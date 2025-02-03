Leonardo Souza Oliveira is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete, and a black belt under Pedro Maia, who also worked extensively with Rodolfo Sales in Brazil’s Distrito Federal. Although an accomplished athlete during his colored belt career, Leonardo Souza Oliveira became a fan favorite after his gold medal run at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Championship of 2025, where – despite his underdog status – Souza won all his matches via submission.
Leonardo Souza Jiu-Jitsu
Full Name: Leonardo Souza Oliveira
Nickname: Souza is often referenced as “Leleu / Leleo,” an endearing Brazilian way of saying Leonardo.
Main Achievements:
- 1st Place IBJJF European Championship (2025)
- 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2024)
Main Achievements (Colored Belts):
- 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2023 brown)
- 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals (2023 / 2024 brown)
Main Achievements (Juvenile):
- 3rd Place CBJJ Brazilian Nationals NOGI (2018 / 2019)
* Absolute
** Weight and absolute
Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle
Weight Division: Peso Leve (76,00 kg / 168.0 lbs)
Team/Association: We Flow
Leonardo Souza Oliveira Biography
Leonardo Souza Oliveira was born on February 06, 2022, in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, and grew up in Riacho Fundo II, an administrative region in the Federal District.
The love for martial arts was embedded in Leleo when he was a child, starting with karate – a sport in which he briefly competed – and later jiu-jitsu, around his pre-teens (11-12). His competitive nature drove him to his first BJJ tournament experience when he was 13, and instilled in the young Brasília native the love for this sport.
Rodolfo Sales handled Souza Oliveira’s tuition at one of the region’s most traditional workgroups, the Constrictor Team, built by the legendary Athaide Junior. As a teenager, Leonardo displayed the athleticism to succeed in the sport at the highest level, but this talent also drove him to complacency. That changed when he lost to Anderson Duarte at the Goiânia state tournament, a loss that made the (then) 15yo realize he needed to live like an athlete to succeed at the highest level.
As a brown belt, Leonardo Souza Oliveira joined team We Flow, led by Pedro Maia. A squad associated with the Ribeiro Team, where he received his black belt on November 10, 2023.
Leonardo Oliveira Grappling Record
-
BY POINTS
2 (8%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
0 (0%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
22 (88%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
1 (4%)
22 SUBMISSIONS WINS
-
BY POINTS
4 (57%)
-
BY ADVANTAGES
3 (43%)
-
BY SUBMISSION
0 (0%)
-
BY DECISION
0 (0%)
-
BY PENALTIES
0 (0%)
- BY DQ
0 (0%)
0 SUBMISSION LOSSES
Leonardo Oliveira Fight History
|ID
|Opponent
|W/L
|Method
|Competition
|Weight
|Stage
|Year
|45677
|Vinicius PereiraVinicius Pereira
|L
|Pts: 2x0
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|F
|2023
|46146
|Jadson Araujo
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Rio SMO
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|47599
|Victor NithaelVictor Nithael
|L
|Pts: 2x2, Adv
|Curitiba Open
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|49993
|Alexandre JesusAlexandre Jesus
|L
|Pts: 5x0
|Salvador FO
|ABS
|8F
|2024
|50414
|Luiz PauloLuiz Paulo
|L
|Pts: 4x0
|World Champ.
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|51058
|Danilo MoreiraDanilo Moreira
|L
|Pts: 6x4
|American Nats
|76KG
|F
|2024
|55787
|Wesley Felix
|L
|Pts: 0x0, Adv
|Brasilia Open
|ABS
|4F
|2024
|45674
|Julio Arantes
|W
|Verbal tap
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|4F
|2023
|45675
|Evandro Brandao
|W
|Triangle
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|SF
|2023
|46144
|Breno Andrade
|W
|Choke from back
|Rio SMO
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|47589
|Enrique Chaluja
|W
|Choke from back
|Curitiba Open
|76KG
|R1
|2024
|47596
|Jadson Araujo
|W
|Triangle
|Curitiba Open
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|49956
|Lucas Pimentel
|W
|Paper cutter choke
|Salvador FO
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|49957
|Rayan Alexander
|W
|Clock choke
|Salvador FO
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|49959
|Mike Jesus
|W
|Choke from back
|Salvador FO
|76KG
|F
|2024
|49985
|Iago Lobo
|W
|Armbar
|Salvador FO
|ABS
|R1
|2024
|50154
|Luis Eduhardo
|W
|Canto choke
|Floripa FO
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|50156
|Iranslav Neoral
|W
|Paper cutter choke
|Floripa FO
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|50157
|Sandrey Silva
|W
|Pts: 2x0
|Floripa FO
|76KG
|F
|2024
|51053
|Davi Loretto
|W
|Armbar
|American Nats
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|51057
|Rafael Campos
|W
|Pts: 13x0
|American Nats
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|54009
|Thiago SaboiaThiago Saboia
|W
|DQ
|BJJ Clubes 2
|80KG
|SPF
|2024
|54328
|Rickson Borges
|W
|Triangle
|Rio SPO
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|54331
|Arthur Carvalhaes
|W
|Armbar
|Rio SPO
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|54332
|Gabriel Coelho
|W
|Triangle
|Rio SPO
|76KG
|F
|2024
|55739
|Gustavo Barbosa
|W
|Armbar
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|4F
|2024
|55741
|Eduardo Junio
|W
|Tarikoplata
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|SF
|2024
|55743
|Guilherme Silva
|W
|Guillotine
|Brasilia Open
|76KG
|F
|2024
|56515
|Leonardo Cruz
|W
|Triangle
|European Open
|76KG
|R1
|2025
|56526
|Jaeyoung Lee
|W
|Guillotine
|European Open
|76KG
|4F
|2025
|56528
|Thiago SaboiaThiago Saboia
|W
|Triangle
|European Open
|76KG
|SF
|2025
|56529
|Lucas ProtasioLucas Protasio
|W
|Choke
|European Open
|76KG
|F
|2025