Leonardo Souza Oliveira is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, and a black belt under Pedro Maia, who also worked extensively with Rodolfo Sales in Brazil’s Distrito Federal. Although an accomplished athlete during his colored belt career, Leonardo Souza Oliveira became a fan favorite after his gold medal run at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Championship of 2025, where – despite his underdog status – Souza won all his matches via submission.

Leonardo Souza Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leonardo Souza Oliveira

Nickname: Souza is often referenced as “Leleu / Leleo,” an endearing Brazilian way of saying Leonardo.

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)

2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 / 2024 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 / 2019)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: We Flow

Leonardo Souza Oliveira Biography

Leonardo Souza Oliveira was born on February 06, 2022, in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, and grew up in Riacho Fundo II, an administrative region in the Federal District.

The love for martial arts was embedded in Leleo when he was a child, starting with karate – a sport in which he briefly competed – and later jiu-jitsu, around his pre-teens (11-12). His competitive nature drove him to his first BJJ tournament experience when he was 13, and instilled in the young Brasília native the love for this sport.

Rodolfo Sales handled Souza Oliveira’s tuition at one of the region’s most traditional workgroups, the Constrictor Team, built by the legendary Athaide Junior. As a teenager, Leonardo displayed the athleticism to succeed in the sport at the highest level, but this talent also drove him to complacency. That changed when he lost to Anderson Duarte at the Goiânia state tournament, a loss that made the (then) 15yo realize he needed to live like an athlete to succeed at the highest level.

As a brown belt, Leonardo Souza Oliveira joined team We Flow, led by Pedro Maia. A squad associated with the Ribeiro Team, where he received his black belt on November 10, 2023.