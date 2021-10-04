Brazilian Nationals, Erich Munis Takes Double In Event Dominated By The New School

OCTOBER 04, 2021, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, witnessed the return of the country’s biggest and most prestigious tournament, the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) Brazilian National Championships, which, in Brazil operates under the CBJJ nomenclature and is mostly known by its Portuguese name, the Brasileiro de Jiu-Jitsu.

This year’s event had the added interest of being the first Brazilian Nationals since the COVID19 pandemic hit the world, therefore, the first Brasileiro since 2019. Although Brazil did not follow particularly stringent measures during this period, and the Rio de Janeiro, as well as the São Paulo competition circuits, maintained regular events year-round, the CBJJ opted not to hold the nationals during the height of the pandemic.

The tournament ran for 9 days, given the flocks of athletes who signed up to compete, which ended with a two-day adult black belt division showdown. The pro division. The black belts produced over 120 matches, which, as per usual, provided big upsets. Check out full analysis and results below.

MALE CHAMPIONS:

57KG Yuri Hendrex (Cicero Costha)

64KG Meyram Maquine (Dream Art)

70KG Fabricio Andrey (Fight Sports)

77KG Matheus Gabriel (Checkmat)

82KG Leonardo Lara (Almeida JJ)

88KG Maurício Oliveira (Dream Art)

94KG Gabriel Henrique (Alliance)

100KG Erich Munis (Dream Art)

+100KG Yatan Bueno (Dream Art)

OW Erich Munis (Dream Art)

FEMALE CHAMPIONS:

48KG Mariana Rolszt (Gracie Humaitá)

53KG Anna Rodrigues (Dream Art)

58KG Bianca Basílio (Almeida JJ)

64KG Luciane Silva (Checkmat)

69KG Ericka Almeida (Gracie Barra)

74KG Sabatha Lais (R1NG)

79KG Ingridd Alves (Guigo)

+79KG Yara Soares (Dream Art)

OW Gabrieli Pessanha (InFight)

NEW STARS EMERGING

Wallisson Oliveira:

Although he ended the event with a silver medal, few athletes made a bigger impression than Wallisson Oliveira of Guigo Jiu-Jitsu. The powerful middleweight was seen by many as the weakest link in the division’s “Bracket of Death”, a bracket that held some of the sport’s most proficient athletes. One by one, Oliveira took them down, starting with Yan Lucas – AKA “Pica-Pau” – the former Brazilian National (2018) and South American (2019) champ. Wallison had a stand-up war with the Six Blades athlete and took the victory on a referee decision.

After Yan, Wallison went up against the division’s front-runner. Dream Art’s Lucas Gualberto. Gualberto has a pretty impressive resume, having never been scored on in the IBJJF, and with only one loss as a black belt. Wallisson played a strategic game against Gualberto, not conceding an inch, taking a win by 3×1 in the advantages. From Lucas Gualberto, Wallisson went on to face one of Rio de Janeiro’s most prominent athletes, Guthierry Barbosa a 3x Copa Podio champion. Wallisson took Barbosa out via 4×2 points in another war.

Arriving at the final visibly diminished, energy wise, Oliveira faced one of São Paulo’s top grapplers, Almeida Jiu-Jitsu’s Leonardo Lara. Coming in very strong from the get-go, Lara was able to impose his game on Wallisson and take the win with a back choke.

Rider Zuchi:

Although we’ve been talking about this young man for over a year, this weekend’s performance still managed to catch a few off guard. Rider had a tremendous showing in the open-weight class, where he took second place with wins over Filipe Pimentel (choke from the back), Patrick Gaudio (decision), and Dimitrius Souza (kneebar) before losing his gold medal match to Erich Munis by two points. A very impressive performance for this talented super-heavyweight.

IS BRAZIL TOO SMALL FOR DREAM ART’S YOUNG GUNS?

With just one year on his black belt, Erich Munis is already showing signs that his home country is just not big enough to challenge his remarkable talent. The 23-year-old cruised at this year’s Brazilian Nationals, with a double gold performance and 6 epic matches.

In his weight class, Erich choked Paulo Otavio and cruised in his win over Vitor Chelloni (8×2 pts) going on to close the final with his former Alliance teammate Marcus Ribeiro. In the open weight, Munis beat one of Brazil’s rising ultra-heavyweights, Pedro “Bom-bom” on points, forced Erberth Santos to a verbal tap, had the Match-Of-The-Night with Henrique “Ceconi” Cardoso in the semi-finals, and beat Ride Zuchi in the final (4×2 pts).

Munis, currently, has only two losses on his record. Both coming via advantage. What we’ve said of Erich can also be said of the Dream Art’s latest acquisition, Meyram Maquiné. The former Guigo JJ athlete has completely torn apart the light-feather and featherweight division in Brazil, being undefeated in these weight classes. We have no doubt these young men are as close to being the future of jiu-jitsu as humanly possible at this point and hope to see them challenge on the international circuit very, very soon.

