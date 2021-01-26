Vannessa Griffin is a jiu-jitsu black belt under Julius Park and a member of the Crazy 88 Academy, who often represents Team Lloyd Irvin in the sport’s international circuit. Griffin made waves in grappling during her colored belt career, a time when Vanessa conquered numerous titles of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) league such as the World, World No-Gi, Pan, Pan No-Gi, and European Championships.

Vannessa Griffin Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Vannessa Nancy Griffin

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Rickson Gracie > Jorge Pereira > Leo Dalla > Lloyd Irvin > Julius Park > Vanessa Griffin

Main Achievements:

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2020*)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2020)

Main Achievements (Colored Belts):

1st Place IBJJF World Championship (2015 blue, 2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF World Championship NOGI (2019 brown)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2015 blue, 2017 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2017 brown)

1st Place IBJJF European Open (2020 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2018 brown)

2nd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2016** purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championship (2016 purple, 2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship (2015* blue)

3rd Place IBJJF Pan Championship NOGI (2017*/2019 brown)

3rd Place IBJJF European Open (2020* brown)

F2W Brown Belt Welterweight Champion (2018)

* Absolute

** Weight and absolute

Favorite Position/Technique: Open Guard

Weight Division: Peso Médio (69,00 kg / 152.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Crazy 88 – Team Lloyd Irvin

Vanessa Griffin Biography

Vanessa Griffin was born on August 12, 1997, in Warwick, Rhode Island, USA, where she lived up until her 3rd birthday.

After her father passed away, Vanessa and her family moved out of RI, to neighboring Maryland State, testing a few different towns before settling in Elkridge, MD.

Although curious about sports, Vanessa didn’t pay too much attention to extra-curricular activities up until her tweens. At that point, in trying to find something to occupy her time, Griffin discovered the Crazy 88 Academy, which neighbored her residence, joining the gym’s jiu-jitsu class – with coach Jon Delbrugge

– at the age of 13.

At Crazy 88, Vanessa Griffin became one of coach Julius Park‘s top students, training on to a nearly full-time schedule from her yellow belt days onwards, while studying and helping with the team’s coaching program.

After a stellar career in the lower belt divisions, where Vanessa conquered the IBJJF World, World NOGI, Pan, Pan NOGI, and European Open titles, Griffin was promoted to black belt by coach Park. A promotion that came on June 20, 2020.