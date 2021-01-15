Keven Carrasco is a professional jiu-jitsu athlete and black belt under Osvaldo Moizinho (Queixinho) of the Ares Academy, who also worked extensively with coaches Samir Chantre and André Glodzinski. Carrasco became widely regarded as one of the top competitors on the light-featherweight division after his wins as a purple and brown belt in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s (IBJJF) World and Pan American Championships back in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Keven Carrasco Jiu-Jitsu

Full Name: Keven Carrasco

Nickname: N/A

Lineage: Carlos Gracie > Helio Gracie > Francisco Mansur > Augusto Mendes > Osvaldo Moizinho > Keven Carrasco

Main Achievements:

1st Place IBJJF World Championships (2019 purple)

1st Place IBJJF Pans Championships (2020 brown)

1st Place AJPT Grand Slam, MIA (2020 brown)

1st Place NABJJF Northern California Championship (2019 purple)

2nd Place IBJJF World Championships NOGI (2019 brown)

2nd Place AJPT Grand Slam, LA (2019 purple)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championships (2018 blue)

3rd Place IBJJF World Championships NOGI (2018 purple)

Favorite Position/Technique: Modern Jiu-Jitsu (well rounded)

Weight Division: Peso Pluma (64,00 kg / 141.5 lbs)

Team/Association: Ares

Keven Carrasco Biography

Keven Carrasco was born on July 21, 1999, in Sacramento, CA., USA.

Drawn to martial arts from a young age, Keven opted against playing traditional sports and instead joined a kempo karate school at the age of 6, where he trained for about 2 years.

At one point, Keven’s brother joined a jiu-jitsu school, and it was watching his brother train and roll around with other friends that led 9 year old, Carrasco, to join his brother at André Glodzinski‘s grappling school in downtown Sacramento.

Carrasco remained at Glodzinski’s academy for the best part of 7 years, where he was graded up to his blue belt rank. At this point Keven joined the Waza BJJ Academy under Derek DiManno, although his time at Waza was short-lived as a few months later, Carrasco met coaches Osvaldo Queixinho and Samir Chantre at a tournament camp. The young California native knew the reputation of these two coaches very well and, after the event was over, he decided to join the coaches team, Ares (2017).

With his grappling career on the rise by August 2019, Keven decided to make the final leap of faith and move to Arizona to train at the Ares Headquarters as a full-time competitor and continue training under Queixinho.

Although 2020 was a terrible year for professional jiu-jitsu given all the restrictions imposed, world-wide due to the COVID19 pandemic, Keven still managed to pull off a very positive grappling season, taking home gold at the Miami Grand Slam and the Pan American Championships. His performances earned the young American athlete his black belt, a promotion led by Master Osvaldo Queixinho on December 14, 2020.