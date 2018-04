UAEJJF King of Mats Results, Big Upsets!

APRIL 24, 2018 Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates held the King of Mats, a jiu jitsu tournament designed to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the UAEJJF’s Abu Dhabi World Pro Championship.

To honor this event the UAEJJF invited some of the biggest names the tournament brought forward in its 10 year long existence, who battled against some of the new blood in the in the black belt division. Among the “old school” competitors were names such as Roberto Cyborg, André Galvão, Celso Vinicius, Tarsis Humphreys and many more.

Below are the results for the UAEJJF King of Mats tournament:

Lightweight Champion: Leonardo Saggioro

Middleweight Champion: Charles Negromonte

Heavyweight Champion: Alexander Tráns