ADCX Returns This Saturday With Strong International Card Featuring Ffion, Espen, And More

Fireworks are expected this Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Paris as the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) event is hitting the French City of Lights. As in previous ADXC events, this one has been organized alongside AJP, the organization’s technical partner, and will feature fourteen bouts in its card.

Although stacked with many interesting matchups featuring European & international talent, ADXC4 will have in its co-main event matches its biggest draws as these will feature solid matchmaking for jiu-jitsu and no-gi enthusiasts, particularly with regards to Ffion Davies (77-14-0) x Morgan Black (23-4-0).

Morgan is an ADCC Trials winner and the last person to beat John Danaher’s prodigy, Helena Crevar, in competition while Ffion is one of the most decorated female athletes currently active in this sport, making this a superb match-up. Both like to wrestle and prefer to play top positions, so you should expect lots of standing action in this one.

Leonardo Mario (32-4-0) x Khaled Al Shehhi (21-4-0) should also be an entertaining bout. Despite being light featherweights, a weight class not often associated with fun jiu-jitsu, Mario and Shehhi have been a pleasure to watch on the AJP circuit over the past 12 months, so we can expect that trend to be maintained here.

The main event of ADCX 4 will feature two MMA stars, namely French UFC fighter Benoit Saint-Denis and fellow UFC cage fighter Marc Diakiese of Zaire, who resides in the UK, who should draw plenty of mixed martial arts fans onto the show, while European Berimbolo specialists Espen Mathiesen (61-23-2) and Leon Larman (49-23-1) will face off in this unusual ADXC setting, inside a cage.

ADXC 4 MAIN EVENT

Benoît “God of War” Saint Denis X Marc Diakiese (Grappling Bout)

Espen Mathiesen X Leon Larman (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)

ADXC 4 CO-MAIN EVENT

Ffion Davies vs Mo Black (Grappling Bout)

Leonardo Mario vs Khaled Al Shehhi (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)

OTHER MATCHES

Abdul-Kareem Al Sewady vs Amin Ayoub (Grappling Bout)

Cassio Silva vs Marko Oikarainen (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)

Narhiely de Jesus vs Elizabeth Mitrovic (Grappling Bout)

Magdalena Loska vs Nia Blackman (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)

Steven Ray vs Ibrahima Mane (Grappling Bout)

Florian Bayili vs Youness Bennouali (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)

Geo Martinez vs Nicolas Renier (Grappling Bout)

Luca Anacoreta vs Kalim Mastouri (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)

Alexander Alexandrov vs Kasper Larsen (Grappling Bout)

Shamma Al Kalbani vs Lina Grosset (Jiu-Jitsu Bout)