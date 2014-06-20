ON AUGUST 24, 2019, the city of Fortaleza was the home for a brand new jiu-jitsu concept that is breaking through barriers in the Northeast of Brazil – Coliseu Jiu-Jitsu (Coliseum Invitational). The event has made the best of the dense talent pool available in the region, gathering some of the sport’s top middleweights for a fantastic night of high-level grappling.

In a highly anticipated black belt Grand Prix played under “Round-Robin” rules, it was Horlando Monteiro who came out the victor with 5 matches, of which he submitted 4. The event also featured praised athletes such as Yan “Pica-Pau” and Marcelo Marques. Also part of the event was a female purple belt Grand Prix that featured big names of the region, including Checkmat’s Sabrina Gondim and Brazilian Nats champ Ana Oliveira. Check out the full results below.

FEMALE PURPLE BELT GP

Round Robin Stage:

– Pamela Forte def. Jessica Castelo by submission

– Sabrina Gondim def. Beatriz Martins by points

– Joyse Oliveira def. Larissa Nogueira by points

– Vanessa Ribeiro def. Ana Oliveira by points

– Sabrina Gondim def. Jessica Castelo by points

– Pamela Forte def. Beatriz Martins by submission

– Vanessa Ribeiro def. Larissa Nogueira by points

– Ana Oliveira def. Joyse Oliveira by submission

– Beatriz Martins def. Jessica Castelo by points

– Vanessa Ribeiro def. Joyse Oliveira by points

– Ana Oliveira def. Larissa Nogueira by points

Semi Finals:

– Ana Oliveira def. Pamela Forte by points

– Sabrina Gondim def. Vanessa Ribeiro by points

Final:

– Sabrina Gondim def. Ana Oliveira

MALE BLACK BELT GP

Round Robin Stage:

– Italo Lima def. Vavá Rodrigues by points

– Horlando Monteiro def. Antonio Ferreira by submission

– Marcelo Marques def. Emerson Melo by submission

– Yan Lucas def. Almir Junior by points

– Horlando Monteiro def. Vavá Rodrigues by submission

– Antonio Ferreira def. Italo Lima by points

– Emerson Melo def. Almir Junior by submission

– Yan Lucas def. Marcelo Marques by points

– Horlando Monteiro def. Italo Lima by submission

– Antonio Ferreira def. Vavá Rodrigues by points

– Marcelo Marques def. Almir Junior by submission

– Yan Lucas def. Emerson Melo by points

Semi Finals:

– Horlando Monteiro def. Yan Lucas by points

– Marcelo Marques def. Antonio Ferreira by points

Final:

– Horlando Monteiro def. Marcelo Marques by submission