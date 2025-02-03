Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
Leonardo Souza Oliveira

Leonardo Souza Oliveira is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, and a black belt under Pedro Maia, who also worked extensively with Rodolfo Sales in Brazil’s Distrito Federal. Although an accomplished athlete during his colored belt career, Leonardo Souza Oliveira became a fan favorite after his gold medal run at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Championship of 2025, where – despite his underdog status – Souza won all his matches via submission.

Leonardo Souza Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Leonardo Souza Oliveira

Nickname: Souza is often referenced as “Leleu / Leleo,” an endearing Brazilian way of saying Leonardo.

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)
  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 / 2024 brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 / 2019)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)

Team/Association: We Flow

Leonardo Souza Oliveira Biography

Leonardo Souza Oliveira was born on February 06, 2022, in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, and grew up in Riacho Fundo II, an administrative region in the Federal District.

The love for martial arts was embedded in Leleo when he was a child, starting with karate – a sport in which he briefly competed – and later jiu-jitsu, around his pre-teens (11-12). His competitive nature drove him to his first BJJ tournament experience when he was 13, and instilled in the young Brasília native the love for this sport.

Rodolfo Sales handled Souza Oliveira’s tuition at one of the region’s most traditional workgroups, the Constrictor Team, built by the legendary Athaide Junior. As a teenager, Leonardo displayed the athleticism to succeed in the sport at the highest level, but this talent also drove him to complacency. That changed when he lost to Anderson Duarte at the Goiânia state tournament, a loss that made the (then) 15yo realize he needed to live like an athlete to succeed at the highest level.

As a brown belt, Leonardo Souza Oliveira joined team We Flow, led by Pedro Maia. A squad associated with the Ribeiro Team, where he received his black belt on November 10, 2023.

Leonardo Oliveira Grappling Record

25 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    2 (8%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    22 (88%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    1 (4%)

22 SUBMISSIONS WINS

22
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
7 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (57%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    3 (43%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    0 (0%)
  • BY DECISION
    0 (0%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

0 SUBMISSION LOSSES

Leonardo Oliveira Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
45677Vinicius PereiraVinicius PereiraLPts: 2x0Brasilia Open76KGF2023
46146Jadson AraujoLPts: 0x0, AdvRio SMO76KGSF2024
47599Victor NithaelVictor NithaelLPts: 2x2, AdvCuritiba Open76KGSF2024
49993Alexandre JesusAlexandre JesusLPts: 5x0Salvador FOABS8F2024
50414Luiz PauloLuiz PauloLPts: 4x0World Champ.76KG4F2024
51058Danilo MoreiraDanilo MoreiraLPts: 6x4American Nats76KGF2024
55787Wesley FelixLPts: 0x0, AdvBrasilia OpenABS4F2024
45674Julio ArantesWVerbal tapBrasilia Open76KG4F2023
45675Evandro BrandaoWTriangleBrasilia Open76KGSF2023
46144Breno AndradeWChoke from backRio SMO76KG4F2024
47589Enrique ChalujaWChoke from backCuritiba Open76KGR12024
47596Jadson AraujoWTriangleCuritiba Open76KG4F2024
49956Lucas PimentelWPaper cutter chokeSalvador FO76KG4F2024
49957Rayan AlexanderWClock chokeSalvador FO76KGSF2024
49959Mike JesusWChoke from backSalvador FO76KGF2024
49985Iago LoboWArmbarSalvador FOABSR12024
50154Luis EduhardoWCanto chokeFloripa FO76KG4F2024
50156Iranslav NeoralWPaper cutter chokeFloripa FO76KGSF2024
50157Sandrey SilvaWPts: 2x0Floripa FO76KGF2024
51053Davi LorettoWArmbarAmerican Nats76KG4F2024
51057Rafael CamposWPts: 13x0American Nats76KGSF2024
54009Thiago SaboiaThiago SaboiaWDQBJJ Clubes 280KGSPF2024
54328Rickson BorgesWTriangleRio SPO76KG4F2024
54331Arthur CarvalhaesWArmbarRio SPO76KGSF2024
54332Gabriel CoelhoWTriangleRio SPO76KGF2024
55739Gustavo BarbosaWArmbarBrasilia Open76KG4F2024
55741Eduardo JunioWTarikoplataBrasilia Open76KGSF2024
55743Guilherme SilvaWGuillotineBrasilia Open76KGF2024
56515Leonardo CruzWTriangleEuropean Open76KGR12025
56526Jaeyoung LeeWGuillotineEuropean Open76KG4F2025
56528Thiago SaboiaThiago SaboiaWTriangleEuropean Open76KGSF2025
56529Lucas ProtasioLucas ProtasioWChokeEuropean Open76KGF2025