BLACK BELT DIVISION RESULTS

ADULT / MALE / ROOSTER WEIGHT

Semi-Finals

– Welerson Silva def. Aniel Bonifacio via 12×10 pts

– Yuri Hendrex def. Cleber Sousa via adv, 4×4 pts

Final:

– Yuri Hendrex def. Welerson Silva 6×2 pts

ADULT / MALE / LIGHT-FEATHER WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Meyram Maquine def. Jonas Lisboa via RNC

– Hiago George def. Leo Alves via Katagatame

Final:

– Meyram Maquine def. Hiago George via RNC

ADULT / MALE / FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Fabricio Andrey def. Samuel Nagai via 7×6 pts

– Daniel Amorim Junior def. Leo Saggioro via Modified Canto choke

Final:

– Fabricio Andrey def. Daniel Junior via RNC

ADULT / MALE / LIGHTWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Matheus Gabriel def. Natan Chueng via Armbar

– Sergio Soares def. Victor Nithael via 10×8 pts

Final:

– Matheus Gabriel def. Sergio Soares via Triangle

ADULT / MALE / MIDDLEWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Leonardo Lara def. Ygor Rodrigues via advantage, 0x0 pts

– Wallisson Oliveira def. Guthierry Barbosa via 4×2 pts

Final:

– Leonardo Lara def. Wallisson Oliveira via Choke from back

ADULT / MALE / MEDIUM-HEAVY WEIGHT



Semi-Finals:

– Mauricio Oliveira def. Leon Brito via 4×2 pts

– Marcos “Petcho” Martins def. Matheus Spirandeli via advantage, 0x0 pts

Final:

Mauricio Oliveira def. Marcos Martins via 2×0 pts

ADULT / MALE / HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Dimitrius Souza def. Isaque Bahiense via gentlemen’s agreement.

– Gabriel Henrique advanced as injured Patrick Gaudio could not compete.

Final:

– Gabriel Henrique and Dimitrius Souza closed the final for team Alliance.

ADULT / MALE / SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Erich Munis def. Vitor Chelloni via 8×2 pts

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Harryson Pereira via advantage, 0x0 pts

Final:

– Marcus Ribeiro def. Erich Munis via gentlemen’s agreement

ADULT / MALE / ULTRA-HEAVY WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Yatan Bueno def. Pedro Alex via 5×0 pts

– Wallace Costa advanced as injured Igor Schneider could not compete.

Final:

– Yatan Bueno def. Wallace Costa via 3×0 pts

ADULT / MALE / OPEN WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Rider Zuchi def. Dimitrius Souza via Kneebar

– Erich Munis def. Henrique Cardoso via 9×4 pts

Final:

– Erich Munis def. Rider Zuchi via 4×2 pts

ADULT / FEMALE / ROOSTER WEIGHT

Semi-Finals (3 person bracket):

– Jessica Caroline def. Amber Freitas

– Mariana Rolszt def. Amber Freitas

Final:

– Mariana Rolszt def. Jessica Caroline via advantage, 0x0 pts

ADULT / FEMALE / LIGHT-FEATHER WEIGHT

Final (2 person bracket):

– Anna Rodrigues def. Rayanne Santos via scissor choke

ADULT / FEMALE / FEATHERWEIGHT

Semi-Finals (3 person bracket):

– Bianca Basilio def. Dyna Sena via DQ (uncombative)

Final:

– Bianca Basilio def. Swanny Batista via scissor choke

ADULT / FEMALE / LIGHTWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Luciane Silva def. Natalia Zumba

– Michelle Olivera def. Lauriane Clarice

Final:

– Luciane Silva def. Michelle Olivera via 13×0 pts

ADULT / FEMALE / MIDDLEWEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Ericka Almeida def. Ana Brandao

– Ershirley Granja def. Ludimira Araujo

Final:

– Ericka Almeida def. Ershirley Granja via triangle-armbar

ADULT / FEMALE / MEDIUM-HEAVY WEIGHT

Semi-Finals:

– Izadora Cristina def. Glaucia Libanio

– Sabatha Lais def. Raiane Santos via Katagatame

Final:

– Sabatha Lais def. Izadora Cristina via Choke from the back

ADULT / FEMALE / HEAVY WEIGHT

Semi-Finals (3 person bracket):

– Ingridd Alves Juliana Araujo via Triangle

Final:

– Graciele Carvalho and Ingridd closed the final for team Guigo.

ADULT / FEMALE / SUPER-HEAVYWEIGHT

Semi-Finals (3 person bracket):

– Yara Soares def. Joaquina Bonfim via Reverse triangle

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Joaquina Bonfim via Armbar

Final:

– Yara Soares def. Gabrieli Pessanha via 6×4 pts

ADULT / FEMALE / OPEN WEIGHT

Semi-Finals (3 person bracket):

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Sabatha Lais via Choke from back

– Yara Soares def. Graciele Fava via Choke from the back

Final:

– Gabrieli Pessanha def. Yara Soares via injury