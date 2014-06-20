MARCH 09, 2019 – One of the prime professional jiu-jitsu promotions, Polaris Invitational has thrived on consistently pushing the boundaries of our sport, be that through branding, match-making, broadcasting and now by bringing online gambling to BJJ.

One of the topics most debated behind the scenes of grappling has been the lack of recognition by the best-known betting agencies, that issue seems to have taken a giant step forward as revealed by a Polaris Invitational press release last night. More details below:

– For the first time in Polaris Grappling history, betting odds will be offered on Polaris 9, the World’s Most Exciting Pro Jiu Jitsu Event, taking place at the O2 Arena in London, England. MyBookie.ag oddsmaker David Strauss was attracted to the event, given the growing popularity of Mixed Martial Arts and the disciplines contained within.

“Being able to secure a deal with UFC Fight Pass was a big step forward for the Polaris Grappling League” said Strauss. “It brought their event to our attention and that of many other fight fans. It only made sense to offer betting on this growing MMA discipline.” The headline fight features former UFC fighter Jake Shields going up against rising Bellator star Rafael Lovato Jr.

“I expect Shields will take most of the action given his name recognition, but should they look at Rafael’s 9-0 record as a professional fighter, they may quickly realize the -180 price on MyBookie.ag is too good to be true.“

The first event offered by MyBookie.ag, Polaris 9, take place on March 15th, 2019 at The Indigo at the O2 Arena in London. The card features 8 preliminary bouts with 6 more on the Main Card that will carry betting options.

Oddsmakers at MyBookie.ag posted the following odds for Polaris 9: Polaris 9 Betting Odds:

Jake Shields (+150) vs Rafael Lovato Jr (-180)

Ffion Davis (+110) vs Gezary Matuda (-140)

Ross Nicholls (+105) vs Vagner Rocha (-135)

Tom Halpin (-200) vs Ethan Crelinsten (+160)

Santeri Lilius (+145) vs Eduardo “Teta” Rios (-175)

Darragh O’Conaill (-150) vs Mike Perez (+120)

For more details visit www.MyBookie.ag