F2W 160 Results, Tackett and Combs Put On A Show In Miami

JANUARY 18, 2021, the wait was finally over this weekend as we had the pleasure of witnessing the return of Fight 2 Win with their 160th event, our sport’s most active professional promotion.

The event headlined two of America’s most exciting grapplers, John Combs (Studio 84) and William Tackett (Brazilian Fight Factory), with plenty of other exciting clashes on the card, including the Gracie Barra’s powerhouse Pedro Marinho, who faced Checkmat’s berserker Gabriel Almeida as well as the return of Junny Ocasio, the promotion’s bantamweight champ.

29 Recorded Adult BJJ Matches 10 submissions (34% sub rate)

12 Gi Matches: 5 submissions (42% sub rate)

17 No-Gi Matches: 5 submissions (29% sub rate)

TACKETT VS COMBS

When a promoter adds William or John to their card, he is guaranteed excitement and as expected, these two middleweights left it all on the mat. This was a back and forth match filled with nail-biting moments that could have gone either way and – if there was such an option on the table – should be laid out as a draw. Without a doubt one of the matches of the night.

Tackett played from the bottom, a smart strategy against the former wrestler, Combs, using his guard to attack the legs of John. The California native, on the other hand, played mostly from the top, using his much-improved leg-lock defense to avoid the submission on a few deep entries by William.

From the top position, John looked very impressive, always looking for the pass or/and the neck of Tackett, placing the Texas-based grappler in dangerous waters.

MARINHO VS ALMEIDA

Another high point of the Fight 2 Win show was the clash between Almeida and Marinho. Although “just” a brown belt, Pedro has had tremendous success on the professional jiu-jitsu circuit against seasoned black belts and was expected to be a very tough match for Gabriel.

Staying true to their nature, both athletes came forward for 10 minutes, trying to take each other down and pressing the action with a hefty number of head-cashes.

Although very evenly matched in all aspects of the game, both athletes ended up nullifying each other for most of the match. In these dynamics, Gabriel was more committed to taking chances to press the action, but, although commended for his forward-moving attitude, he did expose more of himself to Marinho, who cleverly used these attacks to apply counters of his own. In the end, Pedro’s counters were worth more than Gabriel’s willingness to attack, in the judges’ eyes, and victory went for team GB.

BLACK BELT MATCHES

No-Gi Match:

– William Tackett def. John Combs via split decision

Gi Match:

– Jonnatas Gracie def. Hugo Marques via split decision

No-Gi Match:

– Pedro Marinho def. Gabriel Almeida via decision

No-Gi Match:

– Junny Ocasio def. Adam Ferrara via inside heel-hook

Gi Match:

– Shawn Ambrosino def. Justin Brunet via decision

Gi Match:

– Alexandre Dantas def. Jeremy Diaz via decision

Gi Match:

– Felipe Amarante def. Gabriel Sacramento via knee attack from half-guard lockdown

No-Gi Match:

– Yuri Villefort def. Eric Alequin via decision

No-Gi Match:

– Kenny Berman def. Alex Jutis via decision

Gi Match:

– Joaquin Torres def. Kalil Nascimento via decision

No-Gi Match:

– JZ Cavalcante def. Justin Renick via decision

Gi Match:

– Alexandre Pimentel def. Guilherme Neves via omoplata

Gi Match:

– Daniel Fundora def. Jim Alers via injury

No-Gi Match:

– Jason Valle def. Forrest Giovanni Moyano inside heel-hook

No-Gi Match:

– Mauricio Gomez def. Frank Rosenthal via RNC

No-Gi Match:

– Rodrigo Francioni def. Andrew Franco via decision

Gi Match:

– Sean Joseph def. Glauco Lima via decision

BROWN BELT MATCHES

Gi Match:

– Dan Cabrera-Martinez def. Alberto Santos via decision

No-Gi Match:

Colon Santana def. Benjamin Trawinski via kneebar

No-Gi Match:

– Thiago Alves def. Joshua Silveira via decision

Gi Match:

Thalys Pontes def. Kevin Granados via cross choke

PURPLE BELT MATCHES

No-Gi Match:

– Marcelo Andre Perea def. Jonathan Yap via split decision

No-Gi Match:

– Felipe Schiavon def. Carlos Insignares via decision

No-Gi Match:

– Daniel Wyatt def. Julio Diaz via decision

No-Gi Match:

– Gabriel Alberto Barrocas def. Phillip Jackson via decision

Gi Match:

– Edgar Vela def. Josue Gonzalez via decision

No-Gi Match:

– Andres Castano def. Michael “Blindado” Johnson via split decision

No-Gi Match:

– Chris Daniel def. Anthony Valdes via inside heel-hook

Gi Match:

– Abbigayle Tetterton def. Christina Zynko via decision