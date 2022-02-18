Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Team History, Fighter Stats, Biographies and News

BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
BJJ Fighter Database

Sean Roberts

BJJ Heroes,
753 0
B Team Instructional

Sean Roberts is a jiu-jitsu black belt and founder of the Sektor BJJ Academy in Chino, California. During his climb to the black belt rank, Roberts became widely recognized as one of the leading American grapplers of his generation, a reputation cemented by Sean’s performances in Lloyd Irvin’s BJJ Kumite brown belt tournament back in 2013. Prior to launching his own team (Sektor), Roberts worked with a variety of revered coaches such as Ralph Gracie, Kurt Osiander, and Lucas Leite.

Sean Roberts Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Sean Roberts

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Carlos Gracie Jr. > Ralph Gracie > Sean Roberts

Main Achievements:

  • 1st Place UFC Expo/Grapplers Quest (2014**)
  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2018)
  • 1st Place SJJIF World Cup (2014**)
  • 1st Place Guatemala Open (2015)
  • 2nd Place FIVE Super League (2015)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

  • 2nd Place IBJJF World Championships (2008 blue)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championships (2010 purple)
  • 2nd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2008 purple, 2010/2011* brown)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF World Championships (2010 purple)
  • 3rd Place IBJJF American Nationals (2010* brown)

Main Achievements (Juvenile):

  • 1st Place IBJJF American Nationals (2006)

Favorite Position/Technique: Triangle

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg / 181.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Sektor BJJ.

Sean Roberts Biography

Sean Roberts was born on October 27, 1989, in California where he grew up. More specifically in Southern California.

Drawn to martial arts from an early age, Roberts started his path in combat-related activities through karate, as a child, which he practiced for a short while. His desire to step on the mats once again returned as Roberts reached his teenage years. Although still a believer of karate, he was dissuaded to pursue the Japanese-striking art by his father, who was a fan of the early UFC events and believed the Gracie family’s style of fighting was better suited for Sean.

After being shown a few tapes of the first two UFC tournaments won by Royce Gracie, Roberts was convinced he wanted to give jiu-jitsu a try. This led 15-year-old Sean to Brad Jackson’s academy, a Ralph Gracie Team affiliate in Orange County.

Training at the Ralph Gracie Academy (OC) Roberts earned his blue belt (from Eduardo Fraga) and Purple belt (from Brad Jackson and Bruno Paulista) while gaining the reputation of being one of the region’s rising grappling stars, particularly after his silver medal at the IBJJF World Championships as a blue belt (2008).

After his initial success, Roberts started visiting the team’s headquarters in San Francisco where he trained with a bigger, more competition-oriented workgroup, under the tutelage of Ralph Gracie and Kurt Osiander, eventually moving to northern California city as a purple belt in 2010.

Through his continuous good results, Roberts earned his brown and black belts from the hands of Ralph Gracie, the latter earned in March 2013.

After 4 years in San Franciso, Sean Roberts returned to his base in the southern part of the state but was forced to change teams due to the lack of competitive sparring in the area under the Ralph Gracie Academy banner. For that reason, Roberts opted to join Lucas Leite‘s gym in La Habra, California, an academy affiliated with Checkmat. A decision that was made with the full approval of Gracie.

After settling in Southern California, Sean Roberts decided to open his own gym named Sektor BJJ in Chino, CA.

Sean Roberts Grappling Record

22 WINS
  • BY POINTS
    9 (41%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    1 (5%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    11 (50%)
  • BY DECISION
    1 (5%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

11 SUBMISSIONS WINS

#214eb8
Triangle
36
4
#86e620
Bow and arrow
18
2
#5AD3D1
Armbar
18
2
#d1212a
RNC
9
1
#fad11b
Cross choke
9
1
#f58822
Calf slicer
9
1
11
(100%) SUBMISSIONS
9 LOSSES
  • BY POINTS
    4 (44%)
  • BY ADVANTAGES
    0 (0%)
  • BY SUBMISSION
    3 (33%)
  • BY DECISION
    2 (22%)
  • BY PENALTIES
    0 (0%)
  • BY DQ
    0 (0%)

3 SUBMISSIONS LOSSES

#214eb8
Mounted X choke
33
1
#86e620
Choke from back
33
1
#5AD3D1
Triangle
33
1
3
(100%) SUBMISSIONS

Sean Roberts Fight History

ID Opponent W/L Method Competition Weight Stage Year
4584Leandro LoLeandro LoLMounted X chokePan American82KGR22013
4935Vitor OliveiraVitor OliveiraLPointsAmerican Nats82KGF2013
5270Zak MaxwellZak MaxwellD---Metamoris 3ABSSPF2014
5462Tanner RiceTanner RiceLPointsFIVE Cali. 282KGSF2014
5708Rodolfo VieiraRodolfo VieiraLChoke from backWorld Champ.ABSR32014
5808Leandro LoLeandro LoLPts: 6x0World Champ.82KGRDS2014
6822Fabio PulitaLPts: 7x2Pan American82KGR12015
8086Jonathan SatavaJonathan SatavaLReferee DecisionGT OpenO76KGF2015
11272John CombsJohn CombsLReferee Decision5 Super League77KGSF2016
11903Keenan CorneliusKeenan CorneliusLTriangleJJ NetABSSPF2017
4494Moses BacaWPointsGracie OpenN/ASPF2013
4495Igor PontesWTriangleKO FinisherN/ASF2013
4496Stephan GoyneWBow and arrowKO FinisherN/AF2013
4497Marco LealWArmbarBest GrapplingN/ASPF2013
4576Carlos RibeiroWBow and arrowPan American82KGR12013
5276Alejandro PerezWPointsCamarillo SPFN/ASPF2014
5277Andrew RammWRNCUFC Expo82KGSF2014
5278Rafael domingosWCross chokeUFC Expo82KGF2014
5279Garry TononGarry TononWPointsUFC ExpoABSSF2014
5280Thiago ReinaldoWAdvUFC ExpoABSF2014
5281Nicollas WelkerWPointsCopa PacificaN/ASPF2014
5698Choi ChoiWPointsWorld Champ.ABSR22014
6332J. ReichenbackWArmbarSJJIF Worlds82KGSF2014
6333Antonio AntonioliWCalf slicerSJJIF Worlds82KGF2014
6334Alexander KalaweWTriangleSJJIF WorldsABSSF2014
6335Paul SchonWPointsSJJIF WorldsABSF2014
8081Magid HageWPointsGT OpenABSSPF2015
8082Jean LimaWTriangleGT OpenO76KGSF2015
11268Michael LieraMichael LieraWReferee Decision5 Super League77KG4F2016
16697Bruno CapacWPointsAmerican Nat.82KG4F2018
16698Hugo ValdemarWPointsAmerican Nat.82KGSF2018
16699Ben HendersonWTriangleAmerican Nat.82KGF2018
Bernardo Faria BJJ Foundations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scramble Fightwear
Tatami Fightwear
JT Torres Instructional
John Danaher Instructional
Dante Leon Instructional
BJJ Fanatics Instructionals
© Copyright 2014. BJJ Heroes
tag....