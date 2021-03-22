Gordon Ryan Signs With MMA Promotion One FC

After signing Yuri Simões (77-23-1) and Marcus Almeida “Buchecha (138-14-1), the well-known Asian MMA promotion, One FC has kept its thirst for ADCC Champions by adding 2019 double-gold medalist Gordon Ryan (83-5-3) to their roster, as stated on the event’s founder Twitter profile – Chatri Sityodtong (see below).

One Fighting Championship has had a long-standing relationship with Ryan’s closest friends, having signed two of the most important coaches in Ryan’s fast rise to grappling stardom, Tom DeBlass, and Garry Tonon in the past, elements that would have, no doubt, helped with the negotiations.

Very few details have been released on the OFC acquisition, but New Jersey-born Gordon Ryan currently trains in Puerto Rico alongside his long-standing instructor, John Danaher, away from a more mixed martial arts-oriented camp. Sityodtong’s tweet referenced the contract signed included grappling matches, and Gordon has expressed his desire to compete in the ADCC World Championships in 2022, therefore, it is unlikely a full transition to mixed martial arts will happen in the immediate future.

If Gordon does transition to MMA, he will be the 3rd top-level jiu-jitsu athlete to turn to cage fighting since January, after the transition announcements of Lucas “Hulk” Barbosa and Jena Bishop earlier this year.

The original tweet.