (Austin, TX, USA) and Los Bandidos (London, UK).

Owen Jones Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Owen Anthony Jones

Nickname: N/A

Main Achievements (Professional):

1st Place ADCC EU Trials (2023)

1st Place AIGA Qualifiers (2024)

4th Place ADCC (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF European Championship NOGI (2022 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2022 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF European Championship (2022 blue)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

2nd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2021*)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Reverse Closed Guard

Weight Division: Peso Pena (70,00 kg / 154.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Apex JJ

Owen Jones Biography

Owen Jones was born on July 2004, in London, England, United Kingdom.

Growing up, Owen was a keen sports player with rugby being the activity he pursued the hardest and where he was most proficient. From age 7, Jones played for his school and Club Rugby for the London Welsh team from the Scrum-Half position (9).

Martial arts appeared in Owen Jones’ life by way of his sister, who was diagnosed with ADHD when the South Londoner was in his early teens. As a way to deal with the disorder, Owen’s parents opted to sign her up for jiu-jitsu classes at a local club, and Owen joined as well for moral support. It was October 2017 and he was 13 at the time.

Although initially only training to support his sister, jiu-jitsu quickly took over the main role in his sporting activities. By age 15, Owen opted to quit rugby to focus solely on his grappling skills.

Although Owen trained with many workgroups while climbing the ranks of the sport, including B-Team in the USA and Los Bandidos in the UK, he consistently stated his loyalty to his longtime instructor David Cartwright-Khoza, founder of Apex Jiu-Jitsu.

NOTE REGARDING OWEN JONES’ RECORD

Traditionally, BJJ Heroes only accounted for black belt records as they signify an athlete’s entry into our sport’s elite ranks. Jones, however, is a special case as he has been competing in the pro-grappling circuit since he was a purple belt. This has left BJJ Heroes with a delicate predicament of defining when to start accounting for the young prodigy’s match records.

Considering how far Owen got to the ADCC World Championship podium when he competed as a purple belt in 2024, and his performances in professional leagues like AIGA early in his career, we have decided to add his matches before his official pro rank of black belt in a few professional shows of a higher standard to his record. Our readers should keep this in mind when addressing his career.