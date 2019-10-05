Rodrigo Gracie is the son of jiu-jitsu master Reylson Gracie as well as one of the most distinguished members of the famous martial arts family, the Gracies. Competitively Rodrigo conquered the very first ADCC (Abu Dhabi Combat Club) World Championship, prior to heading his career towards mixed martial arts (MMA) where he made a name for himself fighting for the Japanese MMA organization – Pride FC. Rodrigo Gracie is often associated with the Renzo Gracie Academy as he trained extensively under his cousin Renzo at the famous New York City academy for most of his competitive career, having since formed his own association.

Rodrigo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Rodrigo Gracie

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Reylson Gracie > Rodrigo Gracie

Main Achievements:

1st Place ADCC World Champion (1998)

NAGA Superfight Winner (1999 / 2007)

Weight Division: Peso Médio (82,30 kg/181.5 lbs)

Favorite Position/Technique: Guillotine

Team/Association: Rodrigo Gracie Academy

Rodrigo Gracie Biography

Rodrigo Gracie was born on March 11, 1975, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Being the son of a jiu-jitsu master, Mr. Reylson Gracie, and born inside one of the greatest martial arts dynasties in the history of combat sports, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Rodrigo’s grappling journey started when he was still a toddler, keeping with his family’s tradition.

Learning how to grapple from the senior members of the Gracie Clan, between the United States and Brazil, Rodrigo reached the black belt rank by the age of 19, from the hands of his father. He spent much of his early black belt days in California, at Master Reylson Gracie’s gym, but soon chose a move to New York City, with the intent of sharpening his game by immersing himself in a more competition minded environment at his cousin – Renzo Gracie‘s academy.

Although haunted by a few bad injuries during that period, it was while training with Renzo and his students that Rodrigo picked up his most impressive athletic achievements, both in grappling and in mixed martial arts.

After his stint in New York, when he represented the Gracie Family in important events such as the ADCC (grappling) and Pride FC (MMA), Rodrigo returned to California where he opened his own gym while joining the Royce Gracie Association, a worldwide network of martial arts academies.